|BASEBALL
|Major League Baseball
|American League
CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Agreed to terms with INF Elvis Andrus on a one-year contract. Designated LHP Bennett Sousa for assignment.
|National League
CHICAGO CUBS — Agreed to terms with RHP Michael Fulmer on a one-year contract. Placed RHP Codi Heuer on the 60-day IL.
|FOOTBALL
|National Football League
CAROLINA PANTHERS — Re-signed LS J.J. Jansen to a one-year contract.
|HOCKEY
|National Hockey League
DALLAS STARS — Recalled C Fredrik Karlstrom and LW Fredrik Olofsson from Texas (AHL).
LOS ANGELES KINGS — Recalled D Tobias Bjornfot from Ontario (AHL).
NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Returned RW Phil Tomasino to Milwaukee (AHL).
SAN JOSE SHARKS — Recalled RW Martin Kaut from San Jose (AHL).
VANCOUVER CANUCKS — Returned RW Will Lockwood to Abbotsford (AHL).
|American Hockey League
BELLEVILLE SENATORS — Signed RW Chad Yetman to a professional tryout contract (PTO).
LEHIGH VALLEY PHANTOMS — Returned F Jacob Gaucher and RW Charlie Gerard to Reading (ECHL).
UTICA COMETS — Recalled C Nick Hutchison from Adirondack (ECHL).
|ECHL
ECHL — Suspended Orlando F Ross Olsson for one game as a result of his actions during a Feb. 19 game against Utah. Suspended Cincinnati D Jalen Smereck for two games as a result of his actions during a Feb. 18 game against Fort Wayne.
|SOCCER
|Major League Soccer
FC DALLAS — Acquired F Jesus Jimenez and a 2023 international roster sport from Toronto FC in exchange for M Brandon Servania.
REAL SALT LAKE — Acquired M Moses Nyeman on 2023 loan from SK Beveren.
VANCOUVER WHITECAPS FC — Acquired F Sergio Cordova right of first refusal from Salt Lake in exchange for a natural round first pick in 2024 and $200,000 in general allocation money (GAM).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.