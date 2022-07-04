|BASEBALL
|Major League Baseball
|American League
BOSTON RED SOX — Recalled RHP Connor Seabold from Worcester (IL). Optioned RHP Phillip Valdez to Worcester.
CLEVELAND GUARDIANS — Designated LHP Kirk McCarty for assignment. Placed OF Anthony Gose on the 15-day IL. Optioned RHP Anthony Castro to Columbus (IL). Selected the contract of LHP Alex Young from Columbus. Recalled RHP James Karinchak from Columbus. Claimed OF Oscar Mercado off waivers from Philadelphia.
DETROIT TIGERS — Selected the contract of RHP Garrett Hill from Toledo (IL). Placed RHP Rony Garcia on the 15-day IL, retroactive to June 30. Transferred RHP Matt Manning to the 60-day IL.
LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Selected the contract of INF Michael Sefanic from Salt Lake (PCL). Designated INF Tyler Wade for assignment. Activated RHP Ryan Tepera.
MINNESOTA TWINS — Sent Tyler Thornburg outright to St. Paul (IL).
NEW YORK YANKEES — Placed RHP Ron Marinaccio on the 15-day IL. Recalled LHP JP Sears from Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (IL). Traded LHP Manny Baneulos to Pittsburgh in exchange for cash considerations.
SEATTLE MARINERS — Sent OF Kyle Lewis on a rehab assignment to Tacoma (PCL).
TAMPA BAY RAYS — Optioned RHP Ralph Garza Jr. to Durham (IL). Selected the contract of RHP Cristofer Ogando from Durham. Optioned RHP Dusten Knight to Durham.
TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Reinstated RHP Trevor Richards from the 15-day IL. Optioned RHP Thomas Hatch to Buffalo (IL).
|National League
CHICAGO CUBS — Placed RHP Alec Mills on the 15-day IL. Recalled RHP Michael Rucker from Iowa (IL).
LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Reinstated OF Mookie Betts from the 15-day IL. Reinstated LHP David Price from the bereavement list. Designated RHP Ian Gibaut for assignment. Optioned INF Eddy Alvarez to Oklahoma City (PCL). Agreed to terms with C Austin Barnes on a two-year contract through 2024.
MIAMI MARLINS — Sent 2B Erik Gonzalez outright to Jacksonville (IL).
MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Reinstated C Pedro Severino from the restricted list. Placed OF Tyrone Taylor on the 7-day concussion IL, retroactive to July 2.
NEW YORK METS — Placed LHP David Peterson on the paternity list. Recalled RHP Colin Holderman from Syracuse (IL).
PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Traded RHP Corey Oswalt to Colorado in exchange for cash considerations. Placed LHP Ranger Suarez on the 15-day IL, retroactive to June 30.
PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Reinstated RHP Zach Thompson from the 15-day IL. Reinstated RHP Duane Underwood from the COVID-19 IL. Optioned RHP Bryse Wilson to Indianapolis (IL). Placed RHP Yerry De Los Santos on the COVID-19 IL.
SAN DIEGO PADRES — Designated RHP Kyle Tyler for assignment. Selected the contract of Taylor Scott from El Paso (PCL). Optioned LHP Ray Kerr to El Paso.
SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Recalled RHP Sean Hjelle and INF/C Yermin Mercedes from Sacramento (PCL). Optioned 3B Jason Vosler to Sacramento. Placed INF/OF Thairo Estrada on the IL.
|Minor League
|Frontier League
EMPRIE STATE GREYS — Sold the contract of LHP Holden Bernhardt to the Acereros de Moncolva of the Mexican League. Signed OF Marcos Estevez. Released OF Jacquez Williams.
JOLIET SLAMMERS — Released RHP Cam Zunkel.
NEW YORK BOULDERS — Signed RHP July Sosa.
OTTAWA TITANS — Signed OF Brainy Rojas. Released RHP Zach LeBlanc.
QUEBEC CAPITALES — Signed 1B Webb Little. Released OF Pedro Gonzalez.
SCHAUMBURG BOOMERS — Sold the contract of RHP Erik Martinez to the Acereros de Moncolva of the Mexican League.
TRI-CITY VALLEYCATS — Released catcher Patrick Sheehan.
TROIS-RIVIERES AIGLES — Traded INF Joe Campagna to the Tri-City ValleyCats for INF Juan Santana.
WINDY CITY THUNDERBOLTS — Released INF Jeff Heinrich.
|BASKETBALL
|National Basketball Association
ATLANTA HAWKS — Signed F AJ Griffin to a rookie scale contract.
DENVER NUGGETS — Signed G Collin Gillespie to a two-way contract. Signed Gs Peyton Watson and Christian Braun to rookie scale contracts.
INDIANA PACERS — Signed G Bennedict Mathurin to a rookie scale contract.
OKLAHOMA CITY THUNDER — Waived F Isaiah Roby.
PHOENIX SUNS — Re-signed C Bismarck Biyombo.
|Women's National Basketball Association
MINNESOTA LYNX — Re-singed F Nikolina Milic to a second seven-day contract.
|HOCKEY
|National Hockey League
TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING — Acquired D Philippe Myers and F Grant Mismash from Nashville in exchange for D Ryan McDonagh.
WINNIPEG JETS — Named Rick Bowness head coach.
