Clinton, IA (52732)

Today

Clear skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies and light freezing rain after midnight. Low 24F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 50%..

Tonight

Clear skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies and light freezing rain after midnight. Low 24F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 50%.