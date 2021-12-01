|BASEBALL
|Major League Baseball
|American League
BOSTON RED SOX — Agreed to terms with C Kevin Plawecki on a one-year contract.
CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Agreed to terms with INF Leury Garcia on a three-year contract.
DETROIT TIGERS — Agreed to terms with INF Javier Baez on a six-year contract.
MINNESOTA TWINS — Agreed to terms with OF Byron Buxton on a seven-year contract. Agreed to terms with RHP Bylan Bundy on a one-year contract with a club option for 2023.
SEATTLE MARINERS — Agreed to terms with RHP Andres Munoz on a four-year contract with options for 2026, 2027 and 2028.
TAMPA BAY RAYS — Agreed to terms with RHP Corey Kluber on a one-year contract.
TEXAS RANGERS — Agreed to terms with 2B Marcus Semien on a seven-year contract and INF Corey Seager on a ten-year contract.
TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Agreed to terms with RHP Kevin Gausman on a five-year contract and RHP Yimi Garcia on a two-year contract.
|National League
ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Agreed to terms with RHP Mark Melancon on a two-year contract.
CHICAGO CUBS — Agreed to terms with C Yan Gomes on a two-year contract with a club option for 2024.
MIAMI MARLINS — Agreed to terms with OF Avisail Garcia on a four-year contract with an option for 2026.
NEW YORK METS — Agreed to terms with RHP Max Scherzer on a three-year contract and INF Eduardo Excobar on a two-year contract with a club option for 2024.
PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Named Kevin Gregg vice president of baseball communications. Agreed to terms with RHP Corey Knebel on a one-year contract.
PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Agreed to terms with C Roberto Perez on a one-year contract.
SAN DIEGO PADRES — Agreed to terms with RHP Luis Garcia on a two-year contract.
SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Agreed to terms with LHP Alex Wood on a two-year contract.
|Minor League Baseball
|Frontier League
TROIS-RIVIERES LIONS — Traded LHP Tasker Strobel to Winnipeg (American Association of Professional Baseball) for INF Joe Campagna and RHP Austin Henrich.
WASHINGTON WILD THINGS — Agreed to terms with field manager Tom Vaeth on a contract extension.
|BASKETBALL
|National Basketball Association
NBA — Forfeited Chicago and Miami their next available second-round draft pick for violating rules governing early free agency discussions.
|FOOTBALL
|National Football League
BALTIMORE RAVENS — Signed DBs Robert Jackson and Blake Countess to the practice squad. Placed K Jake Verity on the practice squad injured reserve.
CHICAGO BEARS — Signed DB Dee Virgin to the practice squad.
DALLAS COWBOYS — Activated WR Amari Cooper from the reserve/COVID-19 list.
DENVER BRONCOS — Placed C Brett Jones on the reserve/COVID-19 list.
DETROIT LIONS — Signed LB Curtis Bolton to the practice squad. Waived DE Da'Shawn Hand from injured reserve with a settlement. Released T Darrin Paulo from the practice squad.
INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Designated DB Khari Willis to return from injured reserve to practice.
LAS VEGAS RAIDERS — Signed LS Carson Tinker.
LOS ANGELES RAMS — Designated LB Justin Hollins to return from injured reserve to practice.
MIAMI DOLPHINS — Designated WR Devante Parker and OL Greg Mancz to return from injured reserve to practice.
MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Designated DT Michael Pierce to return from injured reserve to practice. Placed WR Olabisi Johnson on the reserve/COVID-19 list.
NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Designated LB Jamie Collins to return from injured reserve to practice. Released K Quinn Nordin. Released DB Thakarius Keyues from the practice squad.
NEW YORK GIANTS — Signed QB Jake Fromm.
NEW YORK JETS — Activated WR Denzel Mims from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Designated OL Chuma Edoga to return from injured reserve to practice.
PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Signed C Luke Juriga to the practice squad.
PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Activated WR Ray-Ray McCloud from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Placed OL Joe Haeg on the reserve/COVID-19 list.
SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Signed LB Justin March and S Doug Middleton to the practice squad. Placed WR Devin Funchess on the practice squad injured reserve. Released S Kai Nacua.
SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — Signed DB Elijah Benton and WR Cade Johnson to the practice squad.
TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Placed G Aaron Stinnie on injured reserve.
|HOCKEY
|National Hockey League
ANAHEIM DUCKS — Recalled RW Buddy Robinson from San Diego (AHL).
ARIZONA COYOTES — Returned RW Hudson Fasching to Tucson (AHL).
COLORADO AVALANCHE — Loaned G Pavel Francouz to Colorado (AHL). Recalled G Justus Annunen from Colorado.
LOS ANGELES KINGS — Claimed D Christian Wolanin off waivers and loaned to Ontario (AHL).
NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Reassigned F Mike McCarron to Milwaukee (AHL).
NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Signed D Shakir Mukhamadullin to a three-year entry-level contract.
PHILADELPHIA FLYERS — Reassigned RW Wade Allison and C Max Willman to Lehigh Valley (AHL).
PITTSBURGH PENGUINS — Reassigned LW Justin Almeida and D Will Reilly from Wheeling (ECHL) to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton (AHL).
SAN JOSE SHARKS — Recalled D Nicolas Meloche from San Jose (AHL). Assigned C Scott Reedy to San Jose.
SEATTLE KRAKEN — Recalled G Joey Daccord and RW Kole Lind from Charlotte (AHL). Placed G Chris Driedger on injured reserve.
TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING — Reassigned D Sean Day to Syracuse (AHL). Reassigned D Dmitry Semykin from Syracuse (AHL) to Orlando (ECHL).
TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS — Waived C Kirill Semyonov.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.