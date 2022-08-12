|BASEBALL
|Major League Baseball
MLB — Suspended San Diego Padre SS Fernando Tatis Jr. effective immediately 80 games without pay for testing positve to Clostebol a perfromance enhancing substance in violation of MLB's joint drug pervention and treatment program.
|American League
CLEVELAND GUARDIANS — Placed RHP James Karinchak on the restricted list. Selected the contract of RHP Peyton Battenfield from Columbus (IL).
DETROIT TIGERS — Optioned RHP Luis Castillo to Toledo (IL). Selected the contract of LHP Daniel Norris from Toledo. Transferred LHP Tarik Skubal from the 15-day IL to the 60-day IL.
SEATTLE MARINERS — Designated RHP Ken Giles for assignment.
|National League
ATLANTA BRAVES — Recalled OF Guillermo Heredia from Gwinnett (IL).
CINCINNATI REDS — Optioned C Chuckie Robinson to Louisville (IL).
COLORADO ROCKIES — Placed OF Yonathan Daza and C Elias Diaz on the 10-day IL. Selected the contract of OF Wynton Bernard from Albuquerque (PCL).. Recalled C Dom Nunez from Albuquerque. Designated RHP Jordan Sheffield for assignment.
LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Selected the contract of C Tony Wolters from Oklahoma City (PCL). Placed C Austin Barnes on the family emergency list. Designated INF Rylan Bannon for assignment.
MIAMI MARLINS — Reinstated INF Brian Anderson and INF/OF Jon Berti from rehab assignments and the 10-day IL. Optioned OF Bryan De La Cruz to Jacksonville (IL). Sent INF Billy Hamilton outright to Jacksonville.
SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Recalled LHP Thomas Szapucki from Sacramento (PCL). Optioned RHP Yunior Marte to Sacramento.
WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Reinstated RHP Tyler Clippard from rehab assignment and 15-day IL. Reinstated LHP Jake McGee from the 15-day IL. Optioned RHPs Andres Machado and Mason Thompson to Rochester(IL).
|Minor League Baseball
|Atlantic League
LONG ISLAND DUCKS — Signed RHP Matt Carasiti. Activated RHP Wladimir Pinto.
|Frontier League
NEW JERSEY JACKALS — Signed INF Edward Salcedo.
TROIS-RIVIERES AIGLES — Released RHP Carlos Mirabel.
WINDY CITY THUNDERBOLTS — Signed SS Jalen Greer.
|FOOTBALL
|National Football League
BUFFALO BILLS — Activated DT Eli Ankou from the physically unable to perform (PUP) list.
CAROLINA PANTHERS — Placed DB Devin Jones on injured reserve after clearing waivers.
CHICAGO BEARS — Waived LB C.J. Avery from injured reserve with a settlement.
HOUSTON TEXANS — Waived WR Davion Davis from injured reserve with a settlement.
INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Released T Jason Spriggs.
LAS VEGAS RAIDERS — Signed DB Nate Brooks. Placed DB Cre'Von LeBlanc on injured reserve.
NEW ORLEANS SAINTS — Waived DB Dylan Mabin from injured reserve with a settlement.
PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Placed WR Keric Wheatfall on injured reserve after clearing waivers.
SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Waived DB Leon o'Neal from injured reserve with a settlement.
PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Placed WR Javon McKinley on injured reserve after clearing waivers.
TENNESSEE TITANS — Waived C Daniel Munyer from injured reserve with a settlement.
|HOCKEY
|National Hockey League
CHICAGO BLACKHAWKS — Signed D Caleb Jones and C Philipp Kurashev to one-year contracts.
|SOCCER
|Major League Soccer
MLS — Fined Chicago Fire D Maurico Pineda an undisclosed amount for violating policy of hands to the face/head of an opponent in a match on August 6 against Charlotte. Fined Colorado F Diego Rubio an undisclosed amount for simulation/embellishment in a match on August 6 against Minnesota.
VANCOUVER WHITECAPS FC — Signed F Easton Ongaro to a short term agreement.
|USL LEAGUE ONE
UNION OMAHA — Signed G Boris Pardo for the remainder of the season.
|COLLEGE
TENNESSEE TECH — Named Danielle Penner head softball coach.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.