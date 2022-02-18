|BASEBALL
|Minor League
|Frontier League
EVANSVILLE OTTERS — Signed C/1B Dakota Phillips.
NEW JERSEY JACKALS — Signed OF Todd Isaacs to a contract extension. Signed RHP Jose Ramirez.
OTTAWA TITANS — Traded OF Roberto Caro to the Washington.
QUEBEC CAPITALES — Named Jonathan de Marte pitching coach.
SCHAUMBURG BOOMERS — Signed LHP Darrell Thompson.
TRI-CITY VALLEYCATS — Signed 1B Zach Biermann and RHP Logan Dubbe to contract extensions.
WASHINGTON WILD THINGS — Signed INF Jamey Smart.
|BASKETBALL
|Women's National Basketball Association
MINNESOTA LYNX — Signed G Yvonne Turner and F Natasha Mack to training camp contract.
|FOOTBALL
|National Football League
CHICAGO BEARS — Named Jim Arthur head strength and conditioning coach.
GREEN BAY PACKERS — Named Tom Clements quarterback coach and Jason Rebrovich outside linebacker coach.
MIAMI DOLPHINS — Signed FB John Lovett and DE Daeshon Hall. Named Frank Smith offensive coordinator, Matt Applebaum offensive line coach, Darrell Bevell quarterbacks/passing game coordinator, Jon Embree assistant head coach/tight ends coach, Josh Grizzard quality control coach, Chandler Henley assistant quarterbacks coach, Lemuel Jeanpierre assistant offensive line coach, Mike Person, Aldrick Robinson and Kolby Smith offensive assistant coaches, Eric Studesville associate head coach/running backs coach, Wes Welker wide receivers coach, Josh Boyer defensive coordinator, Mathieu Araujo assistant defensive backs coach, Anthony Campanile linebackers coach, Austin Clark defensive line coach, Steve Ferentz assistant linebackers coach, Steve Gregory safeties coach, Derrick LeBlanc assistant defensive line coach, Sam Madison cornerbacks/pass game specialist, Ty McKenzie outside linebackers coach, Ryan Slowik senior defensive assistant, Patrick Surtain defensive assistant, Danny Crossman special teams coordinator, Brendan Farrell assistant special teams coach and Dave Puloka head strength and conditioning coach.
|HOCKEY
|National Hockey League
BUFFALO SABRES — Reassigned G Michael Houser to Cincinnati (ECHL) from Rochester (AHL).
CHICAGO BLACKHAWKS — Recalled LW Lukas Reichel from Rockford (AHL).
COLORADO AVALANCHE — Reassigned G Trent Miner to Utah (ECHL) from Colorado (AHL).
DETROIT RED WINGS — Waived C Gemel Smith.
NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Reassigned G Tomas Vomacka to Florida (ECHL) from Milwaukee (AHL).
PHILADELPHIA FLYERS — Waived C Connor Bunnaman. Reassigned RW Maksim Sushko to Lehigh Valley (AHL).
TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS — Signed F Dmitry Occhinnikov to a three-year entry level contract.
WINNIPEG JETS — Activated C David Gustafsson from injured reserve and reassigned him to Manitoba (AHL) on loan. Claimed C Adam Brooks off waivers from Toronto.
|American Hockey League
CLEVELAND MONSTERS — Reassigned G Cam Johnson to Florida (ECHL). Signed F Robbie Payne to a professional tryout contract (PTO).
GRAND RAPIDS GRIFFINS — Released C Erik Bradford from his professional tryout contract (PTO) and reassigned him to Kalamazoo (ECHL).
MANITOBA MOOSE — Recalled G Philippe Desrosiers from Trois-Rivieres (ECHL) loan.
PROVIDENCE BRUINS — Reassigned D Andrew Peski to Maine (ECHL) on loan.
ROCHESTER AMERICANS — Released LW Keeghan Howdeshell from his professional tryout contract (PTO).
TUCSON ROADRUNNERS — Signed F Anthony Rinaldi to a professional tryout contract (PTO).
|East Coast Hockey League
ADIRONDACK THUNDER — Released D Guillaume Lepine from his standard player contract (SPC). Loaned F Robbie Payne to Cleveland (AHL).
SOUTH CAROLINA STINGRAYS — Recalled D Tariq Hammond from Hershey (AHL) loan.
TROIS-RIVIERES — Signed RW Pierre-Luc Letourneau-Leblond, Fs Kevin Auger and Paul-Antoine Deslauriers and Ds Eliott St-Pierre, Felix-Olivier Chouinard and Alexis Girard to standard player contracts (SPC). Released Fs Andre Bouvet-Morrissette and Brendan Hamelin, Ds Philippe Bureau-Blais, Danick Malouin and Francis Meilleur from their standard player contracts.UTAH GRIZZLIES — Acquired D Shane Kuzmeski. Loaned F Trey Bradley to Colorado (AHL).
|SOCCER
|Major League Soccer
LAFC — Signed D Doneil Henry pending receipt of hi P1 Visa and international transfer certificate (ITC) and he will occupy an international roster spot.
NEW ENGLAND REVOLUTION — Signed D Ryan Spaulding on a one-year contract.
ORANGE COUNTY SC — Signed MF Tony Rocha pending league and federation approval.
REAL SALT LAKE — Signed D Kohan Kappelhof to a one-year contract.
SAN JOSE EARTHQUAKES — Signed D Oskar Ågren to a contract for the 2022 Major League Soccer season.
|USL League 1
UNION OMAHA — Signed F Hugo Kametani and MF Ryen Jiba pending league and federation approval.
|MLS Next Pro
COLUMBUS CREW II - Signed MFs Isaac Angking, Jay Tee Kamara and Michael Vang and F Noah Fuson to one-year contracts pending league and federation approval in addition to Kamara's international transfer certificate (ITC) and P-1 visa.
|USA Soccer
U.S. Soccer - Named Tom Heinemann head coach of Under-15 Men's Youth National team and Gonzalo Segares and Shaun Tsakiris assistant coaches and Jason Grubb goalkeeper coach of the U-20 Men's Youth National Team.
National Women's Soccer League-
CHICAGO RED STARS — Named Chris Petrucelli head coach.
HOUSTON DASH — Signed F Ryan Gareis to a two-year contract.
|COLLEGE
CAMPBELL — Named Damien Adams and Reggie Howard co-defensive coordinators for football.
CREIGHTON — Named Brian Rosen volleyball's assistant coach.
MARYLAND — Named James Thomas Jr. football's special team coordinator/outside linebacker coach.
RHODE ISLAND COLL. — Named Pete Kelich assistant baseball coach.
