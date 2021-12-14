|BASEBALL
|Major League Baseball
|American League
BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Named Matt Borgschulte and Ryan Fuller co-hitting coaches, Fredi Gonzalez bench coach and Jose Hernanez major league coach.
KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Named Sam Mellinger vice president of communications.
|FOOTBALL
|National Football League
CINCINNATI BENGALS — Placed CB Darius Phillips on injured reserve. Signed P Drue Chrisman to the practice squad.
CLEVELAND BROWNS — Placed Gs Drew Forbes, Wyatt Teller, TE Austin Hooper, WR Jarvis Landry, DE Takk McKinley and T Jedrick Wills on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Placed WR Jolo Natson and TE Ross Travis on the practice squad reserve/COVID-19 list. Signed WR Ja'Marcus Bradley to the practice squad.
GREEN BAY PACKERS — Promoted WR Juwann Winfree from the practice squad to the active roster.
INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Activated C Ryan Kelly from the reserve/COVID-19 list.
KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — Promoted DB Zayne Anderson from the practice squad to the active roster. Placed DL Chris Jones on the reserve/COVID-19 list.
MIAMI DOLPHINS — Waived OL Austin Reiter.
MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Signed DE Eddie Yarbrough to the practice squad.
NEW YORK GIANTS — Signed DT Woodrow Hamilton to the practice squad. Released QB Clayton Thorson from the practice squad.
WASHINGTON FOOTBALL TEAM — Signed DE Nate Orchard. Signed DT Hercules Mata'afa to the practice squad.
|HOCKEY
|National Hockey League
ARIZONA COYOTES — Recalled D Janis Moser from Tucson (AHL).
CAROLINA HURRICANES — Recalled C Andrew Puturalski from Chicago (AHL).
COLORADO AVALANCHE — Recalled D Justin Barron and LW Mikhail Maltsev from Colorado (AHL).
DALLAS STARS — Recalled Fs Riley Damiani and Ty Dellandrea from Texas (AHL). Placed F Roope Hintz on injured reserve. Loaned G Anton Khudobin to Texas.
DETROIT RED WINGS — Reassigned G Kaden Fulcher from Toledo (ECHL) to Grand Rapids (AHL).
FLORIDA PANTHERS — Recalled C Aleksi Heponiemi from Charlotte (AHL).
NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Reassigned D Michael Vukojevic from Adirondack (ECHL) to Utica (AHL).
|American Hockey League
CHARLOTTE CHECKERS — Signed LW Liam Pecararo to a player tryout contract (PTO).
GRAND RAPIDS GRIFFINS — Signed D Gordi Myer to a player tryout contract (PTO).
IOWA WILD — Recalled G Trevin Kozlowski from Iowa (ECHL).
TORONTO MARLIES — Recalled RW Zach O'Brien from Newfoundland (ECHL).
|East Coast Hockey League
ATLANTA GLADIATORS — Acquired F Carlos Fornaris.
FORT WAYNE KOMETS — Loaned D Blake Siebenaler to Ontario (AHL). Released F Aaron Huffnagle from standard player contract.
NORFOLK ADMIRALS — Acquired Fs Colton Heffley and Cedric Lacroix.
TROIS-RIVIERES LIONS — Released Ds Victor Beaulac, Gabriel Labbe and RW Pierrick Dube from standard player contracts.
|SOCCER
|Major League Soccer
FC CINCINNATI — Named Pat Noonan head coach.
SEATTLE SOUNDERS FC — Signed F Sam Adeniran to a one-year contract with options for 2023 and 2024 and signed MF Obed Vargas to a four-year contract with an option for 2026.
|Minor League
|USL W League
INDY ELEVEN — Named Paul Dolinsky head coach and Grace Bahr first assistant coach.
