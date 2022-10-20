|BASEBALL
|Minor League
|Frontier League
GATEWAY GRIZZLIES — Signed 1B Peter Zimmerman to a contract extension. Signed OF Jaden Fein.
WINDY CITY THUNDERBOLTS — Named Richie Sexson field manager and Chris Coleman third base coach.
|BASKETBALL
|National Basketball Association
PORTLAND TRAILBLAZERS — Signed F John Butler Jr. to a two-way contract.
|FOOTBALL
|National Football League
ARIZONA CARDINALS — Activated OL Cody Ford from injured reserve. Promoted K Rodrigo Blankenship and RB Corey Clements to the active roster from the practice squad. Placed WR Marquise Brown and OL Justin Pugh on injured reserve.
CAROLINA PANTHERS — Signed LB Joel Iyiegbuniwe to the practice squad. Released DT Frank Herron from the practice squad.
CLEVELAND BROWNS — Re-signed LB Dakota Allen to the practice squad.
NEW ORLEANS SAINTS — Released WR Keith Kirkwood. Activated DB Alontae Taylor from injured reserve. Promoted WR Kevin White and CB Chris Harris to the active roster from the practice squad.
PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Designated S Damontae Kazee to return from injured reserve.
|HOCKEY
|National Hockey League
BOSTON BRUINS — Reinstated D Matt Grzelcyk from injured reserve.
DETROIT RED WINGS — Reassigned D Seth Barton and G Sebastian Cossa to Toledo (ECHL).
MONTREAL CANADIENS — Recalled G Joseph Vrbetic from Laval (AHL) on loan.
PITTSBURGH PENGUINS — Announced RW Jan Drozg agreed to terms with Amur Khabarovxk (KHL) on a one-year contract.
|American Hockey League
BRIDGEPORT ISLANDERS — Loaned F Jimmy Lambert and D Ryan MacKinnon to Worcester (ECHL).
GRAND RAPID GRIFFINS — Reassigned F Trenton Bliss to Toledo (ECHL).
LAVAL ROCKETS — Recalled LW Emile Poirier from Trois-Rivieres loan.
ROCKFORD ICEHOGS — Loaned Ds Andrew Perrott and Koletrane Wilson and G Dylan Wells to Indy (ECHL).
TORONTO MARLIES — Loaned D Matteo Pietroniro to Newfoundland (ECHL).
|East Coast Hockey League
CINCINNATI CYCLONES — Suspended F Bryson Cianfrone and Ds Graeme Brown and Wyatt Ege.
KANSAS CITY MAVERICKS — Signed D Josh Elmes to a standard player contract (SPC). Placed Ryan Harrison on injured reserve.
NORFOLK ADMIRALS — Signe F Aidan Brown and D Nick Schaus to stardard player contracts (SPC).
SOUTH CAROLINA STINGRAYS — Placed G Garin Bjorklund, D Kylor Wall, F Gavin Gould and C Sean Gulka on injured reserve.
|SOCCER
|National Women's Soccer League
HOUSTON DASH — Signed MF Sophie Schmidt to a two-year contract extension through the 2024 season and D Allysha Chapman to a one-year contract extension through the 2023 season.
|COLLEGE
BRANDEIS — Named Elif Soyer Sachs men's and women's fencing coach.
MEMPHIS — Named Tommy Santiago assistant women's softball coach.
S. ILLINOIS — Named Ryan Hellenthal men's basketball director of player development and administration.
