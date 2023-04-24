BASEBALL
Major League Baseball
American League
BOSTON RED SOX — Recalled LHP Brennan Bernardino from Worcester (IL). Optioned RHP Brayan Bello to Worcester.
CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Reinstated RHP Joe Kelly from the 15-day IL. Placed RHP Lucas Giolito on the bereavement list.
DETROIT TIGERS — Placed RHP Matt Bush on the 15-day IL. Designated RHP Javy Guerra for assignment. Recalled RHP Jake Cousins from Nashville (IL). Selected the contract of LHP Alex Claudio from Nashville.
OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Placed RHP Adrian Martinez on the 15-day IL, retroactive to April 23. Designated INF Dermis Garcia for assignment.
TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Placed RHP Adam Cimber on the 15-day IL. Recalled RHP Nate Pearson from Buffalo (IL).
National League
COLORADO ROCKIES — Recalled OF Brenton Doyle from Albuquerque (PCL). Optioned INF Elehuris Montero to Albuquerque.
Minor League Baseball
Atlantic League
FREDERICK ATLANTIC PROFESSIONAL BASEBALL — Signed INF Starlin Castro.
FOOTBALL
National Football League
GREEN BAY PACKERS — Traded QB Aaron Rodgers and their 2023 first-found draft pick and a fifth-round pick to the New York Jets in exchange for their 2023 first-round pick, a second-round pick and a sixth-
round pick.
NEW YORK GIANTS — Signed DL A'Shawn Robinson to a one-year contract.
NEW YORK JETS — Re-signed C Connor McGovern.
PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Re-signed TE Tyree Jackson to his exclusive rights tender. Released S Marquise Blair.
PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Re-signed WR Miles Boykin.
HOCKEY
National Hockey League
MINNESOTA WILD — Recalled G Jesper Wallstedt from Iowa (AHL).
PHILADELPHIA FYERS — Announced the retirement of D Justin Braun.
WINNIPEG JETS — Recalled G Arvid Holm from Manitoba (AHL).
American Hockey League
CHARLOTTE CHECKERS — Signed D Marek Alscher to an amateur tryout contract (ATO).
TORONTO MARLIES — Acquired C Roni Hirvonen.
ECHL
ECHL — Suspended Greenville D Tyler Inamoto for one game and fined an undisclosed amount as a result of a high-sticking infraction during an April 23 game against Jacksonville. Fined Jacksonville D Jacob Friend an undisclosed amount as a result of his actions during an April 23 game against Greenville.
SOCCER
Major League Soccer
MLS — Suspended D.C. United D Mohanad Jealize after he was arrested for assault in Sweden.
LA GALAXY — Signed M Gino Vivi to a one-year contract, pending receipt of his international transfer certificate (ITC) and P-1 visa.
COLLEGE
DAYTON — Named Jermaine Henderson assistant men's basketball coach.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.