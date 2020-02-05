|BASEBALL
|National League
CHICAGO CUBS — Signed RHPs Jason Adam, Oscar De La Cruz, Brandon Morrow, Caleb Simpson and Ben Taylor; LHPs Rex Brothers, Danny Hultzen and Tyler Olson; INFs Carlos Asuaje, Corban Joseph and Hernán Pérez; OFs Noel Cuevas and Ian Miller; and Cs Jhonny Pereda and Josh Phegley to minor league contracts.
CINCINNATI REDS — Signed RHP Pedro Strop to a one-year contract. Designated RHP Sal Romano for assignment.
PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Signed INF Logan Forsythe, RHP Blake Parker, RHP Anthony Swarzak and RHP Trevor Kelley to minor league contracts.
PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Signed OF Solomon Maguire.
|Can-Am League
NEW JERSEY JACKALS — Named Gil Addeo general manager.
|FOOTBALL
|National Football League
ARIZONA CARDINALS — Named Brentson Buckner defensive line coach, Jim Dray offensive quality control coach, Mark Naylor assistant strength and conditioning coach and Derius Swinton assistant special teams coach. Promoted Charlie Bullen to outside linebackers coach, Don Shumpert to offensive assistant coach and Spencer Whipple to assistant wide receivers coach.
LAS VEGAS RAIDERS — Named Rod Marinelli defensive line coach and Austin King offensive quality control coach. Signed RB Jalen Richard to a two-year contract extension.
NEW YORK GIANTS — Name Freddie Kitchens tight ends coach, Jerry Schuplinski quarterbacks coach, Burton Burns running backs coach, Tyke Tolbert wide receivers coach, Marc Colombo offensive line coach, Ben Wilkerson assistant offensive line coach, Derek Dooley senior offensive assistant coach, Stephen Brown offensive assistant coach, Bobby Blick offensive quality control coach, Sean Spencer defensive line coach, Kevin Sherrer inside linebackers coach, Bret Bielema outside linebackers/senior assistant coach, Jerome Henderson defensive backs coach, Anthony Blevins assistant defensive backs coach, Jody Wright defensive assistant coach, and Mike Treier defensive quality control coach. Retained special teams coach Thomas McGaughey and assistant special teams coach Tom Quinn.
|Canadian Football League
WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Signed OL Kevin Lawrence and Jarell Broxton; WR Julian Feoli-Gudino and DB Chris Lyles.
|HOCKEY
|National Hockey League
DETROIT RED WINGS — Recalled LW Taro Hirose and D Gustav Lindstrom from Grand Rapids (AHL). Placed C Frans Nielsen and D Mike Green, retroactive to Jan. 20, on injured reserve.
WASHINGTON CAPITALS — Reassigned D Martin Fehervary and G Vitek Vanecek to Hershey (AHL).
|ECHL
ECHL — Suspended Atlanta's Zach Malatesta one game and fined him an undisclosed amount for his actions in a Feb. 2 game at Greenville. Suspended Greenville's Matt Marcinew for an additional four games, for a total of six games, for his actions in a Jan. 31 game against Florida. Suspended Fort Wayne's Chase Stewart and Kyle Haas six games apiece and and fined them an undisclosed amount for their actions in a Jan. 31 game at Jacksonville. Fined Fort Wayne's Patrick Munson an undisclosed amount for a his major penalty and game misconduct for slashing in the Jacksonville game. Suspended Jacksonville's Emerson Clark 16 games for a combination of his game misconduct for physical abuse of officials. Fined the Fort Wayne and Jacksonville organizations undisclosed amounts.
|SOCCER
|Major League Soccer
FC CINCINNATI — Signed M Adrien Regattin.
LA GALAXY — Signed D Nick DePuy from LA Galaxy II (USLC).
SEATTLE SOUNDERS — Signed D Yeimar Gómez Andrade from Unión de Sante Fe (Argentina).
|USL Championship
SAN DIEGO LOYAL — Signed Ms Charles James Adams, Morgan Hackworth and Collin Martin.
|TENNIS
|International Tennis Federation
ITF — Suspended Abigail Spears 22 months after a positive drug test from the 2019 U.S. Open. The ban, backdated to Nov. 7 when Spears was provisionally suspended, ends at midnight on Sept. 6, 2021.
|COLLEGE
ARIZONA STATE — Named Marvin Lewis and Antonio Pierce co-defensive coordinators.
AUBURN — Announced RB JaTarvious Whitlow has entered the NCAA's transfer portal.
LA SALLE — Named Donease Smith chief of staff.
