|BASEBALL
|Major League Baseball
|National League
SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Named Mark Hallberg third base coach, Pedro Guerrero assistant hitting coach and Taira Uematsu assistant coach.
|Minor League Baseball
|Frontier League
GATEWAY GRIZZLIES — Agreed to terms with INF Jay Prather to a contract extension. Acquired OF Matt Feinstein from Idaho Falls (Pioneer League).
JLIET SLAMMERS — Agreed to terms with INF Lane Baremore to a contract extension. Agreed to terms with LHP Cole Cook on a contract.
|FOOTBALL
|National Football League
ARIZONA CARDINALS — Signed OL Marcus Henry and DL Zach Kerr from the practice squad to the active roster. Promoted OL Danny Isadora and LB Joe Walker from the practice squad to the active roster. Re-signed OL Koda Martin to the practice squad.
ATLANTA FALCONS — Signed DB Chris Williamson to the active roster. Waived OLB Jacob Tuiti-Mariner and P Cam Nizialek.
BUFFALO BILLS — Placed WR Jake Kumerow on the reserve/COVID-19 list.
CAROLINA PANTHERS — Signed OL Aaron Monteiro to the practice squad. Released QB Josh Love from the practice squad.
CINCINNATI BENGALS — Acquired LB Clay Johnson from Carolina. Placed S Brandon Wilson, LBs Akeem Davis-Gaither and Markus Bailey on the reserve/COVID-19 list.
CLEVELAND BROWNS — Signed G Wyatt Teller to a four-year contract extension.
DALLAS COWBOYS — Placed K Greg Zuerlein on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Signed WR Ja'Marcus Bradley and DT Sheldon Day from the practice squad to the active roster. Placed RBs Nick Chubb and Demetric Felton on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Signed RB Brian Hill, S Nate Meadors and WR Isaiah Zuber to the practice squad. Released CB Tim Harris from the practice squad.
DENVER BRONCOS — Signed LB Avery Williamson.
DETROIT LIONS — Promoted S Jalen Elliott to the active roster from the practice squad.
HOUSTON TEXANS — Signed TE Demone Harris to the practice squad.
LOS ANGELES RAMS — Placed WR/TE Jacob Harris on injured reserve.
MIAMI DOLPHINS — Signed C Evan Boehm to the practice squad.
NEW YORK GIANTS — Waived CB Sam Beal.
PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Signed CB Craig James to the practice squad. Waived CB Mac McCain.
PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Released K Josh Lambo from the practice squad.
TENNESSEE TITANS — Waived CB Breon Borders and WR Josh Reynolds. Released DB Nate Brooks from the practice squad.
WASHINGTON FOOTBALL TEAM — Signed K Joey Slye. Released K Chris Blewitt.
|HOCKEY
|National Hockey League
CAROLINA HURRICANES — Recalled LW Josh Leivo from Chicago (AHL).
COLORADO AVALANCHE — Recalled C Alex Newhook from Colorado (AHL).
MINNEOSTA WILD — Reassigned F Alexander Khovanov from Iowa (AHL) to Iowa City (ECHL).
NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Recalled Fs Michael McCarron and Mathieu Olvier from Milwaukee (AHL). Placed Fs Nick Cousins and Filip Forsberg on injured reserve.
NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Recalled Fs Jesper Boqvist and Tyce Thompson from Utica (AHL).
PHILADELPHIA FLYERS — Recalled D Nick Seeler from Iowa (AHL).
|American Hockey League
AHL — Suspended Lehigh Valley F Hayden Hodgson for one game as a consequence of a charging incident in a game against Charlotte on Nov. 6. Suspended Wilkes-Barre/Scranton D Cam Lee for two games as a consequence of an illegal check to the head of an opponent in a game against Hartford on Nov. 6. Suspended D Dylan McIlrath for two games as a consequence of an elbowing incident in a game against Providence on Nov. 6. Suspended Iowa F Cody McLeod for one game as a consequence of a boarding incident in a game against Grand Rapids on Nov. 5.
BELLEVILLE SENATORS — Signed C Hugo Roy and RW Spencer Watson to player try-out (PTO) contracts.
CHICAGO WOLVES — Recalled C Stephen Harper from loan to Fort Wayne (ECHL).
HARTFORD WOLFPACK — Loaned D Jeff Taylor to Jacksonville (ECHL). Acquired D Libor Hajek on a conditioning loan from New York Rangers (NHL).
MILWAUKEE ADMIRALS — Signed C Matt Bradley to a professional try-out (PTO) contract.
ROCKFORD ICEHOGS — Loaned LW Kale Howarth to Indy (ECHL).
TEXAS STARS — Acquired D Spenser Young.
WILKES-BARRE/SCRANTON PENGUINS — Acquired D Dylan MacPherson.
|East Coast Hockey League
GREENVILLE SWAMP RABBITS — Recalled G Evan Fitzpatrick from loan to Charlotte (AHL). Acquired F Diego Cuglietta from Indy.
KALAMAZOO WINGS — Recalled F Max Humitz from loan to Grand Rapids (AHL). Acquired F Jake Gaudet on loan from Cleveland (AHL).
MAINE MARINERS — Recalled D J.D. Greenway from loan to Providence (AHL).
|SOCCER
|Major League Soccer
NEW ENGLAND REVOLUTION — Re-signed F Gustavo Bou to a two-year contract extension.
|UNITED SOCCER LEAGUE
USL — Announced AFC Ann Arbor new members of USL League W and USL League Two for the 2022 season.
|USL CHAMPIONSHIP
ORANGE COUNTY SC — Removed interim tag and named Richard Chaplow head coach on a multi-year contract.
|COLLEGE
RHODE ISLAND — Announced head men's soccer coach John Mello resigned.
