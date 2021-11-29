|FOOTBALL
|National Football League
CLEVELAND BROWNS — Placed LS Charley Hughlett on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Placed RB Johnny Stanton IV on the practice squad reserve/COVID-19 list.
DALLAS COWBOYS — Designated DT Neville Gallimore to return from injured reserve to practice. Activated DB Darian Thompson from the practice squad injured reserve.
DETROIT LIONS — Activated CB Ifeatu Melifonwu from injured reserve. Re-signed CB Parnell Motley to the practice squad.
PITTSBRUGH STEELERS — Signed DT Montravius Adams.
SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — Promoted RB Josh Johnson and CB Gavin Heslop from the practice squad to the active roster.
|HOCKEY
|National Hockey League
ANAHEIM DUCKS — Returned C Benoit-Olivier Groulx to San Diego (AHL).
FLORIDA PANTHERS — Recalled C Aleksi Heponiemi and D Matt Kiersted from Charlotte (AHL).
NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Reassigned F Michael McCarron to Milwaukee (AHL).
PHILADELPHIA FLYERS — Returned C Connor Bunnaman and LW Max Willman to Lehigh Valley (AHL).
PITTSBURGH PENGUINS — Announced Fenway Sports Group acquired controlling interest in the team.
TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING — Recalled C Gabriel Fortier from Syracuse (AHL).
|American Hockey League
HARTFORD WOLF PACK — Returned G Francois Brassard to Jacksonville (ECHL). Recalled D Jeff Taylor from Jacksonville.
LEHIGH VALLEY PHANTOMS — Returned G Pat Nagle to Reading (ECHL).
SPRINGFIELD THUNDERBIRDS — Recalled LW Blake Christensen.
|East Coast Hockey League
ORLANDO SOLAR BEARS — Loaned F Aaron Luchuk to Syracuse (AHL).
|SOCCER
|Major League Soccer
INTER MIAMI CF — Announced assistant coach Anthony Pulis has departed the club.
LOS ANGELES GALAXY — Released MF Jonathan dos Santos.
|USL W League
USL W LEAGUE— Announced Manhattan SC as a new member.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.