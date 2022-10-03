BASEBALL
Major League Baseball
American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Recalled RHP Yennier Cano from Norfolk (IL). Placed RHP Felix Bautista on the 15-day IL, retroactive to Oct. 1.

BOSTON RED SOX — Recalled LHP Darwinzon Hernandez from Worcester (IL). Reinstated 1B Eric Hosmer from the 10-day IL. Optioned RHP Josh Winckowski to Worcester. Placed OF Rob Refsnyder on the 10-day IL.

CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Announced the resignation of manager Tony LaRussa.

CLEVELAND GUARDIANS — Sent RHP Bryan Shaw outright to Columbus (IL).

DETROIT TIGERS — Recalled RHP Bryan Garcia from Toledo (IL). Optioned LHP Joey Wentz to Florida Complex League (FCL).

LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Reinstated 3B Anthony Rendon from the restricted list.

MINNESOTA TWINS — Placed RHP Trevor Megill on the 15-day IL. Selected the contract of RHP Aaron Sanchez from St. Paul (IL). Transferred OF Kyle Garlick from the 10-day IL to the 60-day IL.

NEW YORK YANKEES — Reinstated RHP Miguel Castro from the 60-day IL. Designated RHP Chi Chi Gonzalez for assignment.

OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Placed 3B Vimael Machin on the paternity list. Selected the contract of 2B Nate Mondou from Las Vegas (PCL).

SEATTLE MARINERS — Reinstated OF Julio Rodriguez from the 10-day IL. Reinstated C Curt Casali from the paternity list. Optioned C Brian O'Keefe and INF Abraham Toro to Tacoma (PCL). Sent RHP Phillips Valdez outright to Tacoma.

TAMPA BAY RAYS — Designated RHP Easton McGee for assignment. Selected the contract of RHP Kevin Herget from Durham (IL). Optioned 2B Miles Mastrobuoni to Durham. Recalled 2B Vidal Brujan from Durham.

TEXAS RANGERS — Recalled RHPs A.J. Alexy and Yerry Rodriguez from Round Rock (PCL). Optioned RHP Tyson Miller to Round Rock. Placed LHP Cole Ragans on the 15-day IL.

National League

LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Reinstated RHP Tony Gonsolin from the 15-day IL. Optioned RHP Andre Jackson to Oklahoma City (PCL).

MIAMI MARLINS — Placed RHP Edward Cabrera on the 15-day IL. Recalled RHP Elieser Hernandez from Jacksonville (IL).

MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Placed RHP Justin Topa on the 15-day IL. Recalled RHP Jake Cousins from Nashville (IL). Agreed to terms with RHP Kaleb Bowman on a minor league contract.

PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Recalled RHP Nick Mears from Indianapolis (IL). Optioned RHP Luis Ortiz to Indianapolis.

ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Agreed to terms with RHP Giovanny Gallegos on a two-year contract.

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Placed INF Evan Longoria on the 10-day IL. Placed LHP Thomas Szapucki on the 15-day IL. Recalled OF Bryce Johnson from Sacramento (PCL). Selected the contract of LHP Andrew Vasquez from Sacramento. Transferred LHP Alex Wood from the 15-day IL to the 60-day IL.

BASKETBALL
National Basketball Association

BOSTON CELTICS — Signed F Blake Griffin.

NEW ORLEANS PELICANS — Re-signed F Larry Nance Jr. to a veteran contract extension. Converted the contract of C John Butler Jr. to a two-way contract.

FOOTBALL
National Football league

ARIZONA CARDINALLS — Activated CB Antonio Hamilton, QB Colt McCoy and WR Antoine Wesley from injured reserve.

ATLANTA FALCONS — Placed RB Cordarrelle Patterson on injured reserve. Promoted RB Caleb Huntley from the practice squad to the active roster.

BALTIMORE RAVENS — Announced CB Jimmy Smith retired.

BUFFALO BILLS — Re-signed DT Eli Ankou to the practice squad.

CINCINNATI BENGALS — Placed TE Drew Sample on injured reserve.

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Claimed G Drew Forbes off waivers from Detroit. Waived S Richard LeCounte III.

LOS ANGELES RAMS — Promoted T Chandler Brewer and RB Malcolm Brown from the practice squad to the active roster.

MIAMI DOLPHINS — Re-signed QB Reid Sinnett to the practice squad.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Re-signed LB Jamie Collins to the practice squad. Released LB Harvey Langi from the practice squad.

NEW YORK GIANTS — Signed LB A.J. Klein to the practice squad.

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Signed G Tyrese Robinson to the practice squad.

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Promoted WRs Willie Snead and Malik Turner and RB Tevin Coleman from the practice squad to the active roster. Placed LB Azeez Al-Shaair on injured reserve.

WASHINGTON COMMANDERS — Activated RB Brian Robinson from the physically unable to perform (PUP) list.

HOCKEY
National Hockey League

ANAHEIM DUCKS — Placed LW Chase De Leo on waivers for the purpose of assignment to San Diego (AHL). Assigned C Benoit-Olivier Groulx to San Diego.

ARIZONA COYOTES — Named Kurtis Foster and Jeff Schantz development coaches. Assigned D Victor Soderstrom to Tucson (AHL).

BUFFALO SABRES — Assigned G Malcolm Subban to Rochester (AHL).

CALGARY FLAMES — Claimed LW Radim Zohorna off waivers from Pittsburgh.

COLUMBUS BLUE JACKETS — Released LW James Neal from his professional try-out (PTO) contract. Waived D Gavin Bayreuther. Placed RW Trey Fix-Wolansky on waivers for the purpose of reassignment.

MINNESOTA WILD — Assigned Ds Daemon Hunt and Simon Johansson, F Sammy Walker and G Jesper Wallstedt to Iowa (AHL). Placed F Joseph Cramarossa and D Joe Hicketts on waivers for the purpose of assignment to Iowa.

NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Released D Thomas Hickey from his professional try-out (PTO) contract.

OTTAWA SENATORS — Claimed G Magnus Hellberg off waivers from Seattle.

SEATTLE KRAKEN — Signed F Daniel Sprong to a one-year, two way contract.

TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING — Waived RW Alex Barre-Boulet.

WINNIPEG JETS — Reassigned C Kristian Reichel to Manitoba (AHL). Placed C Kevin Stenlund on waivers for the purpose of assignment to Manitoba.

COLLEGE

SAN DIEGO STATE — Hired Ryan Lindley as quarterbacks coach. Promoted running backs coach Jeff Horton to offensive coordinator.

