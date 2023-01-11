|BASEBALL
|Major League Baseball
|American League
BOSTON RED SOX — Agreed to terms with 3B Rafael Devers on a ten-year contract extension. Traded LHP Darwinzon Hernandez to Baltimore in exchange for cash considerations.
DETROIT TIGERS — Claimed RHP Edwin Uceta off waivers from Arizona.
MINNESOTA TWINS — Agreed to terms with SS Carlos Correa on a six-year contract. Designated OF Kyle Garlick for assignment.
|National League
SAN DIEGO PADRES — Named Phillip Wellman manager, Scott Mitchell pitching coach, Jimmy Jones assistant pitching coach, Raul Padron hitting coach, Brian Esposito bench coach, Josh DiLoreto and Maritza Castro athletic trainers, A.J. Russell strength coach, Austin Harris performance analyst and Cullen Mersch video analyst for El Paso (PCL). Named Luke Montz manager, Jeff Andrews pitching coach, Pat O'Sullivan hitting coach, Felipe Blanco bench coach, David Bryan athletic trainer and Travis Craven performance analyst for San Antonio (TL). Named Jonathan Matthews manager, Carlos Chavez pitching coach, Aaron Bray hitting coach, Shane Robinson bench coach, Lauren Gottschall athletic trainer, Chandler Craig strength coach, Gregory Bender performance coach and Jared Pollock video analyst for Fort Wayne (ML). Named Pete Zamora manager, Thomas Eshelmman pitching coach, Jed Morris hitting coach, Jhonaldo Pozo bench coach, Josean Prieto athletic trainer, Mark Spadavecchia strength coach, Charles King performance analyst and Kenny Kirkpatrick video analyst for Lake Elsinore (CAL). Named Lukas Ray manager, Yoel Monzon, Robbie Price and Leo Rosales pitching coaches, Miguel Del Castillo and Eric Del Prado hitting coaches, Brian Betancourth and Edinson Rincon bench coaches, Cody Derby athletic trainer, Kevin Mixon and Conner Shadroo strength coaches, Chris Apacechea performance analyst and Kory Reinsfelder assistant PD video analyst for Arizona Complex League (ACL). Named Luis Mendez manager, Nelson Cruz and Jackson Quezada pitching coaches, Yunir Garcia, Diego Cedeno and Ruddy Giron hitting coaches, Wilfri De La Cruz and Juan Rojas bench coaches, Jairo Garcia and Glenn Steele athletic trainers and Christina Medina and Sergio West strength coaches for Dominican Summer League (DSL).
|Minor League Baseball
|Frontier League
EVANSVILLE OTTERS — Signed OF Jeffrey Baez and OF Noah Myers.
TROIS-RIVIERES AIGLES — Signed C Oscar Hernandez and OF Rodrigo Oroczo.
WINDY CITY THUNDERBOLTS — Named Jaret Wright pitching coach.
|BASKETBALL
|National Basketball Association
ATLANTA HAWKS — Signed F Derrick Favors to a 10-day contract.
|National League
|FOOTBALL
|National Football League
ARIZONA CARDINALS — Signed P Nolan Cooney, OLs Julien Davenport, Badara Traore and Lachavious Simmons, LS Joe Fortunato, K Elliott Fry, CB Nate Hairston, Ss JuJu Hughes and Josh Thomas, LB Blake Lynch, TEs Chris Pierce and Bernhard Seikovits, WRs Auden Tate and Javon Wims to reserve/futures contracts.
BUFFALO BILLS — Designated S Micah Hyde and WR Jamison Crowder to return to practice from injured reserve.
CINCINNATI BENGALS — Designated S Tycen Anderson to return to practice from injured reserve.
CLEVELAND BROWNS — Signed RB Nate McCrary to a reserve/futures contract.
DALLAS COWBOYS — Designated DT Johnathan Hankins to return to practice from injured reserve.
MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Designated T Blake Brandel to return to practice from injured reserve.
NEW ORLEANS SAINTS — Signed CB Troy Pride to a reserve/futures contract.
NEW YORK GIANTS — Signed WR James Washington to the practice squad. Signed OL Solomon Kindley to a reserve/futures contract.
PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Signed WR Dez Fitzpatrick and DBs Madre Harper, Kenny Robinson and Chris Wilcox to reserve/futures contracts.
|Canadian Football League
WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Signed OT Jermarcus Hendrick to a one-year contract extension.
|HOCKEY
|National Hockey League
BOSTON BRUINS — Recalled LW Joona Koppanen from Providence (AHL). Returned C Chris Wagner to Providence.
CHICAGO BLACKHAWKS — Recalled G Jaxson Stauber from Rockford (AHL). Assigned LW Brett Seney to Rockford.
COLUMBUS BLUE JACKETS — Returned G Jet Greaves to Cleveland (AHL).
LOS ANGELES KINGS — Recalled D Jordan Spence from Ontario (AHL).
MONTREAL CANADIENS — Recalled RW Jesse Ylonen from Laval (AHL).
NEW YORK ISLANDERS — Returned C Aatu Raty and D Robin Salo to Bridgeport (AHL).
PHILADELPHIA FLYERS — Reassigned F Zayde Wisdom from Lehigh Valley (AHL) to Reading (ECHL).
PITTSBURGH PENGUINS — Returned D Mark Friedman to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton (AHL).
|Minor League Hockey
|American Hockey League
SAN DIEGO GULLS — Reassigned LW Logan Nijhoff to Tulsa (ECHL).
SPRINGFIELD THUNDERBIRDS — Signed D Jake Ryczek to a professional tryout contract (PTO).
TEXAS STARS — Returned LW Justin Ducharme to Idaho (ECHL).
|SOCCER
|Major League Soccer
ATLANTA UNITED — Signed G Clement Diop to a one-year contract.
COLUMBUS CREW— Signed D Keegan Hughes to a one-year contract.
INTER MIAMI CF — Signed D Franco Negri to a two-year contract, pending receipt of his international transfer certificate (ITC) and P-1 visa.
NEW ENGLAND REVOLUTION — Loaned G Djordje Petrovic to Serbia national team.
NEW YORK CITY FC — Re-signed M Justin Haak to a two-year contract.
ORANGE COUNTY SC — Signed D Ryan Doghman.
PORTLAND TIMBERS — Named Ned Grabavoy general manager.
|National Women's Soccer League
HOUSTON DASH — Announced assistant coaches Sarah Lowdon and Matt Lampson have agreed to terms on new contracts. Signed M Havana Solaun to a one-year contract.
|COLLEGE
ST. AUGUSTINE'S — Announced head football coach and athletic director David Bowser has stepped down. Named Stephen Tate interim head coach.
WESTERN ST. — Named Jordan Bruere head volleyball coach.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.