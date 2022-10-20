BASEBALL
Minor League
Frontier League

GATEWAY GRIZZLIES — Signed 1B Peter Zimmerman to a contract extension. Signed OF Jaden Fein.

WINDY CITY THUNDERBOLTS — Named Richie Sexson field manager and Chris Coleman third base coach.

BASKETBALL
National Basketball Association

PORTLAND TRAILBLAZERS — Signed F John Butler Jr. to a two-way contract.

FOOTBALL
National Football League

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Activated OL Cody Ford from injured reserve. Promoted K Rodrigo Blankenship and RB Corey Clements to the active roster from the practice squad. Placed WR Marquise Brown and OL Justin Pugh on injured reserve.

CAROLINA PANTHERS — Signed LB Joel Iyiegbuniwe to the practice squad. Released DT Frank Herron from the practice squad.

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Re-signed LB Dakota Allen to the practice squad.

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS — Released WR Keith Kirkwood. Activated DB Alontae Taylor from injured reserve. Promoted WR Kevin White and CB Chris Harris to the active roster from the practice squad.

PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Designated S Damontae Kazee to return from injured reserve.

HOCKEY
National Hockey League

BOSTON BRUINS — Reinstated D Matt Grzelcyk from injured reserve.

DETROIT RED WINGS — Reassigned D Seth Barton and G Sebastian Cossa to Toledo (ECHL).

MONTREAL CANADIENS — Recalled G Joseph Vrbetic from Laval (AHL) on loan.

PITTSBURGH PENGUINS — Announced RW Jan Drozg agreed to terms with Amur Khabarovxk (KHL) on a one-year contract.

American Hockey League

BRIDGEPORT ISLANDERS — Loaned F Jimmy Lambert and D Ryan MacKinnon to Worcester (ECHL).

GRAND RAPID GRIFFINS — Reassigned F Trenton Bliss to Toledo (ECHL).

LAVAL ROCKETS — Recalled LW Emile Poirier from Trois-Rivieres loan.

ROCKFORD ICEHOGS — Loaned Ds Andrew Perrott and Koletrane Wilson and G Dylan Wells to Indy (ECHL).

TORONTO MARLIES — Loaned D Matteo Pietroniro to Newfoundland (ECHL).

East Coast Hockey League

CINCINNATI CYCLONES — Suspended F Bryson Cianfrone and Ds Graeme Brown and Wyatt Ege.

KANSAS CITY MAVERICKS — Signed D Josh Elmes to a standard player contract (SPC). Placed Ryan Harrison on injured reserve.

NORFOLK ADMIRALS — Signe F Aidan Brown and D Nick Schaus to stardard player contracts (SPC).

SOUTH CAROLINA STINGRAYS — Placed G Garin Bjorklund, D Kylor Wall, F Gavin Gould and C Sean Gulka on injured reserve.

SOCCER
National Women's Soccer League

HOUSTON DASH — Signed MF Sophie Schmidt to a two-year contract extension through the 2024 season and D Allysha Chapman to a one-year contract extension through the 2023 season.

COLLEGE

BRANDEIS — Named Elif Soyer Sachs men's and women's fencing coach.

MEMPHIS — Named Tommy Santiago assistant women's softball coach.

S. ILLINOIS — Named Ryan Hellenthal men's basketball director of player development and administration.

