|BASEBALL
|Major League Baseball
|National League
ATLANTA BRAVES — Optioned C Chadwick Tromp to Gwinnett (IL).
|Minor League Baseball
|Frontier League
EMPIRE STATE GREYS — Signed OF Jordan Scott.
EVANSVILLE OTTERS — Signed LHP Hunter Kloke.
OTTAWA TITANS — Traded C Daniel Molinari to Missoula (Pioneer League) in exchange for C Justin Mazzone.
WASHINGTON WILD THINGS — Signed OF Wagner Lagrange to a contract extension.
|BASKETBALL
|NBA G League
LONG ISLAND NETS — Waived F Tyler Hagedorn.
|HOCKEY
|National Hockey League
CHICAGO BLACKHAWKS — Placed RW David Gust on waivers.
COLORADO AVALANCHE — Recalled C Ben Meyers and D Brad Hunt from Colorado (AHL).
COLUMBUS BLUE JACKETS — Returned G Jet Greaves to Cleveland (AHL).
DALLAS STARS — Recalled C Fredrik Karlstrom, G Matt Murray and LW Fredrik Olofsson from Texas (AHL). Reassigned G Remi Poirier from Idaho (ECHL) to Texas.
DETROIT RED WINGS — Signed RW Alexandre Doucet to a three-year, entry-level contract.
LOS ANGELES KINGS — Acquired D Vladislav Gavrikov and G Joonas Korpisalo from Columbus in exchange for G Jonathan Quick, a conditional 2023 first-round draft pick and a 2024 third-round pick.
MONTREAL CANADIENS — Signed C Xavier Simoneau to a two-year, entry-level contract.
NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Returned F Luke Evangelista and C Mark Jankowski to Milwaukee (AHL).
NEW YORK ISLANDERS — Reassigned LW Collin Adams from Worcester (ECHL) to Bridgeport (AHL). Signed G Tristan Lennox to a three-year, entry-level contract.
ST. LOUIS BLUES — Signed D Michael Buchinger to a three-year, entry-level contract.
TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING — Reassigned RW Maxim Cajkovic from Orlando (ECHL) to Syracuse (AHL).
WASHINGTON CAPITALS — Signed C Ryan Hofer to a three-year, entry-level contract.
WINNIPEG JETS — Signed G Evan Cormier to a one-year, two-way contract and then placed him on waivers.
|American Hockey League
ABBOTSFORD CANUCKS — Released G Ryan Bednard from a professional tryout contract (PTO).
LAVAL ROCKET — Recalled G Philippe Desrosiers from Trois-Rivieres (ECHL).
PROVIDENCE BRUINS — Returned RW Alex-Olivier Voyer to Maine (ECHL).
ROCKFORD ICEHOGS — Acquired RW Zach Jordan from Hartford and loaned him to Indy (ECHL).
TORONTO MARLIES — Recalled C Jack Badini and G Luke Cavallin from Newfoundland (ECHL).
TUCSON ROADRUNNERS — Acquired D Noah Laaouan.
WILKES-BARRE/SCRANTON PENGUINS — Signed RW Justin Addamo to a professional tryout contract (PTO).
|SOCCER
|Major League Soccer
LA GALAXY — Named M Riqui Puig a designated player.
NEW YORK CITY FC — Signed M James Sands to a five-year contract, pending receipt of his international transfer certificate (ITC).
|National Women's Soccer League
ANGEL CITY FC — Signed M Mackenzie Pluck to a one-year contract.
ORLANDO PRIDE — Signed F Messiah Bright to a three-year contract.
|COLLEGE
KENNESAW ST. — Named Nathan Burton football defensive coordinator.
