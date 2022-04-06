MLB — Named CC Sabathia special assistant to the commissioner.
|American League
DETROIT TIGERS — Placed RHPs Jose Cisnero and Spencer Turnball and C Jake Rogers on the 60-day IL and LHP Andrew Chafin, OF Derek Hill and RHP Kyle Funkhouser on the 10-day IL. Selected the contracts of RHPs Drew Hutchison, Jacob Barnes and Will Vest. Designated LHP Miguel Del Pozo for assignment.
|National League
ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Signed LHP Oliver Perez.
COLORADO ROCKIES — Placed RHP Robert Stephenson and LHP Lucas Gilbreath on the COVID-19 IL. Recalled RHPs Justin Lawrence and Jordan Sheffield from Albuquerque (Triple-A West).
NEW YORK METS Signed RHP John Curtiss to a one-year contract.
|Minor League
|Atlantic League
LONG ISLAND DUCKS — Signed OF Daniel Fields.
|BASKETBALL
|National Basketball Association
MILWAUKEE BUCKS — Signed G Luca Vildoza to a rest-of-season contract.
|Women's National Basketball Association
WASHINGTON MYSTICS — Acquired the 3rd and 14th overall picks in the 2022 WNBA draft from Atlanta in exchange for the first overall pick in this year's draft.
|FOOTBALL
|National Football League
ATLANTA FALCONS — Signed LB Rashaan Evans and OL Germain Ifedi to one-year contracts.
BUFFALO BILLS — Signed WR Stefon Diggs to a four-year contract.
CINCINNATI BENGALS — Named Matt Summers director of sports medicine and head athletic trainer.
CLEVELAND BROWNS — Signed C Ethan Pococ to a one-year contract.
LOS ANGELES RAMS — Named Liam Coen offensive coordinator, Raheem Morris defensive coordinator, Joe DeCamillis special teams coordinator, Thomas Brown assistant head coach/tight end coach, Chris Beake inside linebackers coach, Kenneth Black coaching fellow, Thad Bogardus outside linebackers coach, Kevin Carberry offensive line coach, Jonathan Cooley defensive backs coach, Eric Henderson run game coordinator/defensive line coach, Nick Jones, Skyler Jones, Jake Peetz and Zak Kromer offensive assistants, Greg Olson senior offensive assistant, Zac Robinson pass game coordinator/quarterbacks coach, Shaad Samples running backs coach, Lance Schulters defensive assistant, Chris Shula pass game coordinator/defensive backs coach, Jeremy Springer special teams assistant and Eric Yarber wide receivers coach.
MIAMI DOLPHINS — Signed CB Xavien Howard to a two-year contract extension.
|HOCKEY
|National Hockey League
CALGARY FLAMES — Recalled D Jusso Valimaki from Stockton (AHL).
DETROIT RED WINGS — Recalled C Kyle Criscuolo from Grand Rapids (AHL).
NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Reassigned D Matt Tennyson to Milwaukee (AHL).
|American Hockey League
AHL — Suspended Rochester F Ben Holmstrom eight games for his actions during a game on Mar. 30 against Utica.
BAKERSFIELD CONDORS — Released D Alex Peters from a professional tryout contract (PTO) and signed him to a standard player contract (SPC).
BRIDGEPORT — Recalled RW Cole Coskey from Worcester (ECHL) loan.
CHICAGO WOLVES — Reassigned D Eric Williams to Norfolk (ECHL) on loan.
CLEVELAND MONSTERS — Recalled RW Zach Jordan from Kalamazoo (ECHL) loan.
ROCKFORD ICEHOGS — Recalled Ds Cliff Watson from Indy (ECHL) and Koletrane Wilson from Kansas City (ECHL).
SPRINGFIELD FALCONS — Signed G Brian Wilson to a professional tryout contract (PTO).
STOCKTON HEAT — Recalled D Greg Moro from Kansas City (ECHL) loan.
|East Coast Hockey League
CINCINNATI CYCLONES — Signed G Mark Sinclair and F Josh Passolt to standard player contracts (SPC).
FORT WAYNE KOMETS — Released G Cameron Gray from his standard player contract (SPC).
INDY FUEL — Released D Chris Jones from his standard player contract (SPC).
RAPID CITY RUSH — Acquired G Lukas Parik.
SOUTH CAROLINA STINGRAYS — Signed D Matt Anderson to a standard player contract (SPC).
|SOCCER
|Major League Soccer
COLORADO TIMBERS — Signed MF Marvin Loria to a two-year contract extension.
NEW ENGLAND REVOLUTION — Acquired G Djordje Petrovic from FK Cukaricki (Serbian SuperLiga) and signed to a three-year contract pending receipt of his P-1 visa and international transfer certificate (ITC).
|COLLEGE
ETSU — Named Vince Martin assistant coach for men's basketball.
MILWAUKEE — Named Steve Lucas assistant coach for women's soccer.
MOUNT OLIVE — Named Joey Higginbotham director of athletics.
