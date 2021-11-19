BASEBALL
Major League Baseball
American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Claimed INF Lucius Fox off waivers from Kansas City.

CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Selected the contracts of RHP Jason Bilious and LHP Bennett Sousa from Charlotte (Triple-A East) and agreed to terms on major league contracts.

HOUSTON ASTROS — Selected the contracts of LHP Jonathan Bermudez, INF Jeremy Pena and RHP Shawn Dubin from Sugar Land (Triple-A West) and INF Joe Perez from Corpus Christi (Double-A Central) and agreed to terms on major league contracts.

OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Selected the contracts of INF Nick Allen and OF Cody Thomas from Las Vegas (Triple-A West), INF Jonah Bride from Midland (Double-A Central) and RHP Jorge Juan and INF Jordan Diaz from Lansing (High-A Central) and agreed to terms on major league contracts.

TEXAS RANGERS — Agreed to terms with manager Chris Woodward to a contract extension through 2023 with an option for 2024.

National League

COLORADO ROCKIES — Selected the contracts of RHP Noah Davis and INF Ezequiel Tovar from Spokane (High-A West)and LHP Ryan Rolison from Albuquerque (Triple-A West) and agreed to terms on major league contracts.

PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Selected the contracts of INF Luis Garcia from Clearwater (Low-A Southeast), RHP James McArthur from Reading (Double-A Northeast) and OF Jhailyn Ortiz from Jersey Shore (High-A East) and agreed to terms on major league contracts.

WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Selected the contracts of OF Donovan Casey from Harrisburg (Double-A Northeast) and LHP Evan Lee from Wilmington (High-A East) and agreed to terms on a major league contracts.

Minor League Baseball
Frontier League

GATEWAY GRIZZLIES — Agreed to terms with OF Isaac Benard on a contract.

OTTAWA TITANS — Agreed to terms with INF A.J. Wright on a contract.

SCHAUMBURG BOOMERS — Agreed to terms with LHP Ryan Middendorf on a contract extension.

BASKETBALL
National Basketball Association

NBA — Suspended New Oreans F DiDi Louzada without pay for twenty-five games for violating the terms of the NBA/NBPA anti-drug program.

FOOTBALL
National Football League

BUFFALO BILLS — Signed T Bobby Hart.

CHICAGO BEARS — Signed LB Bruce Irvin to the practice squad. Placed OLB Danny Trevathan on injured reserve. Promoted OLB Cassius Marsh from the practice squad to the active roster.

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Activated RB Nick Chubb and RB Demetric Felton from the reserve/COVID-19 list.

DETROIT LIONS — Activated QB Tim Boyle from injured reserve. Waived CB Corey Ballentine.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Activated DE Kenny Willekes from practice squad reserve/COVID-19 list. Released DE Nate Orchard from the practice squad.

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS — Signed K Brett Maher to the active roster. Waived K Brian Johnson.

NEW YORK GIANTS — Placed DB Logan Ryan on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

Canadian Football League

WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Released WR Naaman Roosevelt from the practice squad.

HOCKEY
National Hockey League

ANAHEIM DUCKS — Loaned C Benoit-Olivier Groulx to San Diego (AHL).

BOSTON BRUINS — Reassigned D Victor Berglund from Providence (AHL) to Maine (ECHL).

COLUMBUS BLUE JACKETS — Returned C Kevin Stenlund to Cleveland (AHL).

DALLAS COWBOYS — Placed WR Amari Cooper on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

EDMONTON OILERS — Recalled Ds William Lagesson and Philip Broberg from Bakersfield (AHL). Placed D Darnell Nurse on injured reserve.

LOS ANGELES KINGS — Recalled D Sean Durzi from Ontario (AHL). Returned D Austin Strand to Ontario.

NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Returned F Cole Smith to Milwaukee (AHL).

VEGAS GOLDEN KNIGHTS — Reassigned G Jiri Patera from Fort Wayne (ECHL) to Henderson (AHL). Returned F Sven Bartschi and D Daniil Miromanov to Henderson.

SAN JOSE SHARKS — REturned F Nick Merkley to San Jose (AHL). Loaned F Jeffrey Viel to San Jose.

TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING — Loaned C Alex Barre-Boulet to Syracuse (AHL).

VANCOUVER CANUCKS — Returned F Justin Bailey to Abbotsford (AHL).

American Hockey League

BELLEVILLE SENATORS — Returned D Cole Fraser to Toledo (ECHL).

BRIDGEPORT ISLANDERS — Recalled D Mike Cornell from Worcester (ECHL).

HENDERSON SILVER KNIGHTS — Signed Cs Matt Boudens and Tyler Busch to player try-out contracts.

SAN JOSE BARRACUDA — Returned D Patrick McNally to Reading (ECHL).

STOCKTON HEAT — Recalled G Andrew Shortridge from Kansas City (ECHL).

TORONTO MARLIES — Returned F Jeremy McKenna to Newfoundland (ECHL). Recalled G Keith Petruzzelli from Newfoundland.

East Coast Hockey League

CINCINATTI CYCLONES — Acquired D Kyle thacker.

FORT WAYNE KOMETS — Signed G Sean Bonar and F Marcus Ortiz to standard player contracts.

JACKSONVILLE ICEMEN — Signed G Austin Lotz to a standard player contract.

NEWFOUNDLAND GROWLERS — Signed G Kris Oldham to a standard player contract.

WHEELING NAILERS — Signed F Max Sauve to a standard player contract.

WORCESTER RAILERS — Acquired G Colten Ellis.

SOCCER
Major League Soccer

AUSTIN FC — Exercised the transfer option for D Zan Kolmanic and signed him to a three-year contract.

USL Championship

INDY ELEVEN — Re-signed F Ayoze Garcia Perez.

