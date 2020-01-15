|BASEBALL
|American League
BOSTON RED SOX — Acquired LHP Jeffrey Springs from the Texas Rangers for 1B/OF Sam Travis. Designated LHP Bobby Poyner for assignment.
NEW YORK YANKEES — Acquired 3B James Nelson and cash considerations from the Miami Marlins for LHP Stephen Tarpley.
TEXAS RANGERS — Signed C Robinson Chirinos and 3B Todd Frazier to one-year contracts.
|National League
SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Placed INF Zack Cozart on unconditional release waivers.
|BASKETBALL
|National Basketball Association
PHOENIX SUNS — Signed F Tariq Owens to a two-way contract.
|FOOTBALL
|National Football League
ARIZONA CARDINALS — Signed WR Larry Fitzgerald to a one-year contract.
WASHINGTON REDSKINS — Named Pete Hoener tight ends coach; Jim Hostler wide receivers coach; Randy Jordan running backs coach; John Matsko offensive line coach; Drew Terrell assistant wide receivers coach; Travelle Wharton assistant offensive line coach; Ken Zampese quarterbacks coach; Chris Harris defensive backs coach; Sam Mills III defensive line coach; Richard Rodgers assistant defensive backs coach; Steve Russ linebackers coach; Brent Vieselmeyer assistant defensive backs coach; nickel coach; Luke Del Rio offensive quality control coach; Ben Jacobs assistant special teams coach; Vincent Rivera defensive quality control coach; and Todd Storm offensive quality control coach.
|HOCKEY
|National Hockey League
ARIZONA COYOTES — Recalled F Michael Chaput from Tucson (AHL).
DETROIT RED WINGS — Assigned D Brian Lashoff to Grand Rapids (AHL).
VEGAS GOLDEN KNIGHTS — Fired coach Gerard Gallant. Named Peter DeBoer coach.
|ECHL
READING ROYALS — Announced G Felix Sandström was reassigned to Lehigh Valley (AHL).
|OLYMPIC SPORTS
|Athletics Integrity Unit
AIU — Suspended runner Alfred Kipketer for failing to make himself available for doping tests.
|SOCCER
|Major League Soccer
CHICAGO FIRE — Named Adin Brown goalkeeper coach.
LA GALAXY — Signed G Eric Lopez.
NASHVILLE SC — Signed M Tah Brian Anunga.
VANCOUVER WHITECAPS — Announced the club and M Jon Erice have agreed to a mutual contract termination.
|United Soccer League
USL — Announced Tampa Bay Rowdies U23 will join USL League Two for the 2020 season.
|COLLEGE
AUBURN — Named Tim Hudson volunteer assistant and pitching coach.
BOISE STATE — Promoted Eric Kiesau to offensive coordinator.
CLEMSON — WR Tee Higgins will enter the NFL draft.
MISSOURI STATE — Named Bobby Petrino football coach.
POST (Conn.) — Named Ray Skjold baseball coach.
SETON HALL — Named Tatum Colitz senior associate athletics director for compliance & student-athlete development coach/SWA.
