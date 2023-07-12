BASEBALL
Major League Baseball
American League
BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Sent C Anthony Bemboom outright to Norfolk (IL).
BOSTON RED SOX — Agreed to terms with OF Caden Rose and RHP Blake Wehunt.
SEATTLE MARINERS — Claimed RHP Adam Oller off waivers from Oakland and optioned him to Tacoma (PCL).
National League
ATLANTA BRAVES — Agreed to terms with RHP Ryan Bourassa on a minor league contract.
LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Acquired RHP Tyson Miller from Milwaukee in exchange for cash considerations. Placed RHP Daniel Hudson on the 60-day IL.
NEW YORK METS — Agreed to terms with C Christian Pregent and 3B Nick Lorusso.
PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Placed INF Josh Harrison on the 10-day IL, retroactive to July 9. Sent RHP Noah Song to Reading (EL) on a rehab assignment.
WASHINGTON CAPITALS — Agreed to terms with RHP Thomas Schultz.
Minor League Baseball
FRONTIER LEAGUE
LONG ISLAND DUCKS — Signed SS Jonathan Guzman. Placed RHP Tom Hackimer on the injured list, retroactive to July 3rd.
BASKETBALL
National Basketball Association
ATLANTA HAWKS — Acquired G Patty Mills from Oklahoma City in exchange for G Ty Ty Washington Jr., Fs Usman Garuba and Rudy Gay and a future second-round draft pick.
BOSTON CELTICS — Re-signed F Kristaps Porzingis to a veteran contract extension. Acquired a draft consideration from San Antonio.
CHICAGO BULLS — Signed F Julian Philips.
DALLAS MAVERICKS — Acquired F Grant Williams from Boston in exchange for two draft considerations.
SAN ANTONIO SPURS — Acquired G Reggie Bullock and a draft consideration from Dallas in exchange for
WASHINGTON WIZARDS — Signed F Eugene Omoruyi to a two-way contract.
HOCKEY
National Hockey League
ARIZONA COYOTES — Named Blaine Forsythe assistant coach. Signed D Travis Dermott to a one-year, two—way contract.
NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Named Dionna Widder chief revenue officer.
SOCCER
Major League Soccer
NEW YORK RED BULLS — Signed M Ibrahim Kasule to a short-term agreement.
ORLANDO CITY SC — Named Javier Carrillo club's academy director.
USL Championship
USL — Announced men's and women's expansion teams in Northwest Arkansas.
COLLEGE
RHODE ISLAND — Named Jayna Ryan coordinator of recreation center programming.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.