CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Agreed to terms with RHP Jimmy Lambert. Reassigned LHPs Tanner Banks, Wes Benjamin, Brandon Finnegan and Andrew Perez, RHPs Caleb Freeman, Tyler Johnson and Yacksel Rios and OF Yoelqui Cespedes to minor league camp.

MINNESOTA TWINS — Agreed to terms with RHP Archer on a one-year contract. Sent LHP Lewis Thorpe outright to St. Paul (Triple-A East).

National League

PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Acquired RHP McKinley Moore from the Chicago White Sox in exchange for OF Adam Haseley.

Minor League
Atlantic League

LONG ISLAND DUCKS — Signed RHP Sandy Beaz.

FOOTBALL
National Football League

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Signed C Ethan Pocic to a one-year contract.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Signed S Jabrill Peppers to a one-year contract.

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS — Signed QB Andy Dalton to a one-year contract.

HOCKEY
National Hockey League

LOS ANGELES KINGS — Reassigned C Samuel Helenius from JYP (Liga) to Ontario (AHL).

MINNESOTA WILD — Signed F Sam Jentges to a two-year contract.

NEW YORK ISLANDERS — Recalled G Cory Schneider from minor league camp.

American Hockey League

AHL — Suspended Grand Rapids Griffins F Dominik Shane for one game as a consequence of his actions during a March 27 game at Ontario.

MILWAUKEE ADMIRALS — Signed C Jachym Kondelik to an amateur try-out contract (ATO) for the remainder of the 2021-22 season.

ONTARIO REIGN — Released D Marcus McIvor from professional tryout contracts (PTO). Signed D Kim Nousiainen to standard player contract (SPC).

East Coast Hockey League

KANSAS CITY MAVERICKS — Reassigned D Greg Moro to Stockton (AHL).

