|BASEBALL
|Minor League Baseball
|Frontier League
EVANSVILLE OTTERS — Signed RHP Sam Held.
FLORENCE Y'ALLS — Released OF Kenny Meimerstorf.
WINDY CITY THUNDERBOLTS — Signed RHPs Alex Leach and Mike Pascoe.
|FOOTBALL
|National Football League
BALTIMORE RAVENS — Placed franchise tag on OLB Matthew Judon.
CHICAGO BEARS — Announced tendered contract to DE Roy Robertson-Harris.
MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Terminated the contracts of DT Linval Joseph and CB Xavier Rhodes.
TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Signed TE Tanner Hudson to a one-year contract.
TENNESSEE TITANS — Waived TD Delanie Walker and K Ryan Succop.
