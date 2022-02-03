|BASEBALL
|Major League Baseball
|American League
BOSTON RED SOX — Announced the hiring of Anthony Iapoce as senior hitting coordinator and Jonathan Jenkins as mental skills coordinator. Promoted Lance Zawadzki and Reed Gragnani as hitting coordiantors. Announced Darren Fenster as infield coordinator, the promotion of Corey Wimberly to outfield/baserunning coordinator and Ralph Treuel to player development pitching advisor. Promoted Jordan Elkary to coordinator, baseball development, Kevin Avilla to minor league rehab coordinator, Joel Harris to minor league athletic training coordinator, Kirby Rezter to minor league strength conditioning coordinator and Jeffery Dolan to minor league strength and condition rehab.
OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Announced the promotion of Scott Steinmann to hitting performance coach. Rick Rodriguez to assistant pitching rehab coordinator, Derek Clovis to sport performance rehab coordinator and Leo Bejaran-Specht as coordinator of educational and cultural programs.
SEATTLE MARINERS — Named Brooke Sullivan vice president people and culture. Announced Austin Knight as manager, Michael Fransoso as hitting coach, Nathnah Bannister as pitching coach, Ryan Scott as bench coach and Dan Lanberry as athletic trainer for Low-A West Modesto.
|Minor League
|Atlantic League
LONG ISLAND DUCKS — Re-signed RHP Hunter Caudelle.
|FOOTBALL
|National Football League
CHICAGO BEARS — Announced the hiring of Andrew Janocko as quarterbacks coach, Tyke Tolbert as receivers coach/passing game coordinator and David Overstreet II as assistant defensive backs coach.
DENVER BRONCOS — Promoted Darren Mougey to assistant general manager.
LOS ANGELES CHARGERS — Announced the hiring of Ryan Ficken as special teams coordinator.
|HOCKEY
|National Hockey League
CALGARY FLAMES — Reassigned D Connor Mackey from the taxi squad to Stockton (AHL). Reassigned C Byron Froese to Stockton.
DETROIT RED WINGS — Reassigned C Joe Veleno to Grand Rapids (AHL).
MINNESOTA WILD — Reassigned G Zane McIntyre to Iowa (AHL).
NEW YORK RANGERS — reassigneed D Zac Jones to Hartford (AHL). Recalled D Jarred Tinordi from Harford.
OTTWAW SENATORS — Activated F Connor Brown off injured reserve.
WASHINGTON CAPITALS — Reassigned G Pheonix Copley and D Lucas Johansen to Hershey (AHL). Reassigned G Hunter Shepard to South Carolina (ECHL).
|SOCCER
|Major League Soccer
COLUMBUS CREW — Re-signed F Erik Hurtado for the 2022 season with an option for 2023.
LOS ANGELES FC — Announced the hiring of Marco Antonio Garces as director of football operations.
VANCOUVER WHITECAPS — Signed F Brian White to a four-year contract extension through 2025 with a club option for 2026.
|National Women's Soccer League
WASHINGTON SPIRIT — Announced head athletic trainer Alessandro Ciarla and assistant athletic trainer Summer Jones to be full-time additions to the staff.
|United Soccer League
ORANGE COUNTY SOCCER CLUB — Acquired M Daneil Pedersen through transfer from SK Brann (Norway).
|COLLEGE
HOBART — Named Sam Mueller director of lacrosse operations and Justin Porter volunteer assistant coach for men's lacrosse.
RUTGERS — Elevated Damiere Shaw to wide receivers coach. Named Corey Heterman linebackers coach.
