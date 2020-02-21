Feb. 22
1936 — Figure skater Sonja Henie wins her 10th straight world championship.
1959 — Lee Petty, driving an Oldsmobile, wins the first Daytona 500.
1969 — Barbara Jo Rubin becomes the first female jockey to win a race at an American thoroughbred track. She rides Cohesian to a neck victory in the ninth race at Charles Town in West Virginia.
1975 — Madison Square Garden hosts its first women's college basketball game. In a rematch of the 1973 national championship, defending national champion Immaculata beats Queens College 65-31 before a crowd of 11,969.
1980 — The U.S. Olympic hockey team stuns the Soviet Union 4-3 in the medal round of the Winter Olympics in Lake Placid, N.Y. Captain Mike Eruzione scores the winning goal midway through the final period.
1981 — Rookies Peter and Anton Stastny score eight points each, leading the Quebec Nordiques past the Washington Capitals 11-7. Peter scores four goals, four assists and Aaron has three goals and five assists.
1988 — Hersey Hawkins scores 63 points for Bradley, which beats Detroit 122-107. Archie Tullos scores 49 points for the Titans.
1988 — Bonnie Blair wins America's second gold medal at the Winter Olympics in world-record time, beating Christa Rothenburger of East Germany by 0.02 seconds in the 500-meter speed skating.
1993 — Glenn Anderson becomes the 36th NHL player with 1,000 points, picking up a goal and two assists to help the Toronto Maple Leafs beat the Vancouver Canucks 8-1.
1998 — Bjorn Dahlie, the Norwegian cross-country skiing great, extends his Winter Olympics record by picking up his 12th medal, and record eighth gold, in the last race of Nagano — 50 kilometers.
2006 — Gene Bess becomes the first college basketball coach to win 1,000 games when Three Rivers Community College beats Forest Park 77-60.
2008 — Lindsey Vonn clinches the World Cup downhill title, becoming the first American woman to claim the crown since Picabo Street in 1996. Nadia Styger of Switzerland wins the race at Whistler, British Columbia, with Vonn finishing 0.01 behind Styger.
2008 — The Indy Racing League and the Champ Car World Series sign a deal to unify the two American open-wheel circuits, bringing them under the umbrella of the IRL.
2010 — Caltech ends its 310-game conference losing streak in men's basketball, beating Occidental College 46-45 in its season finale. The Division III Beavers had lost every Southern California Intercollegiate Athletic Conference game they had played since Jan. 23, 1985.
2013 — Sarah Hendrickson wins the women's ski jump title at the Nordic skiing world championships in Val Di Fiemme, Italy. The 18-year-old becomes the second American to win the world championship after Lindsey Van won the inaugural event in 2009 in Liberec, Czech Republic.
2014 — Marit Bjoergen wins her sixth career gold medal by leading a Norwegian sweep in the women's 30-kilometer cross-country race. Bjoergen becomes the most decorated female Winter Olympian in history with 10 total medals and six gold. Two other skiers — Stafania Belmondo of Italy and Raisa Smetanina of the Soviet Union — also have 10 medals, but fewer golds.
2016 — Tennessee's 31-year run in the AP women's Top 25 ends. The streak of 565 consecutive weeks began Feb. 17, 1985.
2018 — The U.S. women's hockey team ends a 20-year gold-medal drought by beating archrival Canada 3-2 in a shootout at the Pyeongchang Olympics. Canada had won the last four Olympic gold medals.
2018 — Drexel overcomes a 34-point first-half deficit to set the men's Division I record and defeats Delaware 85-83. Delaware led 53-19 with 2:36 remaining in the first half and was up 56-29 at halftime.
