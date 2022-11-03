|BASEBALL
|Major League Baseball
|American League
CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Agreed to terms with Pedro Grifol on a multi-year contract as manager.
OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Claimed INF Yonny Hernandez off waivers from Arizona. Assigned LHP Sam Selman, RHPs Austin Pruitt, Norge Ruiz and Collin Wiles and INF Nate Mondou outright to Las Vegas (PCL).
|National League
ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Announced INF Jake Hager and RHP Keynan Middleton cleared waivers and elected free agency. Assigned SS Jake Hager and RHP Keynan Middleton outright to Reno (PCL).
|Minor League
|Frontier League
GATEWAY GRIZZLIES — Signed SS Abdiel Diaz and RHP Colton Easterwood to contract extensions.
SUSSEX COUNTY MINERS — Named Chris Widger field manager.
|BASKETBALL
|National Basketball Association
NBA— Fined LA Clippers $25,000 for violating league injury reporting rules in a game against New Orleans on Oct. 30. Fined Oklahoma City $25,000 for violating league injury reporting rules in a game against Orlando on Nov. 1.
|Women's National Basketball Association
MINNESOTA LYNX - Signed head coach Cheryl Reeve to a multi-year contract extension and also moved her to president of basketball operations from general manager.
|FOOTBALL
|National Football League
BUFFALO BILLS — Signed WR Isaiah Coulter to the practice squad. Released S Jared Mayden.
GREEN BAY PACKERS — Signed RB Patrick Taylor to the practice squad.
HOUSTON TEXANS — Placed DB Grayland Arnold on injured reserve. Reinstated TE Teagan Quitoriano and DB Tavierre Thomas to the active roster from injured reserve. Promoted WR Jalen Camp and G K.C. McDermott to the active roster from the practice squad.
LOS ANGELES CHARGERS — Signed K Cameron Dicker to the practice squad. Placed K Taylor Bertolet on the practice squad injured list.
MIAMI DOLPHINS — Agreed to terms with OLB Bradley Chubb on a five-year extension contract.
NEW ORLEAN SAINTS — Placed WR Michael Thomas on injured reserve.
PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Promoted DT Marvin Wilson to the active roster from the practice squad.
WASHINGTON COMMANDERS — Promoted LB De'Jon Harris to the active roster from the practice squad. Signed LB Nathan Gerry to the practice squad.
|HOCKEY
|National Hockey League
COLORADO AVALANCHE — Recalled G Justus Annunen from Colorado (AHL).
NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Recalled F Mark Jankowski from Milwaukee (AHL). Assigned F Kiefer Sherwood to Milwaukee.
ONTARIO REIGN — Loaned D Tyler Inamoto to Greenville (ECHL).
OTTAWA SENATORS — Reinstated G Cam Talbot to the active roster.
SEATTLE KRAKEN — Returned G Christopher Gibson to Coachella Valley (AHL).
VANCOUVER CANUCKS — Recalled C Sheldon Dries from Abbotsford (AHL).
|American Hockey League
BAKERSFIELD CONDORS — Loaned D Adam Brubacher to Fort Wayne (ECHL).
CLEVELAND MONSTERS — Signed G Darion Hanson to a professional tryout contract (PTO).
COACHELLA VALLEY FIREBIRDS — Acquired G Shane Starrett.
GRAND RAPIDS GRIFFINS — Recalled F Trenton Bliss from Toledo (ECHL).
ROCHESTER AMERICANS — Signed D Riese Zmolek to a professional tryout contract (PTO).
|ECHL
ECHL — Fined Rapid City Logan Nelson two games and fined him an undisclosed amount for an illegal check to the head in a game against Idaho on Nov. 2.
KANSAS CITY MAVERICKS — Placed D Marc McNulty on injured reserve. Released F Geoff Kitt from his standard player contract (SPC). Acquired G Riley Morris.
|SOCCER
|Major League Soccer
HOUSTON DYNAMO FC — Signed D Daniel Steres to a contract extension through the 2024 season with an option for 2025.
REAL SALT LAKE — Announced D Bryan Oviedo has been called up by the Costa Rica National team for the 2022 FIFA World Cup.
|MLS Next Pro
COLORADO RAPIDS II — Announced M Daniel Chacon has been called up by the Costa Rica National Team for the 2022 FIFA World Cup.
|USL
PHOENIX RISING FC — Exercised the contract option on F Gabriel Torres for the 2023 season.
|National Women's Soccer League
CHICAGO RED STARS — Announced assistant coach Morinao Imaizumi will be leaving the club.
NJ/NY GOTHAM FC — Re-signed D Mandy Freeman to a two-year contract through the 2024 season.
|COLLEGE
MEMPHIS — Announced assistant soccer coach Kevin Tello named to the U.S. Soccer Coaches 30 under 30 mentorship program.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.