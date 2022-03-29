CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Agreed to terms with RHP Jimmy Lambert. Reassigned LHPs Tanner Banks, Wes Benjamin, Brandon Finnegan and Andrew Perez, RHPs Caleb Freeman, Tyler Johnson and Yacksel Rios and OF Yoelqui Cespedes to minor league camp.
MINNESOTA TWINS — Agreed to terms with RHP Archer on a one-year contract. Sent LHP Lewis Thorpe outright to St. Paul (Triple-A East).
|National League
PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Acquired RHP McKinley Moore from the Chicago White Sox in exchange for OF Adam Haseley.
|Minor League
|Atlantic League
LONG ISLAND DUCKS — Signed RHP Sandy Beaz.
|FOOTBALL
|National Football League
CLEVELAND BROWNS — Signed C Ethan Pocic to a one-year contract.
NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Signed S Jabrill Peppers to a one-year contract.
NEW ORLEANS SAINTS — Signed QB Andy Dalton to a one-year contract.
|HOCKEY
|National Hockey League
LOS ANGELES KINGS — Reassigned C Samuel Helenius from JYP (Liga) to Ontario (AHL).
MINNESOTA WILD — Signed F Sam Jentges to a two-year contract.
NEW YORK ISLANDERS — Recalled G Cory Schneider from minor league camp.
|American Hockey League
AHL — Suspended Grand Rapids Griffins F Dominik Shane for one game as a consequence of his actions during a March 27 game at Ontario.
MILWAUKEE ADMIRALS — Signed C Jachym Kondelik to an amateur try-out contract (ATO) for the remainder of the 2021-22 season.
ONTARIO REIGN — Released D Marcus McIvor from professional tryout contracts (PTO). Signed D Kim Nousiainen to standard player contract (SPC).
|East Coast Hockey League
KANSAS CITY MAVERICKS — Reassigned D Greg Moro to Stockton (AHL).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.