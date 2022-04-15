|BASEBALL
|Major League Baseball
|American League
MINNESOTA TWINS — Selected the contract of OF Kyle Garlick from St. Paul (IL). Designated RHP Dereck Rodríguez for release or assignment.
OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Placed OF Stephen Piscotty on the COVID-19 IL. Placed LHPs A.J. Puk and Kirby Snead and C Austin Allen on the restricted list. Placed LHP Zach Logue, RHP Ryan Castellani, C Christian Bethancourt and INF Drew Jackson on the roster substitute list. Sent CF Luis Barrera outright to Las Vegas (PCL).
|National League
BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Placed LHP John Means on the 10-day IL. Assigned LHP Kevin Smith to Norfolk (IL). Selected the contract of RHP Travis Lakins from Norfolk.
NEW YORK METS — Placed OFs Brandon Nimmo and Mark Canha on the IL. Recalled Nick Plummer from Syracuse (IL). Selected the contract of INF Matt Reynolds from Syracuse.
PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Sent LHP Jeff Singer outright to Lehigh Valley (IL).
SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Reinstated RHP Tyler Rogers from the paternity list.
WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Recalled OF Donovan Casey from Rochester (IL).
|BASKETBALL
|Women's National Basketball Association
MINNESOTA LYNX — Waived F Natasha Mack.
PHOENIX MERCURY — Signed Fs Mael Gilles and Sam Thomas Gray and G Vivian Gray to training camp contracts.
|FOOTBALL
|National Football League
INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Signed CB Stephon Gilmore to a two-year contract. Signed OT Brandon Kemp.
|HOCKEY
|National Hockey League
PITTSBURGH PENGUINS — Reassigned D Niclas Almari to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton (AHL) from Lukko Finland loan.
TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING — Re-signed G Brian Elliott to a one-year contract.
TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS — Recalled D Kristians Rubins from Toronto (AHL). Recalled D Matteo Pietroniro from Newfoundland (ECHL). Released G Ryan Parenteau from a professional tryout contract (PTO).
VEGAS GOLDEN KNIGHTS — Recalled G Jiri Patera from Henderson (AHL). Returned RW Jonas Rondbjerg to Henderson (AHL).
|American Hockey League
PROVIDENCE BRUINS — Recalled G Callum Booth and D J.D. Greenway from Maine (ECHL) loan.
WILKES-BARRE/SCRANTON PENGUINS — Signed G Joel Blomqvist to an amateur tryout contract (ATO).
|East Coast Hockey League
NEWFOUND GROWLERS — Signed G Rylan Parenteau to an amateur tryout contract (ATO).
GREENVILLE SWAMP RABBITS — Released F Quin Foreman from a standard player contract (SPC).
WHEELING NAILERS — Signed G Evan Moyse to a standard player contract (SPC).
|SOCCER
|Major League Soccer
NEW YORK CITY FC — Loaned G Cody Mitzell to to USL side New Mexico United.
|USL League One
UNION OMAHA — Signed M Eddie Gordon to a one-year contract pending league and federation approval.
|COLLEGE
GEORGETOWN — Named Clinton Crouch assistant men's basketball coach.
SYRACUSE — Named Felisha Legette-Jack assistant women's basketball coach/recruiting coordinator.
