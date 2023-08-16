BASEBALL

Major League Baseball

American League

BOSTON RED SOX — Agreed to terms with LHP Zach Penrod on a minor league contract.

HOUSTON ASTROS — Agreed to terms with C Andrew Knapp on a minor league contract.

KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Sent LHP Jake Brentz to the Arizona Complex League (ACL) on a rehab assignment. Optioned RHP Nick Wittgren to Omaha (IL). Placed RHP Brad Keller on the 60-day IL. Selected the contract of RHP John McMillon from Northwest Arkansas (TL).

OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Recalled LHP Kyle Muller from La Vegas (PCL). Optioned RHP Spenser Watkins to Las Vegas.

SEATTLE MARINERS — Selected the contract of C Brian O'Keefe from Tacoma (PCL). Placed C Tom Murphy on the 10-day IL, retroactive to August 14.

TAMPA BAY RAYS — Placed RHP Kevin Kelly on the 15-day IL. Designated RHP Ryan Thompson for assignment. Selected the contract of RHP Hector Perez from Durham (IL).

National League

CINCINNATI REDS — Recalled RHP Alan Busenitz from Louisville (IL). Designated RHP Luke Weaver for assignment.

NEW YORK METS — Designated RHP Edwin Uceta for assignment. Selected the contract of RHP Dennis Santana from Syracuse (IL). Optioned RHP Jose Butto to Syracuse.

FOOTBALL

National Football League

ATLANTA FALCONS — Signed LB Delontae Scott.

CAROLINA PANTHERS — Placed WR Damiere Byrd on injured reserve. Signed DB Collin Duncan.

LAS VEGAS RAIDERS — Activated DE Tyree Wilson from the non-football injury list.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Signed RB Ezekiel Elliott.

NEW YORK JETS — Signed RB Dalvin Cook. Released CB Javelin Guidry.

TENNESSEE TITANS — Signed DL Michael Dwumfour. Waived OLB Zach McCloud.

HOCKEY

National Hockey League

BOSTON BRUINS — Signed C John Farinacci to a two-year, entry-level contract.

Minor League Hockey

American Hockey League

COACHELLA VALLEY FIREBIRDS — Signed F Kyle Jackson.

COLLEGE

RHODE ISLAND — Named Andrew McCarthy assistant sports information director.

Tags

Trending Video