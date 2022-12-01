|BASEBALL
|Major League Baseball
|American League
KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Named Brian Sweeney pitching coach and Jose Algucil infield coach.
|National League
WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Assigned INF Yasel Antuna to Rochester (IL) and OF Josh Palacios to Harrisburg (EL).
|Minor League Baseball
|Frontier League
SCHAUMBURG BOOMERS — Signed field manager Jamie Bennett to a contract extension.
TROIS-RIVIERES AIGLES — Traded C Carlos Martinez to Gary South Shore (American Association) in exchange for RHPs Ryan Campbell and Nick Garcia and OF Nate Scantlin.
WASHINGTON WILD THINGS — Signed INF Nick Ward to a contract extension.
|BASKETBALL
|National Basketball Association
NBA — Named Sabrina Ellis chief people officer.
BOSTON CELTICS — Re-signed C Al Horford to a veteran extension.
|FOOTBALL
|National Football League
BUFFALO BILLS — Placed DE Von Miller on injured reserve.
NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Promoted K Tristan Vizcaino and G Bill Murray from the practice squad to the active roster.
|HOCKEY
|National Hockey League
CHICAGO BLACKHAWKS — Recalled D Ian Mitchell from Rockford (AHL).
COLUMBUS BLUE JACKETS — Signed Cs Luca Del Bel Belluz and James Malatesta to three-year, entry-level contracts. Activated RW Patrik Laine and G Elvis Merzlikins from injured reserve. Reassigned G Daniil Tarasov to Cleveland (AHL).
DETROIT RED WINGS — Assigned G Magnus Hellberg to Grand Rapids (AHL).
LOS ANGELES KINGS — Assigned C Rasmus Kupari and D Jordan Spence to Ontario (AHL). Recalled D Tobias Bjornfot, LW Samuel Fagemo, C Tyler Madden and G Pheonix Copley from Ontario. Returned G Cal Petersen to Ontario.
MINNESOTA WILD — Recalled D Andrej Sustr from Iowa (AHL).
MONTREAL CANADIENS — Recalled RW Rem Pitlick from Laval (AHL).
NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Returned G Nico Daws to Utica (AHL).
NEW YORK ISLANDERS — Recalled RWs Hudson Fasching, Simon Holmstrom and C Cole Bardreau from Bridgeport (AHL). Reassigned LW Collin Adams from Worcester (ECHL) to Bridgeport.
OTTAWA SENATORS — Recalled D Nikita Zaitsev from Belleville (AHL).
PHILADELPHIA FLYERS — Placed LW Kieffer Bellows on waivers.
SAN JOSE SHARKS — Returned F Jeffrey Viel to San Jose (AHL).
TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING — Reassigned LW Bennett MacArthur from Syracuse (AHL) to Orlando (ECHL).
VANCOUVER CANUCKS — Returned LW Phil Di Giuseppe to Abbotsford (AHL).
VEGAS GOLDEN KNIGHTS — Recalled D Daniil Miromanov from Henderson (AHL).
|Minor League Hockey
|American Hockey League
BRIDGEPORT ISLANDERS — Recalled F Jimmy Lambert from Worcester (ECHL).
CHICAGO WOLVES — Released D Adrien Beraldo from a professional tryout contract (PTO).
HERSHEY BEARS — REturned D Michael Kim to South Carolina (ECHL). Released RW Kevin O'Neil from a professional tryout contract (PTO).
SAN JOSE BARRACUDA — Released D Darren Brady from a professional tryout contract.
TUCSON ROADRUNNERS — Loaned F Colin Theisen to Atlanta (ECHL).
|SOCCER
|Major League Soccer
NEW YORK RED BULLS — Signed D Curtis Ofori to a three-year contract.
|COLLEGE
SOUTH ALABAMA — Extended the contract of head football coach Kane Wommack.
