|BASEBALL
|Major League Baseball
|American League
BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Claimed INF Lucius Fox off waivers from Kansas City.
CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Selected the contracts of RHP Jason Bilious and LHP Bennett Sousa from Charlotte (Triple-A East) and agreed to terms on major league contracts.
HOUSTON ASTROS — Selected the contracts of LHP Jonathan Bermudez, INF Jeremy Pena and RHP Shawn Dubin from Sugar Land (Triple-A West) and INF Joe Perez from Corpus Christi (Double-A Central) and agreed to terms on major league contracts.
OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Selected the contracts of INF Nick Allen and OF Cody Thomas from Las Vegas (Triple-A West), INF Jonah Bride from Midland (Double-A Central) and RHP Jorge Juan and INF Jordan Diaz from Lansing (High-A Central) and agreed to terms on major league contracts.
TEXAS RANGERS — Agreed to terms with manager Chris Woodward to a contract extension through 2023 with an option for 2024.
|National League
COLORADO ROCKIES — Selected the contracts of RHP Noah Davis and INF Ezequiel Tovar from Spokane (High-A West)and LHP Ryan Rolison from Albuquerque (Triple-A West) and agreed to terms on major league contracts.
PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Selected the contracts of INF Luis Garcia from Clearwater (Low-A Southeast), RHP James McArthur from Reading (Double-A Northeast) and OF Jhailyn Ortiz from Jersey Shore (High-A East) and agreed to terms on major league contracts.
WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Selected the contracts of OF Donovan Casey from Harrisburg (Double-A Northeast) and LHP Evan Lee from Wilmington (High-A East) and agreed to terms on a major league contracts.
|Minor League Baseball
|Frontier League
GATEWAY GRIZZLIES — Agreed to terms with OF Isaac Benard on a contract.
OTTAWA TITANS — Agreed to terms with INF A.J. Wright on a contract.
SCHAUMBURG BOOMERS — Agreed to terms with LHP Ryan Middendorf on a contract extension.
|BASKETBALL
|National Basketball Association
NBA — Suspended New Oreans F DiDi Louzada without pay for twenty-five games for violating the terms of the NBA/NBPA anti-drug program.
|FOOTBALL
|National Football League
BUFFALO BILLS — Signed T Bobby Hart.
CHICAGO BEARS — Signed LB Bruce Irvin to the practice squad. Placed OLB Danny Trevathan on injured reserve. Promoted OLB Cassius Marsh from the practice squad to the active roster.
CLEVELAND BROWNS — Activated RB Nick Chubb and RB Demetric Felton from the reserve/COVID-19 list.
DETROIT LIONS — Activated QB Tim Boyle from injured reserve. Waived CB Corey Ballentine.
MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Activated DE Kenny Willekes from practice squad reserve/COVID-19 list. Released DE Nate Orchard from the practice squad.
NEW ORLEANS SAINTS — Signed K Brett Maher to the active roster. Waived K Brian Johnson.
NEW YORK GIANTS — Placed DB Logan Ryan on the reserve/COVID-19 list.
|Canadian Football League
WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Released WR Naaman Roosevelt from the practice squad.
|HOCKEY
|National Hockey League
ANAHEIM DUCKS — Loaned C Benoit-Olivier Groulx to San Diego (AHL).
BOSTON BRUINS — Reassigned D Victor Berglund from Providence (AHL) to Maine (ECHL).
COLUMBUS BLUE JACKETS — Returned C Kevin Stenlund to Cleveland (AHL).
DALLAS COWBOYS — Placed WR Amari Cooper on the reserve/COVID-19 list.
EDMONTON OILERS — Recalled Ds William Lagesson and Philip Broberg from Bakersfield (AHL). Placed D Darnell Nurse on injured reserve.
LOS ANGELES KINGS — Recalled D Sean Durzi from Ontario (AHL). Returned D Austin Strand to Ontario.
NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Returned F Cole Smith to Milwaukee (AHL).
VEGAS GOLDEN KNIGHTS — Reassigned G Jiri Patera from Fort Wayne (ECHL) to Henderson (AHL). Returned F Sven Bartschi and D Daniil Miromanov to Henderson.
SAN JOSE SHARKS — REturned F Nick Merkley to San Jose (AHL). Loaned F Jeffrey Viel to San Jose.
TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING — Loaned C Alex Barre-Boulet to Syracuse (AHL).
VANCOUVER CANUCKS — Returned F Justin Bailey to Abbotsford (AHL).
|American Hockey League
BELLEVILLE SENATORS — Returned D Cole Fraser to Toledo (ECHL).
BRIDGEPORT ISLANDERS — Recalled D Mike Cornell from Worcester (ECHL).
HENDERSON SILVER KNIGHTS — Signed Cs Matt Boudens and Tyler Busch to player try-out contracts.
SAN JOSE BARRACUDA — Returned D Patrick McNally to Reading (ECHL).
STOCKTON HEAT — Recalled G Andrew Shortridge from Kansas City (ECHL).
TORONTO MARLIES — Returned F Jeremy McKenna to Newfoundland (ECHL). Recalled G Keith Petruzzelli from Newfoundland.
|East Coast Hockey League
CINCINATTI CYCLONES — Acquired D Kyle thacker.
FORT WAYNE KOMETS — Signed G Sean Bonar and F Marcus Ortiz to standard player contracts.
JACKSONVILLE ICEMEN — Signed G Austin Lotz to a standard player contract.
NEWFOUNDLAND GROWLERS — Signed G Kris Oldham to a standard player contract.
WHEELING NAILERS — Signed F Max Sauve to a standard player contract.
WORCESTER RAILERS — Acquired G Colten Ellis.
|SOCCER
|Major League Soccer
AUSTIN FC — Exercised the transfer option for D Zan Kolmanic and signed him to a three-year contract.
|USL Championship
INDY ELEVEN — Re-signed F Ayoze Garcia Perez.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.