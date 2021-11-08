|BASEBALL
|Major League Baseball
|American League
BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Claimed RHP Bryan Baker off waivers from Toronto.
DETROIT TIGERS — Reinstated RHPs Rony Garcia, Spencer Turnbull and C Jake Rogers from the 60-day IL. Selected the contract of RHP Elvin Rodriguez from Toledo (Triple-A East) and agreed to terms on a major league contract.
MINNESOTA TWINS — Named Jayce Tingler bench coach and David Popkins hitting coach.
|National League
ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Selected the contract of C Jose Herrera from Reno (Triple-A West) and agreed to terms on a major league contract. Reinstated INF Seth Beer and RHP Kevin Ginkel from the 60-day IL.
ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Agreed to terms with LHP T.J. McFarland on a major league contract.
|FOOTBALL
|National Football League
ATLANTA FALCONS — Signed DL Anthony Rush. Activated RB Caleb Huntley from the practice squad injured reserve. Released K Elliot Fry from the practice squad. Waived DL Deadrin Senat and TE Ryan Becker from injured reserve.
BALTIMORE RAVENS — Activated TE Nick Boyle from injured reserve. Designated G Ben Cleveland to return from injured reserve to practice. Placed S DeShon Elliott on injured reserve. Signed S Jordan Richards to the practice squad.
BUFFALO BILLS — Signed CB Nick McCloud to the practice squad.
CAROLINA PANTHERS — Waived RB Royce Freeman and LB Clay Johnston. Placed LT Ccameron Erving and C Matt Paradis on injured reserve.
CHICAGO BEARS — Activated OL Germain Ifedi from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Promoted LBs Cassius Marsh and Sam Kamara to the active roster from the practice squad.
CLEVELAND BROWNS — Waived CB Herb Miller. Placed RB John Kelly on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Placed WR Lawrence Cager on the practice squad reserve/COVID-19 list. Placed WR Odell Beckham Jr on waivers.
DETROIT LIONS — Waived TE Darren Fells. Designated QB Tim Boyle to return from injured reserve to practice. Promoted TE Brock Wright to the active roster from the practice squad.
JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Signed RB Jordan Wilkins and WR John Brown to the practice squad. Released RB Kerrith Whyte Jr from the practice squad.
LAS VEGAS RAIDERS — Released CB Damon Arnette.
MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Placed LB Ryan Connelly on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Placed T Timon Parris on the practice squad reserve/COVID-19 list.
NEW YORK JETS — Waived P Thomas Morstead.
PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Promoted TE Kevin Rader to the active roster from the practice squad.
SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — Signed DE Alex Tchangam to the practice squad. Designated QB Russell Wilson, WR D'Wayne Eskridge and CB Nigel Warrior to return from injured reserve to practice.
WASHINGTON FOOTBALL TEAM — Re-signed OL Jon Toth to the practice squad.
|HOCKEY
|National Hockey League
ANAHEIM DUCKS — Returned C Vinni Lettieri on loan to San Diego (AHL).
CHICAGO BLACKHAWKS — Recalled RW Reese Johnson from Rockford (AHL).
COLORADO AVALANCHE — Loaned LW Sampo Ranta to Colorado (AHL).
EDMONTON OILERES — Recalled C Ryan McLeod from Bakersfield (AHL).
FLORIDA PANTHERS — Recalled G Parker Gahagen from Milwaukee (AHL).
NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Assigned Fs Marian Studenic and Fredrik Gauthier to Utica (AHL).
OTTAWA SENATORS — Recalled RW Scott Sabourin and LW Egor Sokolov from Belleville (AHL). Placed RW Connor Brown and C Dylan Gambrell on COVID_19 injured reserve.
PHILADELPHIA FLYERS — Reassigned LW Matthew Strome to Lehigh Valley (AHL) from Reading (ECHL).
SAN JOSE SHARKS — Recalled Cs Sasha Chmelevski, Joel Kellman and D Artemi Kniazev from San Jose (AHL).
TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING — Recalled D Andrej Sustr from Syracuse (AHL).
WASHINGTON CAPITALS — Recalled LW Axel Jonsson-Fjallby from Hershey (AHL).
|American Hockey League
GRAND RAPIDS GRIFFINS — Released LW Max Humitz from player tryoou contract.
IOWA WILD — Returned C Kris Bennett and D Riese Zmolek on loan to Iowa City (ECHL).
SYRACUSE CRUNCH — Signed G Alex Dubeau to a player tryout contract.
TORONTO MARLIES — Recalled Ds Matthew Hellickson and Noel Hoefenmayer from Newfoundland ECHL).
|East Caost Hoceky League
ECHL — Fined Atlanta F Gabe Guertler an undisclosed amountas a reuslt of an uncalled tripping infraction in a game against Greenville on Nov. 7. Suspended Florida LW Michael Neville for one game and fined an undisclosed amount for an illegal check to the head in a game against Worcester on Nov. 8.
CINCINNATI CYCLONES — Traded F Mike Gornall to Reading for future considerations.
