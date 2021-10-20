|BASEBALL
|Major League Baseball
|American League
TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Reinstated RHP Joakim Soria from the COVID-19 list. Designated RHP Jacob Barnes for assignment.
|National league
ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Named Steve Mullins senior vice president, corporate partnerships, media and events.
|FOOTBALL
|National Football League
ARIZONA CARDINALS — Signed TE David Wells to the practice squad.
BALTIMORE RAVENS — Designated TE Nick Boyle return from injured reserve to practice. Signed C Adam Redmond to the practice squad.
CINCINNATI BENGALS — Designated OT Hakeen Adeniji return from injured reserve to practice.
DENVER BRONCOS — Re-signed WR David Moore to the practice squad. Promoted WR Tyrie Cleveland from the practice squad to the active roster.
DETROIT LIONS — Promoted WR Geronimo Allison from the practice squad to the active roster.
HOUSTON TEXANS — Activated DL Ross Blacklock from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Signed LB Connor Strachan to the practice squad. Signed OL Jimmy Morrissey.
LAS VEGAS RAIDERS — Signed OL D.J. Fluker.
LOS ANGELES RAMS — Signed DB Grant Haley and TE Jared Pinkney to the practice squad.
INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Designated G Quentin Nelson return from injured reserve to practice. Signed CB Darqueze Dennard and S Josh Jones to the practice squad.
NEW YORK GIANTS — Designated OLB Elerson Smith return from injured reserve to practice.
PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Signed TE Richard Rodgers to the practice squad. Released OT Casey Tucker from the practice squad. Designated TE Tyree Jackson and S K'Von Wallace return from injured reserve to practice.
TENNESSEE TITANS — Signed DB Greg Mabin and OL Bobby Hart. Designated OL Daniel Munyer and DL Larrell Murchison return from injured reserve to practice.
WASHINGTON FOOTBALL TEAM — Re-signed WR Kelvin Harmon to the practice squad. Released K Dustin Hopkins.
|Canadian Football League
WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Signed DB Winston Rose and RB Shaq Cooper.
|HOCKEY
National Hockey League
CALGARY FLAMES — Waived C Glenn Gawdin.
COLORADO AVALANCHE — Returned LW Gabriel Landeskog from suspension.
SEATTLE KRAKEN — Assigned G Antoine Bibeau to Charlotte (AHL) from Allen (ECHL).
|American Hockey League
ABBOTSFORD CANUCKS — Acquired LW Nic Petan.
CHARLOTTE CHECKERS — Loaned C Ryan Lohin to Allen (ECHL).
LAVAL ROCKET - Acquired C Alex Belzile.
MILWAUKEE ADMIRALS — Loaned D Jake Mclaughlin to Florida (ECHL).
PROVIDENCE BRUINS — Loaned RW Justin Brazeau to Maine (ECHL).
|East Coast Hockey league
GREENVILLE SWAMP RABBITS — Acquired F Shawn Cameron.
|SOCCER
|USL Championship
USL CHAMPIONSHIP — Announced St. Croix SC new member of USL League Two.
