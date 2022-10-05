|BASEBALL
|Major League Baseball
|American League
BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Optioned RHP Elvin Rodriguez to Toledo (IL).
BOSTON RED SOX — Claimed RHP Easton McGee off waivers from Tampa Bay.
LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Agreed to terms with field manager Phil Nevin on a one-year contract.
MINNESOTA TWINS — Recalled RHP Cole Sands from St. Paul (IL). Optioned RHP Simeon Woods Richardson to St. Paul.
NEW YORK YANKEES — Optioned RHP Greg Weissert to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (IL). Sent RHP Chi Chi Gonzalez outright to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.
SEATTLE MARINERS — Recalled OF Taylor Trammel from Tacoma (CL). Placed OF Jesse Winker on the 10-day IL, retroactive to Oct. 3.
TAMPA BAY RAYS — Placed LHP Colin Poche on the 15-day IL. Recalled LHP Josh Fleming from Durham (IL).
TEXAS RANGERS — Optioned LHP Kolby Allard to Round Rock (PCL).
TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Recalled RHPs Casey Lawrence and Trent Thornton from Buffalo (IL). Optioned RHP Mitch White for Buffalo. Reinstated RHP Nate Pearson from the 60-day IL. Recalled INF Vinny Capra from Buffalo and placed him on the 60-day IL.
|National League
NEW YORK METS — Optioned RHP Stephen Nogosek to Syracuse (IL).
PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Recalled LHP Michael Plassmeyer from Lehigh Valley (IL). Optioned RHP Chris Devenski and LHP Cristopher Sanchez to Lehigh Valley.
ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Reinstated RHP Jordan Hicks from the 15-day IL. Recalled LHP Matthew Liberatore from Memphis (IL). Optioned RHP Dakota Hudson and LHP JoJo Romero to Memphis.
SAN DIEGO PADRES — Placed RHP Mike Clevinger on the 15-day IL. Recalled RHP Nabil Crismatt from El Paso (PCL).
SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Placed OF Joc Pederson on the family medical emergency list. Recalled OF Heliot Ramos from Sacramento (PCL).
WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Optioned RHP Reed Garrett to Rochester (IL).
|FOOTBALL
|National Football League
ARIZONA CARDINALS — Re-signed OL Koda Martin to the practice squad. Placed OL Lachavious Simmons on the practice squad injured reserve.
ATLANTA FALCONS — Designated CB Isaiah Oliver to return to practice from injured reserve. Signed DT Jaleel Johnson to the practice squad.
BALTIMORE RAVENS — Activated RB Gus Edwards from the physically unable to perform (PUP) list. Signed WR Bailey Gaither to the practice squad.
BUFFALO BILLS — Released WR Tavon Austin from the practice squad. Signed WR Jaquarii Roberson to the practice squad.
CAROLINA PANTHERS — Placed S Jeremy Chinn on injured reserve. Promoted S Juston Burris from the practice squad to the active roster. Re-signed S Kenny Robinson to the practice squad.
CHICAGO BEARS — Designated WR N'Keal Harry to return to practice from injured reserve. Placed LG Cody Whitehair on injured reserve.
CINCINNATI BENGALS — Designated DE Khlaid Kareem and CB Cam Taylor-Britt C to return to practice from injured reserve.
CLEVELAND BROWNS — Designated CB Greedy Williams to return to practice from injured reserve. Signed S Richard LeCounte III to the practice squad. Signed TE Pharoah Brown.
DETROIT LIONS — Activated CB Jerry Jacobs and DE Josh Paschal from the physically unable to perform (PUP) list. Signed K Michael Badgley to the practice squad. Promoted WR Tom Kennedy from the practice squad to the active roster.
HOUSTON TEXANS — Designated LB Christian Harris to return to practice from injured reserve. Signed TE Nick Eubanks and WR Davion Davis to the practice squad.
INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Re-signed WR Dezmon Patmon to the practice squad.
LOS ANGELES CHARGERS — Signed WR Keelan Doss to the practice squad.
MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Signed DL Khyiris Tonga. Signed S Mike Brown to the practice squad. Designated WR Blake Proehl to return to practice from injured reserve. Waived LB Ryan Connelly.
NEW YORK GIANTS — Designated OL Nick Gates to return from the physically unable to perform (PUP) list.
NEW YORK JETS — Designated LT Duane Brown and DE Vinny Curry to return to practice from injured reserve.
PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Designated OT Andre Dillard to return to practice from injured reserve. Signed K Cameron Dicker to the practice squad.
SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — Designated DL L.J. Collier to return to practice from injured reserve. Signed C Joey Hunt to the practice squad.
TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Announced WR Cole Beasley has retired effective immediately.
TENNESSEE TITANS — Designated LB Monty Rice to return to practice from injured reserve.
WASHINGTON COMMANDERS — Signed OT Christian DiLauro to the practice squad. Released DB Troy Apke from the practice squad.
|Canadian Football League
WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Signed DB Desmond Lawrence to the practice squad.
|HOCKEY
|National Hockey League
BUFFALO SABRES — Waived C Sean Malone.
COLUMBUS BLUE JACKETS — Reassigned RW Kirill Marchenko to Cleveland (AHL). Released C Victor Rask from his professional tryout (PTO) contract.
MINNESOTA WILD — Assigned Fs Adam Beckman, Mitchell Chaffee and Nick Swaney and D Ryan O'Rourke to Iowa (AHL). Assigned D Carson Lambos to Winnipeg (WHL). Placed F Brandon Baddock and G Zane McIntyre on waivers for the purpose of assignment to Iowa.
MONTREAL CANADIENS — Signed D Logan Mailloux to a three-year, entry-level contract.
OTTAWA SENATORS — Reassigned G Mads Sogaard to Bellville (AHL).
PHILADELPHIA FLYERS — Waived C Adam Brooks and D Louis Belpedio. Placed LW Max Willman on waivers for the purpose of reassignment to Cleveland. Assigned D Cam York to Lehigh Valley (AHL).
WINNIPEG JETS — Recalled G Arvid Holm from Manitoba (AHL).
|SOCCER
|Major League Soccer
NEW YORK RED BULLS — Signed D John Tolkin to a four-year contract through 2027.
