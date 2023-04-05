BASEBALL

Major League Baseball

American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Recalled RHP Grayson Rodriguez from Norfolk (IL). Placed RHP Kyle Bradish on the 15-day IL, retroactive to April 4.

CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Placed OF Eloy Jimenez on the 10-day IL, retroactive to April 4. Recalled INF Jake Burger from Charlotte (IL).

KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Agreed to terms with C Chris Burke on a minor league contract. Placed OF Kyle Isbel on the paternity list. Recalled 1B Nick Pratto from Omaha (IL).

TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Claimed OF Jordan Luplow off waivers from Atlanta and optioned him to Buffalo (IL). Transferred LHP Hyun Jin Ryu from the 15-day IL to the 60-day IL.

National League

ATLANTA BRAVES — Sent RHP Kyle Wright to Gwinnett (IL) on a rehab assignment.

CINCINNATI REDS — Designated LHP Bennett Sousa for assignment. Optioned RHP Joel Kuhnel to Louisville (IL). Selected the contract of RHP Kevin Herget from Louisville.

Minor League Baseball

Atlantic League

LONG ISLAND DUCKS — Signed RHP Stephen Woods Jr.

FOOTBALL

National Football League

CINCINNATI BENGALS — Signed DE Tarrell Basham to a one-year contract.

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Signed OL Chandler Brown and OT Josh Wells.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Signed OT Yodny Cajuste to a restricted free agent tender.

HOCKEY

National Hockey League

ANAHEIM DUCKS — Recalled G Olle Eriksson Ek from San Diego (AHL). Activated C Adam Henrique from injured reserve.

COLUMBUS BLUE JACKETS — Recalled G Jon Gillies from Cleveland (AHL). Returned G Jet Greaves and D Jake Christiansen to Cleveland.

DALLAS STARS — Reassigned G Dylan Wells from Texas (AHL) to Idaho (ECHL).

DETROIT RED WINGS — Recalled G Alex Nedeljkovic from Grand Rapids (AHL).

LOS ANGELES KINGS — Recalled D Jordan Spence from Ontario (AHL).

NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Reassigned F John Leonard to Milwaukee (AHL).

PHILADELPHIA FLYERS — Reassigned Gs Samuel Ersson and Pat Nagle to Lehigh Valley (AHL).

PITTSBURGH PENGUINS — Signed G Joel Blomqvist to a three-year, entry-level contract.

SAN JOSE SHARKS — Reassigned RW Danil Gushchin to San Jose (AHL). Recalled C Kyle Criscuolo from San Jose.

TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS — Reassigned D Mikko Kokkonen from Toronto (AHL) to Newfoundland (ECHL). Recalled F Wayne Simmonds from Toronto.

American Hockey League

PROVIDENCE BRUINS — Signed F Trevor Kuntar to an amateur tryout contract (ATO).

COLORADO EAGLES — Signed C Ondrej Pavel to a professional tryout contract (PTO).

MILWAUKEE ADMIRALS — Signed Ds Matt Cairns and Anthony Del Gaizo to professional tryout contracts (PTO).

SAN DIEGO GULLS — Acquired RW Judd Caulfield.

TORONTO MARLIES — Returned D Matthew Hellickson to Newfoundland (ECHL).

WILKES-BARRE/SCRANTON PENGUINS — Assigned D Peter DiLiberatore and D Chris Merisier-Ortiz to Wheeling (ECHL).

ECHL

FLORIDA EVERBLADES — Signed G Jaxon Castor to an amateur tryout contract (ATO). Activated F Levko Kope from injured reserve. Activatd D Ben Masella from reserve. Placed D Nolan Kneen on reserve. Placed F Ted Nichol on injured reserve.

FORT WAYNE KOMETS — Signed F William Provost and placed him on reserve

GREENVILLE SWAMP RABBITS — Released F Austin Eastman. Signed F Colton Young to an amateur tryout contract (ATO).

IDAHO STEELHEADS — Activated F Zane Franklin from reserve. Placed G Josh Boyko and F Zach Walker on reserve.

INDY FUEL — Released F Finn Evans. Placed G Mitchell Weeks on reserve.

IOWA HEARTLANDERS — Released F Louis Boudon from an amateur tryout contract (ATO). Placed F Tyler Busch on reserve.

JACKSONVILLE ICEMEN — Activated G Charles Williams from reserve. Placed G Parker Gahagen n reserve.

MAINE MARINERS — Activated F Tyler Hinam from reserve. Placed D Fedor Gordeev on reserve.

ORLANDO SOLAR BEARS — Claimed D Kenny Johnson off waivers from Wheeling.

SAVANNAH GHOST PIRATES — Activated D Darian Skeoch from injured reserve. Placed F Colin Doyle on reserve

SOUTH CAROLINA STINGRAYS — Returned D Chase Stewart from bereavement/family leave.

WHEELING NAILERS — Released D T.J. Fegus.

WORCESTER RAILERS — Activated F Nick Fea from reserve. Placed D Josh Victor on reserve.

SOCCER

National Women's Soccer League

WASHINGTON SPIRIT — Named Mami Yamaguchi assistant coach.

Tags

Trending Video