|BASEBALL
|American League
BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Agreed to terms with INF Jackson Holliday on a minor league contract.
KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Placed LHP Angel Zerpa on the 15-day IL. Recalled RHP Jackson Kowar from Omaha (IL).
LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Recalled RHP Janson Junk from Salt Lake (PCL). Optioned RHP Austin Warren to Salt Lake.
NEW YORK YANKEES — Announced RHP Shane Greene elected free agency in lieu of accepting an outright assignment.
TAMPA BAY RAYS — Placed RHP Matt Wisler on the 15-day IL, retroactive to July 24. Recalled RHP Ralph Garza Jr. from Durham (IL).
TEXAS RANGERS — Agreed to terms with RHP Brock Porter on a minor league contract.
|National League
LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Reinstated LHP Andrew Heaney from the 15-day IL. Recalled RHP Jake Reed from Oklahoma City (PCL). Optioned LHP Garrett Cleavinger and RHP Mitch White to Oklahoma City.
MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Recalled RHP Peter Strzelecki from Nashville (IL). Optioned LHP Ethan Small to Nashville.
NEW YORK METS — Agreed to terms with RHP Blade Tidwell, OF Nick Morabito and INF Jacob Reimer on minor league contracts.
ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Agreed to terms with LHP John Lynch on a minor league contract.
|Minor League Baseball
|Atlantic League
LONG ISLAND DUCKS — Reinstated INF Nick Bottari to the active list. Placed OF Dustin Woodcock on the IL, retroactive to July 18.
|Frontier League
EMPIRE STATE GREYS — Signed LHP Franklyn Hernandez and RHP Jeff Rotz.
EVANSVILLE OTTERS — Signed INF Troy Viola.
TROIS-RIVIERES AIGLES — Signed RHP Matt Reitz.
|BASKETBALL
|National Basketball Association
MINNESOTA TIMBERWOLVES — Signed G A.J. Lawson to a two-way contract.
PHILADELPHIA 76ERS — Re-signed G James Harden.
PHOENIX SUNS — Agreed to terms with head coach Monty Williams on a multi-year contract extension.
UTAH JAZZ — Signed F Simone Fontecchio.
|FOOTBALL
|National Football League
ATLANTA FALCONS — Signed DT Darrion Daniels.
BALTIMORE RAVENS — Signed WR Bailey Gaither. Placed G Ben Cleveland on the non-football injury (NFI) list. Activated WR Binjimen Victor from the physically unable to perform (PUP) list.
CAROLINA PANTHERS — Placed CB Jaycee Horn and LB Shaq Thompson on the physically unable to perform (PUP) list. Announced the retirement of CB Rashaan Melvin.
CHICAGO BEARS — Placed LB Roquan Smith and DL Sam Kamara on the physically unable to perform (PUP) list. Placed S Dane Cruikshank, CB Michael Joseph and WR Tajae Sharpe on the non-football injury (NFI) list.
CINCINNATI BENGALS — Signed QB Drew Pitt. Waived CB John Brannon. Activated G Alex Cappa and RB Samaje Perine from the physically unable to perform (PUP) list. Named Fredi Knighten assistant offensive coach.
DALLAS COWBOYS — Placed WR Michael Gallup, WR Dontario Drummond, CB Quandre Mosely and LB Aaron Hansford on the physically unable to perform (PUP) list. Placed LB Damone Clark on the non-football injury (NFI) list.
DENVER BRONCOS — Signed OT Cameron Fleming.
DETROIT LIONS — Placed RB Jason Cabinda on the physically unable to perform (PUP) list. Placed S C.J. Moore on the non-football injury (NFI) list. Placed T Dan Skipper on the non-football illness list.
GREEN BAY PACKERS — Released LB Caliph Brice. Activated OT Caleb Jones, DE Dean Lowry and RB Patrick Taylor from the non-football injury (NFI) list.
HOUSTON TEXANS — Placed DL Jordan Jenkins, DB Tristin McCollum and TE Teagan Quitoriano on the physically unable to perform (PUP) list.
INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Activated DE Tyquan Lewis and S Rodney McLeod from the physically unable to perform (PUP) list.
KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — Activated RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire from the physically unable to perform (PUP) list. Waived DT Cortez Broughton. Signed DE Azur Kamara.
MIAMI DOLPHINS — Signed CB Tino Ellis.
NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Signed DT Davon Godchaux to a two-year contract extension.
NEW ORLEANS SAINTS — Activated WR Michael Thomas and TE Nick Vannett from the physically unable to perform (PUP) list. Placed LB Pete Werner on the non-football injury (NFI) list.
NEW YORK GIANTS — Activated TE Daniel Bellinger from the physically unable to perform (PUP) list. Signed T Garrett McGhin. Waived T Kamaal Seymour.
NEW YORK JETS — Activated T George Fant from the physically unable to perform (PUP) list. Signed DB Luq Barcoo. REleased DB Jovante Moffatt.
PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Signed TE Jaeden Graham, C Cameron Tom and WR Lance Lenoir. Waived OT Jarrid Williams. Placed TE Richard Rogers, T/G Brett Toth and TE Tyree Jackson on the physically unable to perform (PUP) list. Placed DT Noah Elliss on the non-football injury (NFI) list.
SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Released OLB Dee Ford. Placed DT Kalia Davis on the non-football injury (NFI) list.
SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — Signed Gs Keenan Forbes and Eric Wilson and TE Jake Hausmann. Signed LB K.J. Wright to a one-day contract to allow him to retire with the team. Placed LB Ben Burr-Kirven on the physically unable to perform (PUP) list.
|HOCKEY
|National Hockey League
COLORADO AVALANCHE — Signed C Mikhail Maltsev to a one-year contract.
NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Announced LW Janne Kuokkanen signed a one-year contract with Fribourg-Gotteron (Switzerland).
PHILADELPHIA FLYERS — Signed C Tanner Laczynski to a two-year contract.
SEATTLE KRAKEN — Signed C Ryan Donato to a one-year contract.
|American Hockey League
CLEVELAND MONSTERS — Signed D Cole Clayton to a two-year contract.
MILWAUKEE ADMIRALS — Signed RW Todd Burgess.
|East Coast Hockey League
WORCESTER RAILERS — Re-signed F Brent Beaudoin.
|SOCCER
|Major League Soccer
CHARLOTTE FC — Waived M Titi Ortiz.
D.C. UNITED — Acquired M Victor Palsson from Club FC Schalke 04 (German Bundesliga) on a permanent transfer pending receipt of his international transfer certificate (ITC) and P-1 visa.
HOUSTON DYNAMO FC — Acquired F Nelson Quinones on loan from Once Caldas (liga DIMAYOR) pending receipt of his international transfer certificate (ITC) and P-1 visa.
ORLANDO CITY SC — Acquired F Ivan Angulo from Sociedade Esportiva Palmeiras (Serie A) pending receipt of his international transfer certificate (ITC) and P-1 visa.
PORTLAND TIMBERS — Acquired D Juan David Mosquera from Independiente Medellin (Categoria Primera A) pending receipt of his international transfer certificate and P-1 visa.
|COLLEGE
DAKOTA ST. — Named Andy Yost assistant football coach/offensive coordinator.
DAYTON — Named Sean Damaska director of men's basketball operations.
KANSAS ST. — Named Rodney Perry assistant men's basketball coach.
ST. AUGUSTINE'S — Named Marque Carrington assistant men's basketball coach.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.