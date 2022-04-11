MLB — Suspended Chicago Cubs RHP Keegan Thompson for three games and fined him an undisclosed amount for intentionally hitting OF Andrew McCutchen of Milwaukee with a wild pitch. Suspended Chicago Cubs manager David Ross for one game and fined him an undisclosed amount as a result of Thompson's intentional throwing.
|American League
BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Recalled LHP Alexander Wells from Norfolk (IL). Selected the contract of RHP Spenser Watkins from Norfolk (IL). Placed RHP Dean Kremer on the 10-day IL, retroactive to April 8. Optioned LF DJ Stewart to Norfolk (IL).
HOUSTON ASTROS — Optioned 3B Joe Perez to Corpus Christi (TL).
OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Claimed RHP Gabe Klobosits off waivers from Washington.
TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Recalled LHP Anthony Kay from Buffalo (IL). Selected the contract of C Tyler Heineman and added to the active roster. Placed C Danny Jansen on the 10-day IL. Optioned LHP Tayler Saucedo to Buffalo (IL). Designated OF Josh Palacios for assignment.
|National League
WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Recalled LHPs Hunter Harvey and Josh Rogers from Rochester (IL). Placed RHP Anibal Sanchez on the 10-day IL, retroactive to April 8.
|Minor League Baseball
|Frontier League
EVANSVILLE OTTERS — Signed RHP Polo Portela to a contract extension.
LAKE ERIE CRUSHERS — Released RHP Anthony De Francesco.
OTTAWA TITANS — Traded RHP/INF Ramsey Romano to Idaho Falls (Pioneer League).
SUSSEX COUNTY MINERS — Released OF Omar Carrizales and INF Joey Rose.
|BASKETBALL
|National Basketball Association
MINNESOTA TIMBERWOLVES — Signed head coach Chris Finch to a multi-year contract extension.
|Women's National Basketball Association
LAS VEGAS ACES — Announced G Destiny Slocum has cleared waivers.
|FOOTBALL
|National Football League
ARIZONA CARDINALS — Re-signed RB Jonathan Ward.
BALTIMORE RAVENS — Re-signed DL Calais Campbell.
BUFFALO BILLS — Signed OL Bobby Hart to a one-year contract.
CHICAGO BEARS — Signed LB Matthew Adams and CB Tavon Young.
CINCINNATI BENGALS — Re-signed CB Tre Flowers.
DENVER BRONCOS — Signed OLB Malik Reed. Re-signed QB Brett Rypien and S P.J. Locke. Waived OT Cody Conway.
DETROIT LIONS — Re-signed P Jack Fox.
HOUSTON TEXANS — Signed RB Marlon Mack.
JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Waived LB Dylan Moses. Re-signed LB Jamir Jones and DB Andrew Ingard.
LAS VEGAS RAIDERS — Signed TE Tashawn Bower to a one-year contract. Released OT Kamaal Seymour with a non-football injury designation. Re-signed TE Nick Bowers and DB Roderic Teamer.
LOS ANGELES CHARGERS — Signed LB Troy Reeder.
MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Signed K Greg Joseph to a one-year contract.
SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Signed WRs Marcus Johnson and Malik Turner to one-year contracts. Released DL Maurice Hurst.
WASHINGTON COMMANDERS — Re-signed K Joey Slye to a two-year contract.
|HOCKEY
|National Hockey League
ARIZONA COYOTES — Signed F Nathan Smith to a two-year, entry level contract.
CALGARY FLAMES — Recalled C Adam Ruzicka and D Juuso Valimaki from Stockton (AHL).
MONTREAL CANADIENS — Recalled G Cayden Primeau from Laval (AHL).
NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Reassigned G Connor Ingram to Milwaukee (AHL).
SAN JOSE SHARKS — Signed D Nick Cicek to a two-year contract.
WINNIPEG JETS — Promoted LW Mikey Eyssimont from Manitoba (AHL).
|American Hockey League
COLORADO EAGLES — Signed C Zach Tsekos to an amateur tryout contract (ATO).
HERSHEY BEARS — Signed LW Ethen Frank to an amateur tryout contract (ATO).
LAVAL ROCKET — Signed G Gabriel Mollot-Hill to a professional tryout contract (PTO).
ROCKFORD ICEHOGS — Reassigned G Tom Aubrun and RW Chad Yetman to Indy (ECHL). Recalled D Jacob LeGuerrier from Indy (ECHL).
SAN DIEGO GULLS — Signed LW Blake McLaughlin to an amateur tryout contract (ATO).
STOCKTON HEAT — Recalled G Daniil Chechelev from Kansas City (ECHL). Reassigned G Anthony Shortridge to Kansas City.
TORONTO MARLIES — Released G Billy Christopoulos from a professional tryout contract (PTO).
|East Coast Hockey League
ALLEN AMERICANS — Released F Justin Young from an amateur tryout contract (ATO).
ATLANTA GLADIATORS — Activated D Xavier Bernard and F Carlos Fornaris from reserve. Placed F Eric Neiley and D Greg Campbell on reserve.
KANSAS CITY MAVERICKS — Signed F Eric Butte to an amateur tryout contract (ATO). Activated F Anthony DeLuca from reserve.
TULSA OILERS — Placed F Alex Gilmour on injured reserve.
