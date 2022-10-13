|BASEBALL
|National League
COLORADO ROCKIES — Announced third base and infield coach Stu Cole has been reassigned to a minor league staff position and hitting coach Dave Magadan and the Rockies have mutually agreed to part ways. Returning staff are manager Bud Black, bullpen coach Reid Cornelius, first base coach Ron Gideon, assistant hitting coach Andy González, assistant hitting coach P.J. Pilittere, bench coach Mike Redmond and pitching coach Darryl Scott.
|BASKETBALL
|National Baksetball Assoication
PORTLAND TRAIL BLAZERS — Converted C Olivier Sarr's contract to a two-way contract.
|FOOTBALL
|National Football League
ARIZONA CARDINALS — Re-signed WR Andre Baccellia to the practice squad.
CINCINNATI BENGALS — Re-signed DE Khalid Kareem to the practice squad.
CLEVELAND BROWNS — Re-signed CB Thomas Graham Jr. to the practice squad. Released DL David Moore from the practice squad.
NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Promoted RB Kevin Harris from the practice squad to the active roster. Re-signed WR Lil'Jordan Humphrey to the practice squad.
WASHINGTON COMMANDERS — Promoted CB Danny Johnson and LB Khaleke Hudson from the practice squad to the active roster.
|HOCKEY
|National Hockey League
COLUMBUS BLUE JACKETS — Recalled C Kent Johnson from Cleveland (AHL). Returned G Jet Greaves to Cleveland.
MONTREAL CANADIENS — Recalled D Corey Schueneman from Laval (AHL).
PHILADELPHIA FLYERS — Placed RW Linus Sandin on waivers.
WINNIPEG JETS — Placed C Dominic Toninato on waivers.
|SOCCER
|Major League Soccer
NEW ENGLAND REVOLUTION — Exercised the contract options for Ds Jon Bell, Henry Kessler, Ben Reveno and Ryan Spaulding, Gs Earl Edwards Jr. and Jacob Jackson, Ms Maciel and Damian Rivera and F Justin Rennicks. Guaranteed the contracts for Fs Jozy Altidore, Gustavo Bou and Giacomo Vrioni, Ms Esmir Bajraktarevic, Noel Buck, Tommy McNamara, Matt Polster, Carles Gil and Dylan Borrero, Ds Brandon Bye, Andrew Farrell, Omar Gonzalez and DeJuan Jones, D/M Christian Makoun and G Djordje Petrovic.
|COLLEGE
NYU — Named Brian Kaneshige, Guillermo Madrigal Sardinas and Aleks Ochocki assistant men's and women's fencing coaches.
