|BASEBALL
|Major League Baseball
MLB — Suspended Arizona Dominican League RHP Jose Valdez 120 games for testing positive a second time for a performance-enhancing susbtance.
|American League
KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Agreed to terms with RHPs Lloyd Downs, Carlos Gonzalez, Franquely Guzman, Damian Jimenez, Marwys Jorge, Johan Lorenzo, August Mendieta, John Reyes, Frandy Rodriguez, Marvin Rojas and Julio Rosario, Cs Angel Acosta, Jorge Hernandez, Edgar Mota, Ramon Ramirez and Hyungchan Um, INFs Jose Castro, Omar Reyes and Pedro Roque, OFs Darvin Cruz, Asbel Gonzalez, Daniel Lopez, Jose Paulino, Angel Ramirez, Tony Ruiz and Emmanuel Santos, LHPs Moises Amezquita and Darwin Rodriquez and C/INF Sandy Ruiz on minor league contracts.
MINNESOTA TWINS — Acquired RHP Pablo Lopez, INF Jose Salas and OF Byron Chourio from Miami in exchange for INF Luis Arraez.
SEATTLE MARINERS — Named Louis Boyd field coordinator, Austin Knight Latin American field coordinator, C.J. Gillman hitting coordinator, Tyger Pederson assistant hitting coordinator, Max Weiner pitching coordinator, Matt Pierpont assistant pitching coordinator, Zac Livingston catching coordinator, Stephanie Hale mental skills coordinator, Mat Snyder and Ryan McLaughlin player development coordinators, Adam Bueno and Kellen Lee mental skills coaches, Ed Paparella hitting strategist, Ken Roberts pitching strategist and Alvin Davis, Dan Wilson, Mike Cameron, Franklin Gutierrez and Hisashi Iwakuma special assignment coordinators.
|National League
ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Named Josh Barfield, director/player development, Matt Grabowski assistant director/player development, Shawn Marette assistant director/minor league administration, Cory Swope coordinator/baseball developmental technology, Taylor Choe and Micah Daley-Harris senior anaylsts/research and development, and Miles Williams fellow/player development for front office. Named Dan Carison and Barry Enright assistant major league pitching coaches/pitching coordinators, Shane Loux assistant pitching coordinator, Rick Short and Drew Hedman assistant major league hitting coaches, Blake Lalli field coordinator, Gil Belazquez infield coordinator, Peter Bourjos outfield/baserunning coordinator, Mark Reed catching coordinator, Jeff Gardner quality control coordinator, Nick Evans assistant hitting coordinator, Matt Herges rehab and complex pitching coordinator, Brad Arnsberg rehab pitching coordinator, Miguel Montero special assistant/player development, Orlando Hudson player development assistant, Manny Garcia short-season pitching coordinator, Juan Francia short-season hitting coordinator, Jaime Del Valle Arizona Complex Coordinator/manager and Luis Silverio Domincan League coordinator for on-field operations.
CHICAGO CUBS — Agreed to terms with INF/OF Trey Mancini on a two-year contract.
PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Agreed to terms with OF Andrew McCutchen on a one-year contract.
|Minor League Baseball
|Frontier League
EVANSVILLE OTTERS — Signed OF Miles Gordon to a contract extension.
OTTAWA TITANS — Traded LHP Kevin Escorcia to Sioux City (American Association) in exchange for 1B Gabe Snyder. Traded 1B/OF Malik Williams to Evansville.
SCHAUMBURG BOOMERS — Signed RHP Jake Joyce, OF Brett Milazzo and RHP Samuel Shumpel Yoshikawa to contract extensions. Signed RHP Dylan Stutsman.
TRI-CITY VALLEYCATS — Sold the contract of INF Joe Campagna to Colorado (MLB).
WINDY CITY THUNDERBOLTS — Signed OF Willie Carter.
|BASKETBALL
|National Basketball Association
SAN ANTONIO SPURS — Signed C Gorgui Dieng to a 10-day contract.
|FOOTBALL
|National Football League
KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — Promoted WR Marcus Kemp and C Austin Reiter from the practice squad to the active roster.
MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Signed DL T.J. Smith to a reserve/futures contract.
NEW YORK GIANTS — Promoted DB Zyon Gilbert and WR Makai Polk from the practice squad to the active roster.
PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Promoted S Anthony Harris from the practice squad to the active roster. Signed TE Dalton Keene to a reserve/futures contract.
|HOCKEY
|National Hockey League
COLUMBUS BLUE JACKETS — Reassigned G Daniil Tarasov to Cleveland (AHL).
PHILADELPHIA FLYERS — Returned G Samuel Ersson to Lehigh Valley (AHL). Recalled G Felix Sandstrom from Lehigh Valley.
PITTSBURGH PENGUINS — Reassigned D Taylor Fedun to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton (AHL).
ST. LOUIS BLUES — Assigned C Nikita Alexandrov to Springfield (AHL).
TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING — Reassigned LW Jaydon Dureau from Orlando (ECHL) to Syracuse (AHL).
|American Hockey League
BELLEVILLE SENATORS — Signed G Alex Horawski to a professional tryout contract (PTO).
CHICAGO WOLVES — Returned G Cale Morris to Norfolk (ECHL).
COLORADO EAGLES — Signed D Keoni Texeira to a professional tryout contract (PTO).
PROVIDENCE BRUINS — Returned LW Eduards Tralmaks and RW Alex-Olivier Voyer to Maine (ECHL).
SYRACUSE CRUNCH — Recalled G Jack LaFontaine from Orlando (ECHL).
TUCSON ROADRUNNERS — Acquired G Tyler Parks.
|SOCCER
|Major League Soccer
FC CINCINNATI — Signed G Paul Walters to a three-year contract.
INTER MIAMI CF — Exercised option to complete the permanent transfer of F Leonardo Campana from Wolverhampton (English Premier League).
LOUDOUN UNITED FC — Signed D Bryce Washington and M Alex Nagy.
SPORTING KC — Waived M Uri Rosell.
|National Women's Soccer League
ANGEL CITY FC — Traded F Tyler Lussi to North Carolina in exchange for D Merrit Mathias.
HOUSTON DASH — Signed F Ryan Gabriel to a two-year contract extension.
|COLLEGE
ROWAN — Named Jessica Van Meter Bergholz senior assistant athletic director.
