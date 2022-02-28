|BASEBALL
|Minor League Baseball
|Frontier League
GATEWAY GRIZZLIES — Signed C Mike Blanke and OF Brandon Pugh.
SUSSEX COUNTY MINERS — Traded RHP Danny Zardon and a player to be named later to Milwaukee (American Association) in exchange for INF Mikey Reynolds.
BASKETBALL-
|National Basketball Association
BOSTON CELTICS — Signed F Matt Ryan to a two-way contract.
TORONTO RAPTORS — Signed F D.J. Wilson to a 10-day contract.
|FOOTBALL
|National Football League
LAS VEGAS RAIDERS — Waived G Jeremiah Poutasi. Signed DT Andrew Billings.
LOS ANGELES RAMS — Signed WR Warren Jackson to a futures contract.
JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Re-signed OL Tyler Shatley to a two-year contract.
|HOCKEY
|National Hockey League
ARIZONA COYOTES — Promoted LW Matias Maccelli from Tucson (AHL).
CHICAGO BLACKHAWKS — Reassigned LW Josiah Slavin and D Isaak Phillips to Rockford (AHL).
EDMONTON OILERS — Recalled C Brad Malone from Bakersfield (AHL) on loan.
NEW YORK RANGERS — Agreed to terms with RW/C Jonny Brodzinski on a two-year contract extension.
PHILADELPHIA FLYERS — Reassigned C Morgan Frost to Lehigh Valley (AHL) from loan.
ST. LOUIS BLUES — Recalled D Scott Perunovich from Springfield (AHL).
SAN JOSE SHARKS — Recalled D Santeri Hatakka from San Jose (AHL) on loan.
WASHINGTON CAPITALS — Recalled G Vitek Vanecek from Hershey (AHL) on loan.
|American Hockey League
CHARLOTTE CHECKERS — Acquired D Carter Robinson.
LAVAL ROCKET — Released D Carl Neill from from a standard player contract (SPC).
PROVIDENCE BRUINS — Signed F Alex_Olivier Voyer to a one-year contract extension.
SPRINGFIELD THUNDERBIRDS — Recalled D Michael Kim from Maine (ECHL) on loan.
|East Coast Hockey League
ECHL — Suspended South Carolina RW Nicho Blachman for receiving his 10th fighting major of the season in a game against Florida on Feb. 27th. Suspended Trois-Rivieres D/LW Mathieu Gagnon for three games as a result of an unpenalized cross-checking infraction and his game conduct for aggressor in a game against Newfoundland on Feb. 27. Suspended Trois-Rivieres C Kevin Auger for one game and fined an undisclosed amount as a result of his match penalty for slew-footing in a game against Newfoundland on Feb. 27th. Suspended Trois-Rivieres C one game and fined an undisclosed amount as a result of his match penalty for roughing in a game against Newfoundland on Feb. 27th.
|SOCCER
|Major League Soccer
COLORADO RAPIDS — Signed F Braian Galvan to a three-year contract extension.
NEW YORK CITY FC — Signed F Maximo Carrizo to a five-year homegrown contract.
NEW YORK RED BULLS — Acquired F Ashley Fletcher on loan from Watford FC (Premier League).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.