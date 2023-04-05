BASEBALL
Major League Baseball
American League
BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Recalled RHP Grayson Rodriguez from Norfolk (IL). Placed RHP Kyle Bradish on the 15-day IL, retroactive to April 4.
CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Placed OF Eloy Jimenez on the 10-day IL, retroactive to April 4. Recalled INF Jake Burger from Charlotte (IL).
KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Agreed to terms with C Chris Burke on a minor league contract. Placed OF Kyle Isbel on the paternity list. Recalled 1B Nick Pratto from Omaha (IL).
TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Claimed OF Jordan Luplow off waivers from Atlanta and optioned him to Buffalo (IL). Transferred LHP Hyun Jin Ryu from the 15-day IL to the 60-day IL.
National League
ATLANTA BRAVES — Sent RHP Kyle Wright to Gwinnett (IL) on a rehab assignment.
CINCINNATI REDS — Designated LHP Bennett Sousa for assignment. Optioned RHP Joel Kuhnel to Louisville (IL). Selected the contract of RHP Kevin Herget from Louisville.
Minor League Baseball
Atlantic League
LONG ISLAND DUCKS — Signed RHP Stephen Woods Jr.
FOOTBALL
National Football League
CINCINNATI BENGALS — Signed DE Tarrell Basham to a one-year contract.
JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Signed OL Chandler Brown and OT Josh Wells.
NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Signed OT Yodny Cajuste to a restricted free agent tender.
HOCKEY
National Hockey League
ANAHEIM DUCKS — Recalled G Olle Eriksson Ek from San Diego (AHL). Activated C Adam Henrique from injured reserve.
COLUMBUS BLUE JACKETS — Recalled G Jon Gillies from Cleveland (AHL). Returned G Jet Greaves and D Jake Christiansen to Cleveland.
DALLAS STARS — Reassigned G Dylan Wells from Texas (AHL) to Idaho (ECHL).
DETROIT RED WINGS — Recalled G Alex Nedeljkovic from Grand Rapids (AHL).
LOS ANGELES KINGS — Recalled D Jordan Spence from Ontario (AHL).
NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Reassigned F John Leonard to Milwaukee (AHL).
PHILADELPHIA FLYERS — Reassigned Gs Samuel Ersson and Pat Nagle to Lehigh Valley (AHL).
PITTSBURGH PENGUINS — Signed G Joel Blomqvist to a three-year, entry-level contract.
SAN JOSE SHARKS — Reassigned RW Danil Gushchin to San Jose (AHL). Recalled C Kyle Criscuolo from San Jose.
TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS — Reassigned D Mikko Kokkonen from Toronto (AHL) to Newfoundland (ECHL). Recalled F Wayne Simmonds from Toronto.
American Hockey League
PROVIDENCE BRUINS — Signed F Trevor Kuntar to an amateur tryout contract (ATO).
COLORADO EAGLES — Signed C Ondrej Pavel to a professional tryout contract (PTO).
MILWAUKEE ADMIRALS — Signed Ds Matt Cairns and Anthony Del Gaizo to professional tryout contracts (PTO).
SAN DIEGO GULLS — Acquired RW Judd Caulfield.
TORONTO MARLIES — Returned D Matthew Hellickson to Newfoundland (ECHL).
WILKES-BARRE/SCRANTON PENGUINS — Assigned D Peter DiLiberatore and D Chris Merisier-Ortiz to Wheeling (ECHL).
ECHL
FLORIDA EVERBLADES — Signed G Jaxon Castor to an amateur tryout contract (ATO). Activated F Levko Kope from injured reserve. Activatd D Ben Masella from reserve. Placed D Nolan Kneen on reserve. Placed F Ted Nichol on injured reserve.
FORT WAYNE KOMETS — Signed F William Provost and placed him on reserve
GREENVILLE SWAMP RABBITS — Released F Austin Eastman. Signed F Colton Young to an amateur tryout contract (ATO).
IDAHO STEELHEADS — Activated F Zane Franklin from reserve. Placed G Josh Boyko and F Zach Walker on reserve.
INDY FUEL — Released F Finn Evans. Placed G Mitchell Weeks on reserve.
IOWA HEARTLANDERS — Released F Louis Boudon from an amateur tryout contract (ATO). Placed F Tyler Busch on reserve.
JACKSONVILLE ICEMEN — Activated G Charles Williams from reserve. Placed G Parker Gahagen n reserve.
MAINE MARINERS — Activated F Tyler Hinam from reserve. Placed D Fedor Gordeev on reserve.
ORLANDO SOLAR BEARS — Claimed D Kenny Johnson off waivers from Wheeling.
SAVANNAH GHOST PIRATES — Activated D Darian Skeoch from injured reserve. Placed F Colin Doyle on reserve
SOUTH CAROLINA STINGRAYS — Returned D Chase Stewart from bereavement/family leave.
WHEELING NAILERS — Released D T.J. Fegus.
WORCESTER RAILERS — Activated F Nick Fea from reserve. Placed D Josh Victor on reserve.
SOCCER
National Women's Soccer League
WASHINGTON SPIRIT — Named Mami Yamaguchi assistant coach.
