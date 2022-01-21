|BASEBALL
|National League
COLORADO ROCKIES — Named Robinson Cancel manager, Steve Soliz bench coach, Mark Brewer pitching coach and Nic Wilson hitting coach of Low-A Fresno.
NEW YORK METS — Named Glenn Sherlock bench coach, Eric Chavez hitting coach, Wayne Kirby first base coach and outfield/baserunning instructor, Joey Cora third base coach and infield instructor, Craig Bjornson bullpen coach, promoted Jeremy Barnes to assistant hitting coach and Jeremy Hefner pitching coach.
|BASKETBALL
|National Basketball Association
NBA — Fined New York Knicks organization $25,000 for violating league rules governing media interview access with refusal to make Julius Randle available to the media following a Jan. 20 game against New Orleans.
DENVER NUGGETS — Signed C DeMarcus Cousins to a 10-day contract.
DETROIT PISTONS — Signed G Cassius Stanley to a 10-day contract.
MIAMI HEAT — Signed F Chris Silva to a 10-day contract.
OKLAHOMA THUNDER — Signed F Mamadi Diakite to a 10-day contract.
|FOOTBALL
|National Football League
BALTIMORE RAVENS — Signed TE Ben Mason to a reserve/future contract.
CINCINNATI BENGALS — Promote WR Trent Taylor to the active roster from the practice squad.
GREEN BAY PACKERS — Activated LBs Whitney Mercilus and Za'Darius Smith from injured reserve. Released DL Jack Heflin and CB Isaac Yiadom.
LOS ANGELES RAMS — Designated RB Darrell Henderson Jr., DL Sebastian Joseph-Day and DB Robert Rochell to return from injured reserve.
NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Signed LB Harvey Langi to a one-year contract extension.
NEW YORK GIANTS — Named Joe Schoen general manager.
PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Signed RB Trey Edmonds and T Chaz Green to reserve/future contracts.
SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Promoted DB Darqueze Dennard and LB Mark Nzeocha to the active roster from the practice squad.
TENNESSEE TITANS — Activated RB Derrick Henry from injured reserve. Promoted CB Chris Jones to the active roster from the practice squad.
|HOCKEY
|National Hockey League
BOSTON BRUINS — Reassigned RW Steven Fogarty from Providence (AHL) to the taxi squad and G Kyle Keyser to Providence.
BUFFALO SABRES — Reassigned F Brett Murray to the taxi squad.
CAROLINA HURRICANES — Recalled RW Stefan Noesen from Chicago (AHL) loan.
LOS ANGELES KINGS — Reassigned Ds Austin Strand and Christian Wolanin from Ontario (AHL) to the taxi squad and D Jacob Moverare to Ontario.
PHILADELPHIA FLYERS — Reassigned F Wade Allison and C Jackson Cates from Lehigh Valley (AHL) to the taxi squad and C Connor Bunnaman to Lehigh Valley.
PITTSBURGH PENGUINS — Reassigned D Niclas Almari from Wilkes-Barre/Scranton (AHL) to Wheeling (ECHL).
SAN JOSE SHARKS — Reassigned RW Joachim Blichfeld and G Zachary Sawchenko to San Jose (AHL) from the taxi squad on loan.
TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING — Reassigned G Amir Miftakhov from Syracuse (AHL) to Orlando (ECHL).
TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS — Reassigned RW Joey Anderson and D Carl Dahlstrom from Toronto (AHL) to the taxi squad.
VANCOUVER CANUCKS — Reassigned RW Justin Bailey and C Sheldon Dries from Abbotsford (AHL) to the taxi squad.
|American Hockey League
AHL — Suspended San Jose's F Krystof Hrabik 30 games for a racial gesture directed at Boko Imama on Jan. 12 in a game against Tucson.
CHARLOTTE CHECKERS — Signed D Brandon Fortunato and RW Chase Lang to professional tryout contracts (PTO)
GRAND RAPIDS GRIFFINS — Signed LW Justin Abdelkader to a professional tryout contract (PTO).
MILWAUKEE ADMIRALS — Signed D Stephen Derocher to a standard player contract (SPC) and loaned him to Florida (ECHL).
ROCKFORD ICEHOGS — Recalled RW Chad Yetman from Indy (ECHL) loan.
SPRINGFIELD THUNDERBIRDS — Released C Patrick Shea from his professional tryout contract (PTO).
UTICA COMETS — Recalled RW Tyler Irvine from Adirondack (ECHL) loan. Loaned RW Patrick McGrath to Adirondack.
|East Coast Hockey League
ADIRONDACK THUNDER — Claimed F Brennan Reasey off waivers.
INDY FUEL — Loaned D Keoni Texeira to San Jose (AHL).
JACKSONVILLE ICEMEN — Acquired Fs Brendan Harris and Dominick Sacco.
MAINE MARINERS — Recalled C Ian McKinnon from Providence (AHL) loan and D Nate Kallen from Springfield (AHL) loan. Traded G Zachary Bouthillier to Fort Wayne.
WORCESTER RAILERS — Re-signed F Bobby Butler to an ECHL contract and F Ethan Price to a standard player contract (SPC).
|SOCCER
|Major League Soccer
COLUMBUS CREW — Named Marc Nicholls technical director. Signed D Will Sands to a two-year contract.
FC DALLAS — Loaned D Justin Che to TSG 1899 Hoffenheim in the Bundesliga for the remainder of the 2022 season.
INTER MIAMI CF — Named Martin Paterson first team assistant coach.
LA GALAXY — Acquired MF Mark Delgado from Toronto FC in exchange for general allocation money (GAM) with performance-based incentives and signed him to a three-year contract pending receipt of his International Transfer Certificate (ITC).
NASHVILLE SC — Re-signed G Bryan Meredith to a one-year contract.
NEW YORK CITY FC — Traded homegrown priority on D Will Sands to Columbus Crew in exchange for general allocation money (GAM) and performance-based incentives.
NORTH TEXAS SC — Named Pa-Modou Kah head coach.
SEATTLE SOUNDERS FC — Re-signed F Fredy Montero to a one-year contract.
VANCOUVER WHITECAP FC — Loaned MF Janio Bikel to Italian Serie B side LR Vicenza through June 2022 with an option to purchase.
|USL Championship
INDY ELEVEN — Signed MF Alann Torres to a one-year contract pending league and federation approval.
OAKLAND ROOTS — Signed Ds Alejandro Fuenmayor, Danny Barbir, Charlie Dennis and Edgardo Rito, MF Joseph Nane and W Dariusz Formella for the 2022 season.
|COLLEGE
PROVIDENCE — Announced Athletic Director Bob Driscoll to retire in June after serving the College for 21 years.
RHODE ISLAND COLLEGE — Named Seth Larbi assistant men's and women's track and field coach.
