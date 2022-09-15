|BASEBALL
|Major League Baseball
|American League
CLEVELAND GUARDIANS — Optioned LHP Konnor Pilkington to Columbus (IL). Recalled RHP Hunter Gaddis from Columbus. Sent RHP Aaron Civale to Columbus on a rehab assignment.
NEW YORK YANKEES — Transferred the rehab assignment of RHP Luis Severino from Somerset (EL) to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (IL).
TAMPA BAY RAYS — Reinstated LHP Shane Mcclanahan from the 15-day IL. Optioned LHP Josh Fleming to Durham (IL).
|National League
CINCINNATI REDS — Placed RHP Justin Dunn on the 15-day IL, retroactive to Sept. 12. Designated RHP Luke Farrel for assignment. Recalled RHPs Raynel Espinal and Dauri Moreta from Louisville (IL).
COLORADO ROCKIES — Released RHP Jhoulys Chacin.
MIAMI MARLINS — Placed RHP Tommy Nance on the 15-day IL, retroactive to Sept. 14. Transferred OF Jorge Soler from the 10-day IL to the 60-day IL. Selected the contract of LHP Jake Fishman from Jacksonville (IL). Sent RHP Aneurys Zabala from Jacksonville.
PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Recalled LHP Eric Stout from Indianapolis (IL). Designated RHP Tyler Beede and LHP Dillon Peters for assignment.
|FOOTBALL
|National Football League
ARIZONA CARDINALS — Signed WR Javon Wims to the practice squad. Released WR JaVonta Payton from the practice squad.
ATLANTA FALCONS — Signed RB B.J. Baylor to the practice squad.
DETROIT LIONS — Signed G Kayode Awosika. Placed G Tommy Kraemer on injured reserve.
KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — Promoted K Matt Ammendola and CB Dicaprio Bootle from the practice squad to the active roster.
LOS ANGELES CHARGERS — Promoted WR Jason Moore and TE Richard Rodgers from the practice squad to the active roster.
LOS ANGELES RAMS — Signed RB Ronnie Rivers to the practice squad. Placed RB Trey Ragas on the practice squad injured reserve.
PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Placed OLB T.J. Watt on injured reserve. Promoted OLB David Anenih from the practice squad to the active roster.
SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — Placed S Jamal Adams on injured reserve. Promoted CB Teez Tabor from the practice squad to the active roster.
TENNESSEE TITANS — Signed OLB Gerri Green to the practice squad.
|HOCKEY
|National Hockey League
OTTAWA SENATORS — Signed LW Michael Dal Cole and C Derick Brassard to professional tryout (PTO) contracts.
