|BASEBALL
|Major League Baseball
MLB — Suspended free agent minor league INF Luis Curbelo for 80 games, Miami minor league INF Deivis Mosquera for 60 games and Boston minor league RHP Starlin Santos for 60 games for violating the minor league drug prevention and treatment program.
|American League
HOUSTON ASTROS — Announced GM James Click will not enter into a renewal contract for 2023.
MINNESOTA TWINS — Sent RHP Cody Stashak outright to St. Paul (IL).
|National League
MIAMI MARLINS — Selected the contract of RHP Sean Reynolds from Pensacola (SL).
NEW YORK METS — Sent LF Terrance Gore outright to Syracuse (IL).
|BASKETBALL
|National Basketball Association
NBA — Fined Chicago C Nikola Vucevic an undisclosed amount for making an obscene gesture during a game against New Orleans on November 9.
|FOOTBALL
|National Football League
DETROIT LIONS — Waived CB A.J. Parker.
INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Placed LB Shaquilee Leonard on injured reserve.
SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Activated RB Elijah Mitchell, LB Azeez Al-Shaair, OL Colton McKivitz and DE Jordan Willis from injured reserve. Placed CB Jason Verrett on injured reserve.
|HOCKEY
|National Hockey League
ANAHEIM DUCKS — Recalled D Austin Strand from San Diego (AHL).
COLUMBUS BLUE JACKETS — Recalled D David Jiricek from Cleveland (AHL).
FLORIDA PANTHERS — Reinstated D Aaron Ekblad from injured reserve. Placed LW Rudolfs Balcers on waivers.
PITTSBURGH PENGUINS — Recalled D Mark Friedman from Wilkes-Barre/Scranton (AHL). Loaned LW Samuel Poulin to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton.
WASHINGTON CAPITALS — Reinstated D John Carlson from injured reserve.
WINNIPEG JETS — Recalled C Mikey Eyssisimont from Manitoba (AHL).
|American Hockey League
AHL — Suspended Syracuse D Darren Raddysh one game as a consequence of a charging incident during a game against Rochester on November 9.
GRAND RAPIDS GRIFFINS — Assigned G John Lethemon to Toledo (ECHL).
|East Coast Hockey League
ECHL — Suspended Jacksonville C Luke Lynch one game and fined an undisclosed amount as a result of his actions in a game against Greenville on November 10.
|SOCCER
|National Women's Soccer League
ORLANDO PRIDE — Named Seb Hines head coach.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.