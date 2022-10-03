|BASEBALL
|Major League Baseball
|American League
BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Recalled RHP Yennier Cano from Norfolk (IL). Placed RHP Felix Bautista on the 15-day IL, retroactive to Oct. 1.
BOSTON RED SOX — Recalled LHP Darwinzon Hernandez from Worcester (IL). Reinstated 1B Eric Hosmer from the 10-day IL. Optioned RHP Josh Winckowski to Worcester. Placed OF Rob Refsnyder on the 10-day IL.
CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Announced the resignation of manager Tony LaRussa.
CLEVELAND GUARDIANS — Sent RHP Bryan Shaw outright to Columbus (IL).
DETROIT TIGERS — Recalled RHP Bryan Garcia from Toledo (IL). Optioned LHP Joey Wentz to Florida Complex League (FCL).
LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Reinstated 3B Anthony Rendon from the restricted list.
MINNESOTA TWINS — Placed RHP Trevor Megill on the 15-day IL. Selected the contract of RHP Aaron Sanchez from St. Paul (IL). Transferred OF Kyle Garlick from the 10-day IL to the 60-day IL.
NEW YORK YANKEES — Reinstated RHP Miguel Castro from the 60-day IL. Designated RHP Chi Chi Gonzalez for assignment.
OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Placed 3B Vimael Machin on the paternity list. Selected the contract of 2B Nate Mondou from Las Vegas (PCL).
SEATTLE MARINERS — Reinstated OF Julio Rodriguez from the 10-day IL. Reinstated C Curt Casali from the paternity list. Optioned C Brian O'Keefe and INF Abraham Toro to Tacoma (PCL). Sent RHP Phillips Valdez outright to Tacoma.
TAMPA BAY RAYS — Designated RHP Easton McGee for assignment. Selected the contract of RHP Kevin Herget from Durham (IL). Optioned 2B Miles Mastrobuoni to Durham. Recalled 2B Vidal Brujan from Durham.
TEXAS RANGERS — Recalled RHPs A.J. Alexy and Yerry Rodriguez from Round Rock (PCL). Optioned RHP Tyson Miller to Round Rock. Placed LHP Cole Ragans on the 15-day IL.
|National League
LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Reinstated RHP Tony Gonsolin from the 15-day IL. Optioned RHP Andre Jackson to Oklahoma City (PCL).
MIAMI MARLINS — Placed RHP Edward Cabrera on the 15-day IL. Recalled RHP Elieser Hernandez from Jacksonville (IL).
MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Placed RHP Justin Topa on the 15-day IL. Recalled RHP Jake Cousins from Nashville (IL). Agreed to terms with RHP Kaleb Bowman on a minor league contract.
PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Recalled RHP Nick Mears from Indianapolis (IL). Optioned RHP Luis Ortiz to Indianapolis.
ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Agreed to terms with RHP Giovanny Gallegos on a two-year contract.
SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Placed INF Evan Longoria on the 10-day IL. Placed LHP Thomas Szapucki on the 15-day IL. Recalled OF Bryce Johnson from Sacramento (PCL). Selected the contract of LHP Andrew Vasquez from Sacramento. Transferred LHP Alex Wood from the 15-day IL to the 60-day IL.
|BASKETBALL
|National Basketball Association
BOSTON CELTICS — Signed F Blake Griffin.
NEW ORLEANS PELICANS — Re-signed F Larry Nance Jr. to a veteran contract extension. Converted the contract of C John Butler Jr. to a two-way contract.
|FOOTBALL
|National Football league
ARIZONA CARDINALLS — Activated CB Antonio Hamilton, QB Colt McCoy and WR Antoine Wesley from injured reserve.
ATLANTA FALCONS — Placed RB Cordarrelle Patterson on injured reserve. Promoted RB Caleb Huntley from the practice squad to the active roster.
BALTIMORE RAVENS — Announced CB Jimmy Smith retired.
BUFFALO BILLS — Re-signed DT Eli Ankou to the practice squad.
CINCINNATI BENGALS — Placed TE Drew Sample on injured reserve.
CLEVELAND BROWNS — Claimed G Drew Forbes off waivers from Detroit. Waived S Richard LeCounte III.
LOS ANGELES RAMS — Promoted T Chandler Brewer and RB Malcolm Brown from the practice squad to the active roster.
MIAMI DOLPHINS — Re-signed QB Reid Sinnett to the practice squad.
NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Re-signed LB Jamie Collins to the practice squad. Released LB Harvey Langi from the practice squad.
NEW YORK GIANTS — Signed LB A.J. Klein to the practice squad.
PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Signed G Tyrese Robinson to the practice squad.
SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Promoted WRs Willie Snead and Malik Turner and RB Tevin Coleman from the practice squad to the active roster. Placed LB Azeez Al-Shaair on injured reserve.
WASHINGTON COMMANDERS — Activated RB Brian Robinson from the physically unable to perform (PUP) list.
|HOCKEY
|National Hockey League
ANAHEIM DUCKS — Placed LW Chase De Leo on waivers for the purpose of assignment to San Diego (AHL). Assigned C Benoit-Olivier Groulx to San Diego.
ARIZONA COYOTES — Named Kurtis Foster and Jeff Schantz development coaches. Assigned D Victor Soderstrom to Tucson (AHL).
BUFFALO SABRES — Assigned G Malcolm Subban to Rochester (AHL).
CALGARY FLAMES — Claimed LW Radim Zohorna off waivers from Pittsburgh.
COLUMBUS BLUE JACKETS — Released LW James Neal from his professional try-out (PTO) contract. Waived D Gavin Bayreuther. Placed RW Trey Fix-Wolansky on waivers for the purpose of reassignment.
MINNESOTA WILD — Assigned Ds Daemon Hunt and Simon Johansson, F Sammy Walker and G Jesper Wallstedt to Iowa (AHL). Placed F Joseph Cramarossa and D Joe Hicketts on waivers for the purpose of assignment to Iowa.
NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Released D Thomas Hickey from his professional try-out (PTO) contract.
OTTAWA SENATORS — Claimed G Magnus Hellberg off waivers from Seattle.
SEATTLE KRAKEN — Signed F Daniel Sprong to a one-year, two way contract.
TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING — Waived RW Alex Barre-Boulet.
WINNIPEG JETS — Reassigned C Kristian Reichel to Manitoba (AHL). Placed C Kevin Stenlund on waivers for the purpose of assignment to Manitoba.
|COLLEGE
SAN DIEGO STATE — Hired Ryan Lindley as quarterbacks coach. Promoted running backs coach Jeff Horton to offensive coordinator.
