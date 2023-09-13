BASEBALL
Major League Baseball
American League
BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Recalled LHP Nick Vespi from Norfolk (IL). Optioned LHP Cole Irvin to Norfolk.
BOSTON RED SOX — Sent RHP Zack Kelly to Portland (EL) on a rehab assignment. Placed RHP Kenley Jansen on the COVID-19 Related IL. Recalled LHP Brandon Walter from Worcester (IL).
CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Sent LHP Garrett Crochet to Charlotte (IL) on a rehab assignment.
KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Sent C Tyler Cropley outright to Omaha (IL).
MINNESOTA TWINS — Reinstated INF Jorge Polanco from the bereavement list. Optioned OF Gilberto Celestino to St. Paul (IL).
TEXAS RANGERS — Placed RHP Max Scherzer on the 15-day IL. Recalled RHP Jonathan Hernandez from Round Rock (PCL).
National League
ATLANTA BRAVES — Recalled LHP Jared Shuster from Gwinnett (IL). Optioned RHP A.J. Smith-Shawver to Gwinnett.
NEW YORK METS — Recalled LHP Joey Lucchesi from Syracuse (IL). Optioned RHP Sam Coonrod to Syracuse.
PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Recalled RHP Quinn Priester from Indianapolis (IL). Optioned RHP Cody Bolton to Indianapolis.
ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Placed 3B Nolan Gorman on the 10-day IL. Selected the contract of 3B Juniel Querecuto from Memphis (IL).
SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Optioned C Joey Bart to Sacramento (PCL). Reinstated C Patrick Bailey from the 7-day IL.
WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Agreed to terms with president of baseball operations and general manager Mike Rizzo on a multi-year contract extension. Optioned RHP Mason Thompson to Rochester (IL). Recalled RHP Jackson Rutledge from Rochester.
Minor League Baseball
Atlantic League
LONG ISLAND DUCKS — Reinstated OF Boog Powell to the active list. Placed RHP Augie Voight on the inactive list.
BASKETBALL
National Basketball Association
PHILADELPHIA 76ERS — Signed G Danny Green.
SACRAMENTO KINGS — Waived Cs Nerlens Noel and Neemias Queta.
FOOTBALL
National Football League
ARIZONA CARDINALS — Signed LB Tyreek Maddox-Williams to the practice squad. Placed S Jovante Moffatt on the practice squad injured reserve.
ATLANTA FALCONS — Signed RB Godwin Igwebuike to the practice squad.
BALTIMORE RAVENS — Signed OL Kyle Fuller to the practice squad.
CAROLINA PANTHERS — Signed WR Mike Strachan to the practice squad. Placed OL Brady Christensen on injured reserve. Placed CB Stanley Thomas-Oliver on the practice squad injured reserve. Released RB Spencer Brown from the practice squad. Signed RB Tarik Cohen, and WR Mike Strachan to the practice squad. Signed CB Sam Webb.
DENVER BRONCOS — Placed S Caden Sterns on injured reserve. Promoted WR Lil'Jordan Humphrey from the practice squad to the active roster. Signed WR Michael Bandy to the practice squad.
HOUSTON TEXANS — Placed WR Noah Brown and DT Hassan Ridgeway on injured reserve. Promoted P Ty Zentner from the practice squad to the active roster. Signed DL Michael Dogbe and DT Bruce Hector to the practice squad.
INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Promoted RB Jake Funk from the practice squad to the active roster. Signed G Ike Boettger to the practice squad. Placed RB Evan Hull on injured reserve.
JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Placed TE Leonard Taylor on the suspended list.
LAS VEGAS RAIDERS — Signed OT Sebastian Gutierrez and DB Troy Pride to the practice squad.
LOS ANGELES CHARGERS — Signed RB Jaret Patterson and OLB Ty Shelby to the practice squad.
LOS ANGELES RAMS — Placed QB Stetson Bennett on the active/non-football injury list.
NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Signed QB Ian Book and DB William Hooper to the practice squad.
NEW ORLEANS SAINTS — Promoted DL Kyle Phillips and WR Lynn Bowden from the practice squad to the active roster. Signed LBs Terrell Lewis and Ty Summers, DB Faion Hicks and TE Michael Jacobson to the practice squad. Placed LB Ryan Connelly on the practice squad injured reserve.
PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Signed C Ryan McCollum to the practice squad.
SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — Signed OL Raiqwon O'Neal. Placed RT Abe Lucas on injured reserve.
TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Signed OL John Molchon to the practice.
HOCKEY
National Hockey League
ARIZONA COYOTES — Signed Ds Olli Juolevi, Austin Strand and Hunter Drew, Cs Patrick Harper and Cameron Hebig and RW Austin Poganski to professional tryout contracts (PTO).
NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Signed G Keith Kinkaid to a one-year, two-way contract. Signed F Max Willman to a professional tryout contract (PTO).
NEW YORK ISLANDERS — Signed D Isaiah George to a three-year, entry-level contract.
WINNIPEG JETS — Signed D Declan Chisholm to a one-year, two-way contract.
Minor League Hockey
ECHL
WORCESTER RAILERS — Signed F Jack Quinlivan.
SOCCER
Major League Soccer
ATLANTA UNITED — Acquired a 2023 international roster slot from Seattle FC in exchange for $50,000 in 2024 general allocation money (GAM).
SEATTLE SOUNDERS FC — Signed D Stuart Hawkins to a first team homegrown contract.
National Women's Soccer League
ORLANDO PRIDE — Signed G McKinley Crone to a contract through the remainder of the season.
NJ/NY GOTHAM FC — Acquired F Katie Stengel from Liverpool FC through 2025 on a permanent transfer for cash considerations.
COLLEGE
Shepherd — Announced the resignation of Vice President for Athletics Chauncey Winbush.
