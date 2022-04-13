MINNESOTA TWINS — Placed OF Alex Kirilloff on the 10-day IL. Designated RHP Jharel Cotton for release or assignment. Recalled OF Trevor Larnach. Selected the contract of RHP Dereck Rodríguez from St. Paul (IL).
TAMPA BLUE RAYS — Selected the contract of RHP Dusten Knight from Durham (IL). Placed Luis Patino to the 60-day IL. Optioned RHP Ralph Garza Jr. to Durham (IL).
|National League
SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Activated RHP John Brebbia from the bereavement list. Optioned RHP Yunior Marte to Sacramento (PCL).
|Minor League
|Atlantic League
STATEN ISLAND FERRYHAWKS — Signed 1B Joseph Impeduglia to a one-year contract.
|BASKETBALL
|National Basketball Association
NBA — Suspended Denver G Facundo Campazzo one game without pay for a shoving incident in a game on (Date) against Los Angeles. Fined Los Angeles G Wayne Ellington for escalating the incident on social media.
|FOOTBALL
|Canadian Football League
WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Re-signed R Carlton Agudosi. Signed WR/KR Janarion Grant to a one-year contract. Signed R Lucky Jackson.
|HOCKEY
|National Hockey League
BOSTON BRUINS — Signed John Beecher to an amateur tryout contract (ATO).
CAROLINA HURRICANES — Reassigned G Jack Lafontaine to Norfolk (ECHL) from Chicago (AHL).
DETROIT REDWINGS — Signed G Magnus Hellberg to a one-year contract. Reassigned LW Taro Hirose to Grand Rapids (AHL).
NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Signed D Adam Wilsby to a two-year entry-level contract.
|American Hockey League
ABBOTSFORD CANUCKS — Released RW Yushiroh Hirano from a professional tryout contract (PTO).
BAKERSFIELD CONDORS — Signed F Brayden Watts to a professional tryout contract (PTO). Signed D Tyler Inamoto.
CHICAGO WOLVES — Reassigned D Artyom Serikov to Norfolk (ECHL) loan.
COLORADO EAGLES — Signed D Wyatt Aamodt to an amateur tryout contract (ATO).
GRAND RAPIDS GRIFFINS — Loaned F Patrick Curry to Toledo (ECHL).
LAVAL ROCKET — Released G Tristan Berube from a professional tryout contract (PTO).
NORFOLK ADMIRALS — Suspended F Greg Betzold.
ONTARIO REIGN — Acquired D Tyler Inamoto.
TUCSON ROADRUNNERS — Released F Stephen Bayliss from a professional tryout contract (PTO).
|East Coast Hockey League
ALLEN AMERICANS — Released LW Justin Young from a standard player contract (SPC).
INDY FUEL — Signed D Dominic Dockery to a standard player contract (SPC).
GREENVILLE SWAMP RABBITS — Assigned G Mark Hartig to the emergency backup goalie list (EBUG). Signed G Alec Calvaruso to a standard player contract (SPC).
|SOCCER
|Major League Soccer
DC UNITED — Signed M Jackson Hopkins to a four-year contract.
FC CINCINNATI — Signed M Obinna Nwobodo to a contract through the 2024 season pending receipt of his P-1 Visa and International Transfer Certificate (ITC).
FC DALLAS — Loaned M Nicky Hernandez to San Antonio FC for the remainder of the 2022 season
VANCOUVER WHITECAPS FC — Signed WB/F Cristian Dajome to a contract extension.
