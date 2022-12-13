|BASEBALL
|Major League Baseball
|American League
BOSTON RED SOX — Agreed to terms with RHP Kenley Jansen on a two-year contract. Designated INF/OF Hoy Park for assignment.
OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Agreed to terms with INF/OFs Aledmys Diaz and Jace Peterson on two-year contracts. Designated INFs Ernie Clement and Yonny Hernandez for assignment.
TAMPA BAY RAYS — Agreed to terms with RHP Zach Eflin on a three-year contract. Designated RHP J.P. Feyereisen for assignment.
|National League
COLORADO ROCKIES — Agreed to terms with RHP Pierce Johnson on a one-year contract.
MIAMI MARLINS — Named Rod Barajas Field Coordinator, Griffin Benedict Quality Assurance Coach, Brant Brown Hitting Coach, Jon Jay First Base/Outfield Coach, John Mabry Assistant Hitting Coach, Jody Reed Third Base/Infield Coach and Luis Urueta Bench Coach.
PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Agreed to terms with RHP Vince Velasquez on a one-year contract.
SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Agreed to terms with RHP Ross Stripling on a two-year contract. Sent RHP Miguel Yajure outright to Sacramento (PCL).
WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Claimed RHP A.J. Alexy off waivers from Texas. Designated SS Lucius Fox for assignment.
|BASKETBALL
|Women's National Basketball Association
MINNESOTA LYNX — Named Clare Duwelius general manager.
|FOOTBALL
|National Football League
ARIZONA CARDINALS — Signed QB Carson Strong to the practice squad. Released CB Trayvon Mullen.
ATLANTA FALCONS — Waived RB Damien Williams. signed LB Nate Landman to the practice squad. Released OL Parker Ferguson from the practice squad.
BUFFALO BILLS — Signed DT Brandin Bryant. Signed WR Cole Beasley to the practice squad. Released DT C.J. Brewer. Released WR Marquez Stevenson from the practice squad.
CAROLINA PANTHERS — Signed CB Tae Hayes to the practice squad. Released RB Nate McCrary from the practice squad. Waived DL Daviyon Nixon.
CLEVELAND BROWNS — Placed LB Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah on injured reserve.
GREEN BAY PACKERS — Signed T Jean Delance and C Michael Menet to the practice squad. Released WR Dede Westbrook and DT Jack Heflin from the practice squad.
HOUSTON TEXANS — Waived RB Eno Benjamin. Re-signed RB Gerrid Doaks to the practice squad.
INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Signed TE Nikola Kalinic. Waived WR Keke Coutee. Signed WR Robert Foster to the practice squad.
PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Signed P Brett Kern. Placed P Arryn Sipposs on injured reserve. Signed S Anthony Harris to the practice squad. Released WR Auden Tate and S Marquise Blair from the practice squad. Placed CB Contae Johnson on the practice squad injured reserve.
SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Signed DL Mike Dwunfour to the practice squad.
TENNESSEE TITANS — Signed QB Kevin Hogan, OLB Zach McCloud and G Jordan Roos to the practice squad.
|HOCKEY
|National Hockey League
ANAHEIM DUCKS — Reassigned LW Maxim Gold from Tulsa (ECHL) to San Diego (AHL).
COLORADO AVALANCHE — Recalled D Andreas Englund and D Ben Meyers from Colorado (AHL).
DETROIT RED WINGS — Recalled D Steven Kampter from Grand Rapids (AHL).
FLORIDA PANTHERS — Recalled LW Grigori Denisenko from Charlotte (AHL).
MINNESOTA WILD — Assigned LW Nicolas Petan to Iowa (AHL).
NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Assigned G Mackenzie Blackwood to Utica (AHL) on a conditioning loan.
OTTAWA SENATORS — Returned D Dillon Heatherington to Belleville (AHL).
VEGAS GOLDEN KNIGHTS — Reassigned D Connor Corcoran from Savannah (ECHL) to Henderson (AHL).
WINNIPEG JETS — Recalled C Kevin Stenlund from Manitoba (AHL).
|Minor League Hockey
|American Hockey League
HARTGORD WOLFPACK — Recalled RW Zach Jordan from Jacksonville (ECHL).
HENDERSON SILVER KNIGHTS — Returned C Patrick Guay to Savannah (ECHL).
LAVAL ROCKET — Recalled RW Pierrick Dube from Trois-Rivieres (ECHL).
ROCKFORD ICEHOGS — Acquired D Filip Roos.
|SOCCER
|Major League Soccer
ATLANTA UNITED — Acquired up to $600,000 in general allocation money (GAM) from CF Montreal in exchange for D George Campbell.
AUSTIN FC — Announced Austin FC II as a new MLS NEXT Pro team.
PORTLAND TIMBERS — Signed D Zac McGraw to a three-year contract extension.
TORONTO FC — Re-signed M Jonathan Osorio to a three-year contract.
|MLS Next Pro
AUSTIN FC II — Named Brett Uttley head coach.
COLUMBUS CREW 2 — Transferred D Justin Malou to FC Tulsa (USL Championship).
|National Women's soccer League
HOUSTON DASH — Re-signed D Natalie Jacobs to a two-year contract.
WASHINGTON SPIRIT — Re-signed D Camryn Biegalski to a one-year contract.
|COLLEGE
NORTH TEXAS — Named Eric Morris head football coach.
PURDUE — Named Ryan Walters head football coach.
