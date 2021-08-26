BASEBALL
Major League Baseball
American League

CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Reinstated LHP Carlos Rodon from the 10-day IL. Optioned INF Danny Mendick to Charlotte (Triple-A East). Sent RHP Evan Marshall to Charlotte on a rehab assignment.

DETROIT TIGERS — Optioned C Grayson Greiner to Toledo (Triple-A East). Sent RHP Drew Hutchinson outright to Toledo.

NEW YORK YANKEES — Returned INF Gio Urshela from rehab assignment and reinstated from the 10-day IL. Sent RHP Brody Koerner outright to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (Triple-A East).

SEATTLE MARINERS — Claimed LHP Sean Doolittle off waivers from Cincinnati. Designated RHP Keynan Middleton for assignment.

TAMPA BAY RAYS — Sent CF Jordan Luplow to Florida Complex League (FCL) on a rehab assignment.

TEXAS RANGERS — Selected the contract of RHP David Kubiak from West Virginia (Atlantic League) and agreed to terms on a major league contract.

National League

COLORADO ROCKIES — Sent RHP Jordan Sheffield to Arizona Complex League (ACL) on a rehab assignment.

WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Sent RHP Jefry Rodriguez outright to Rochester (Triple-A East)after clearing waivers.

Minor League Baseball
Atlantic League

LONG ISLAND DUCKS — Reinstated RHP Joe Iorio and LHP Darin Downs to the active list. Placed RHP Brendan Feldmann on the inactive list. Placed INF Nick Bottari on the disabled list.

BASKETBALL
National Basketball Association

ATLANTA HAWKS — Re-signed G Skylar Mays to a two-way contract.

FOOTBALL
National Football League

CHICAGO BEARS — Waived WR Javon Wims. Signed DB Dionte Ruffin.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Signed TE Andrew Vollert. Placed T Eric Fisher on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

TENNESSEE TITANS — Signed RB Javian Hawkins, DB Nate Brooks and LB Cassh Maluia. Placed DL Kyle Peko on IR. Placed LB Justin March-Lillard, TE Geoff Swaim and QB Ryan Tannehill on reserve/COVID-19 list. Activated OL Aaron Brewer from the non-football injury list.

WASHINGTON FOOTBALL TEAM — Released TE Temarrick Hemingway. Signed C Jon Toth.

HOCKEY
American Hockey League

MILWAUKEE ADMIRALS — Signed F Robert Carpenter to a one-year contract.

East Coast Hockey League

ECHL — Promoted Rich Bello to vice president of team services and Natalie Bernstein to director of community events.

WORCESTER RAILERS — Signed Fs Anthony Repaci and Jacob Hayhurst.

SOCCER
Major League Soccer

MLS DISCIPLINARY COMMITTEE — Fined Real Salt Lake an undisclosed amount for second violation of the mass confrontation policy in a match on August 21 against Colorado Rapids. Issued a warning to Colorado Rapids for their first violation. Fined Sporting Kansas City F Remi Walter an undisclosed amount for failure to leave the field in a timely manner in a match on August 21 against Minnesota United FC.

