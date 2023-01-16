|BASEBALL
Major League Baseball
|American League
CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Agreed to terms with RHP Denny Lima, OFs Abraham Nunez and Albert Alverto and INFs D'Angelo Tejada, Rafael Alvarez and Juan Uribe Jr. on minor league contracts.
NEW YORK YANKEES — Agreed to terms with OF Brandon Mayea, 2B Gabriel Terrero, RHP Joshawn Lampson and OFs Richard Meran and Gabriel Lara on minor league contracts.
|National League
NEW YORK METS — Agreed to terms with OFs Reniel Diaz, Enderson Asencio, Jonathan Perez, Heriberto Rincon, Derek Rodriguez and Anthony Baptist, RHPs Ramon Henriquez, Jesus Anton, Jean Brito, Elwis Mijares and Luis Ceballos, Cs Julian Hernandez, Henry Pizani, Marcos Terrero and Daiverson Gutierrez, LHPs Misael Lopez, Daniel Hurtado and Osiris Calvo and INFs Daris Cordero, Anthony Baptist, Branny De Oleo, Keiver Garcia, Christopher Larez, Leyderman Ruis and Vladi Gomez and C/INF Julio Zayas on minor league contracts.
|BASKETBALL
|Women's National Basketball Association
MINNESOTA LYNX — Announced the retirement of F Maya Moore.
|FOOTBALL
|National Football League
ARIZONA CARDINALS — Named Monti Ossenfort general manager.
DALLAS COWBOYS — Reinstated DT Johnathan Hankins from injured reserve. Promoted T Aviante Collins and CB Xavier Rhodes from the practice squad to the active roster.
MIAMI DOLPHINS — Signed DTs Josiah Bronson and Jaylen Twyman, OL Lester Cotton, CB Tino Ellis. LB Cameron Goode, WR Braylon Sanders and T Kion Smith and to reserve/futures contracts.
MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Signed WRs Triston Jackson and Blake Proehl, CB Tay Gowan, TE Nick Muse, OLB Benton Whitley and C Josh Sokol to reserve/futures contracts.
TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Reinstated C Ryan Jensen from injured reserve.
|Canadian Football League
WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Re-signed DE Jackson Jeffcoat to a one-year contract extension.
|HOCKEY
|National Hockey League
BUFFALO SABRES — Recalled G Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen from Rochester (AHL). Loaned G Peyton Krebs to Rochester.
CAROLINA HURRICANES — Returned G Pyotr Kochetkov to Chicago (AHL).
COLORADO AVALNACHE — Recalled LW Anton Blidh from Colorado (AHL).
DALLAS STARS — Loaned RW Nicholas Caamano to Texas (AHL).
DETROIT RED WINGS — Assigned G Alex Nedeljkovic to Grand Rapids (AHL). Reinstated D Robert Hagg from injured reserve.
EDMONTON OILERS — Returned G Calvin Pikard to Bakersfield (AHL). Reassigned D Markus Niemelainen to Bakersfield.
FLORIDA PANTHERS — Recalled LW Grigori Denisenko from Charlotte (AHL).
MINNESOTA WILD — Signed F Matt Boldy to a seven-year contract.
NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Reassigned G Tomas Vomacka from Milwaukee (AHL) to Norfolk (ECHL).
SEATTLE KRAKEN — Recalled RW John Hayden from Coachella Valley (AHL).
WINNIPEG JETS — Recalled D Ville Heinola from Manitoba (AHL). Assigned C Jansen Harkins to Manitoba.
|American Hockey League
HENDERSON SILVER KNIGHTS — Recalled C Patrick Guay from Savannah (ECHL).
|SOCCER
|Women's National Soccer League
ORLANDO PRIDE — Signed M Jordyn Listro to a one-year contract.
WASHINGTON SPIRIT — Re-signed D Sam Staab to a three-year contract.
