BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Agreed to terms with RHP Matt Harvey on a minor league contract. Announced RHP Isaac Mattson has cleared waivers and has been assigned to Norfolk (IL).
HOUSTON ASTROS — Placed 1B Yuli Gurriel on the paternity list. Recalled INF Joe Perez from the taxi squad.
SEATTLE MARINERS — Signed INF J.P. Crawford to a five-year contract.
|Minor League
MLB — Suspended OF Brian Rey from Chattanooga (SL) and P Ricardo Velez from Ft. Meyers (FSL) 80 games without pay for their violations of the Minor League Drug Prevention and Treatment Program.
|Atlantic League
LONG ISLAND DUCKS — Signed RHP Anderson DeLeon and C Mitch Calandra.
STATEN ISLAND FERRYHAWKS — Signed OF Kelsie Whitmore.
|Frontier League
EVANSVILLE OTTERS — Signed RHP Jacob Gilliland.
SCHAUMBURG BOOMERS — Named Tony Medina hitting coach.
TRI-CITY VALLEYCATS — Traded INF Brantley Bell to Staten Island (Atlantic).
WASHINGTON WILD THINGS — Signed OF L.G. Castillo.
|BASKETBALL
|National Basketball Association
LOS ANGELES LAKERS — Re-signed F Wenyen Gabriel to a rest-of-season contract.
MILWAUKEE BUCKS — Signed G Rayjon Tucker to a rest-of-season contract.
|FOOTBALL
|National Football League
ATLANTA FALCONS — Signed CB Mike Ford to a one-year contract.
CHICAGO BEARS — Signed TE Ryan Griffin to a one-year contract.
CINCINNATI BENGALS — Re-signed TE Mitchell Wilcox to a one-year contract.
DALLAS COWBOYS — Signed RB Ryan Nall.
DETROIT LIONS — Signed CB Mike Gilbert to an exclusive rights contract.
MIAMI DOLPHINS — Signed P Thomas Morstead.
MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Signed DT Julian Taylor to a one-year contract.
NEW YORK GIANTS — Signed OT Roy Mbaeteka.
NEW YORK JETS — Released G Alex Lewis.
PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Signed LB Robert Spillane to a one-year restricted free agent tender.
TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Re-signed RB Giovani Bernard.
WASHINGTON COMMANDERS — Released CB D.J. Hayden.
|HOCKEY
|National Hockey League
BUFFALO SABRES — Signed D Owen Power to a three-year, entry-level contract.
CALGARY FLAMES — Recalled C Adam Ruzicka from Stockton (AHL).
COLUMBUS BLUE JACKETS — Signed D Nick Blankenburg to a one-year, entry-level contract and C Kent Johnson to a three-year, entry-level contract.
DETROIT RED WINGS — Reassigned LW Taro Hirose to Grand Rapids (AHL).
MONTREAL CANADIENS — Reassigned D Josh Brook from Laval (AHL) to Trois-Rivieres (ECHL).
OTTAWA SENATORS — Reassigned LW Cole Reinhardt to Belleville (AHL).
TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING — Reassigned G Amir Miftakhov from Syracuse (AHL) to Orlando (ECHL).
TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS — Signed F Max Ellis to a two-year, entry-level contract.
VANCOUVER CANUCKS — Signed G Spencer Martin to a two-year, one-way contract. Reassigned C Sheldon Dries to Abbotsford (AHL).
|American Hockey League
BELLEVILLE SENATORS — Released Fs Paul McAvoy and Josh McKechney from their amateur tryout contracts (ATO).
LEHIGH VALLEY PHANTOMS — Released G Darion Hanson from his professional tryout contract (PTO).
MILWAUKEE ADMIRALS — Signed F Anthony Del Gaizo and D Spencer Stastney to amateur tryout contracts (ATO).
ROCKFORD ICEHOGS — Signed G Jaxon Stauber to an amateur tryout contract (ATO). Recalled F Chad Yetman from Indy (ECHL).
TORONTO MARLIES — Acquired RW Max Ellis.
UTICA COMETS — Recalled F Tyler Irvine from Adirondack (ECHL).
|East Coast Hockey League
ALLEN AMERICANS — Released F Dawson Butt. Signed F Corey Durocher to the active roster.
ATLANTA GLADIATORS — Placed D Tim Davison on injured reserve effective March 28.
CINCINNATI CYCLONES — Activated D Graeme Brown from reserve. Placed D Zac Hermann on reserve.
FORT WAYNE KOMETS — Acquired G Jordan Papirny. Released G Mario Culina from his standard player contract (SPC). Activated D Darien Kielb from reserve. Placed D Kylor Wall on reserve.
INDY FUEL — Signed F Canon Pieper to the active roster. Activated F Griff Jeszka from reserve. Placed F Karl El-Mir on reserve.
IOWA HEARTLANDERS — Activated G Trevin Kozlowski from reserve. Placed G Corbin Kaczperski on reserve.
MAINE MARINERS — Activated F Brendan Robbins from injured reserve and F Liam Folkes from reserve. Placed F Patrick Shea on reserve. Loaned F Mathew Santos to Providence (AHL).
ORLANDO SOLAR BEARS — Placed G Amir Miftakhov on reserve and F Brian Bowen on injured reserve effective April 2.
READING ROYALS — Released D Ryan Carlson. Signed G Darion Hanson to the active roster. Activated F Jackson Cressey from reserve. Placed F Tyler Kirkup and D Hayden Hawkey on reserve.
TOLEDO WALLEYE — Activated D Chris Martenet from reserve. Placed D Cole Fraser on reserve.
TROIS-RIVIERES LIONS — Released D Felix-Olivier Chouinard. Activated F Olivier Archambault from reserve. Placed F Johathan Joannette on reserve.
TULSA OILERS — Activated F Eddie Matsushima from reserve. Placed F Alex Gilmour on reserve.
|COLLEGE
KANSAS ST. — Named Austin Carpenter director of player development.
MILWAUKEE — Named Greg Rosenthal men's assistant soccer coach.
SOUTH CAROLINA — Hired Tanner Bronson and Eddie Shannon as assitant coaches for men's basketball.
TENNESSEE TECH — Named Wesley Satterfield offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach, Devin Watson defensive backs coach/assistant recruiting coordinator and Bryce Brown running backs coach/junior college liaison for men's football.
