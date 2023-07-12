BASEBALL

Major League Baseball

American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Sent C Anthony Bemboom outright to Norfolk (IL).

BOSTON RED SOX — Agreed to terms with OF Caden Rose and RHP Blake Wehunt.

SEATTLE MARINERS — Claimed RHP Adam Oller off waivers from Oakland and optioned him to Tacoma (PCL).

National League

ATLANTA BRAVES — Agreed to terms with RHP Ryan Bourassa on a minor league contract.

LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Acquired RHP Tyson Miller from Milwaukee in exchange for cash considerations. Placed RHP Daniel Hudson on the 60-day IL.

NEW YORK METS — Agreed to terms with C Christian Pregent and 3B Nick Lorusso.

PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Placed INF Josh Harrison on the 10-day IL, retroactive to July 9. Sent RHP Noah Song to Reading (EL) on a rehab assignment.

WASHINGTON CAPITALS — Agreed to terms with RHP Thomas Schultz.

Minor League Baseball

FRONTIER LEAGUE

LONG ISLAND DUCKS — Signed SS Jonathan Guzman. Placed RHP Tom Hackimer on the injured list, retroactive to July 3rd.

BASKETBALL

National Basketball Association

ATLANTA HAWKS — Acquired G Patty Mills from Oklahoma City in exchange for G Ty Ty Washington Jr., Fs Usman Garuba and Rudy Gay and a future second-round draft pick.

BOSTON CELTICS — Re-signed F Kristaps Porzingis to a veteran contract extension. Acquired a draft consideration from San Antonio.

CHICAGO BULLS — Signed F Julian Philips.

DALLAS MAVERICKS — Acquired F Grant Williams from Boston in exchange for two draft considerations.

SAN ANTONIO SPURS — Acquired G Reggie Bullock and a draft consideration from Dallas in exchange for

WASHINGTON WIZARDS — Signed F Eugene Omoruyi to a two-way contract.

HOCKEY

National Hockey League

ARIZONA COYOTES — Named Blaine Forsythe assistant coach. Signed D Travis Dermott to a one-year, two—way contract.

NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Named Dionna Widder chief revenue officer.

SOCCER

Major League Soccer

NEW YORK RED BULLS — Signed M Ibrahim Kasule to a short-term agreement.

ORLANDO CITY SC — Named Javier Carrillo club's academy director.

USL Championship

USL — Announced men's and women's expansion teams in Northwest Arkansas.

COLLEGE

RHODE ISLAND — Named Jayna Ryan coordinator of recreation center programming.

