CLINTON – The Clinton River Kings made a late surge on Tuesday night, but they couldn’t pull out a win in front of the home crowd, falling to Bettendorf 60-48.
Clinton had a small lead after the first quarter and had the game tied at 18-18. The Bulldogs then went on a 7-0 run before the half was over.
The River Kings came into the second half trailing by seven. To kick it off, Isaiah Struve scored his first points of the night with a hesitation and a drive from the top of the key to cut the Bettendorf lead to five. Struve had the first eight points for the River Kings in the second half before the Bulldogs went on another run, this one 11-0.
Even as the clock ticked on, the River Kings were close in the game. With just under four minutes to play in the game, Jai Jensen hit two free throws to put the Kings within six points of the Bulldog league.
Isaiah Struve had to play careful much of the final quarter. One of Clinton’s highest point grabbers, the pointguard picked up his fourth foul early in the final quarter. Addision Binnie, who joined the River Kings after the new year, took a place on the court. Forward Lucas Weiner also found the pines after fouling out early in the final period.
Still, Bettendorf extended their lead back to double digits fairly quickly. Another two free throws from Jensen with 37 seconds left in the game cut the score again, but the Kings were still behind 45-35.
The River Kings were led by Jai Jensen, who finished with 24 points. Isaiah Struve finished with 15, all coming in the second half.
The River Kings (2-11)
The Clinton girls made a valiant run for their second win on Tuesday night. They faced off with the Bulldogs on the road in Bettendorf, ultimately fallin 39-36.
The River Queens fell behind 21-13 by halftime, but made a third quarter surge as the game went on. The Queens outscored the Bulldogs 15-8 to cut the lead to 29-28 with just eight minutes remaining in the game.
Clinton (1-18)
SABERS GET REVENGE ON ASSUMPTION
DEWITT – The No. 8 ranked Central DeWitt girls redeemed an earlier season loss with a 60-45 win over Davenport Assumption Tuesday night at home.
The Sabers lost to the Knights on Dec. 17 by 14 points. Since that game, the Sabers are 9-2.
Freshman Lauren Walker was the offensive leader for the Sabers on Tuesday night, finishing with 21 points. After the Sabers entered the final quarter with just a four point lead, Walker exploded for 14 points in the final eight minutes of regulation to help boost the Sabers to their dominant margin of victory.
The Sabers actually trailed at halftime, Assumption leading 26-21. Allie Meadows had nine points in the third quarter along to help the Sabers work their way to the led.
The Sabers improve to 14-4 and they will go on the road on Friday night, traveling to Muscatine.
In the nightcap, the No. 10 ranked Saber boys stumbled against the Knights, falling 61-52.
The Sabers had beat the Knights by double digits earlier this season. DeWitt had the dingle digit lead at the half but the Knights pulled away in the second.
The boys (11-5) will join the ladies on Friday night, traveling to Muscatine.
POP SPLITS WITH MARQUETTE
BELLEVUE – The Prince of Peace girls picked up another Tri-Rivers Conference win Tuesday night and the Irish boys fell when the two played a conference matchup on Tuesday night on the road against Marquette Catholic.
The boys fell 46-35.
The Irish were behind by just one point at the half and were within one or two the majority of the third quarter. The Mohawks pulled away in the final eight minutes of regulation.
Jhikeith McGraw led the effort with 13 points while Marcus Blount added another 10.
The Irish (3-15) return home Thursday night to play East Buchanan.
The Prince of Peace girls edged out the Mohawks in Tri-Rivers Conference play. The Irish came out on top on Tuesday 51-50 in Bellevue.
The Irish (12-7) welcome East Buchanan on Thursday night to the Joe O’Donnell Sports Center for a bout with the other side of the conference.
CAMANCHE REBOUNDS WITH BIG WINBELLEVUE – The Camanche boys basketball team rebounded from a weekend loss to Fulton in the Eric Ottens Shootout with a 77-59 conference win over Bellevue on the road Tuesday night.
The Storm (15-3) return home Friday, hosting Anamosa.
The Camanche girls fell on Tuesday, downed by the Comets 59-17.
The Storm (5-15) will play Anamosa on Friday night in Camanche.
EASTON VALLEY ADDS WIN BEFORE TRC CLASHWYOMING – The Easton Valley boys, ranked in Class 1A, picked up a dominant 58-26 win over Midland on the road on Tuesday before heading into a tough Tri-Rivers East game on Friday night.
Easton Valley led 25-6 at the half and held the lead easily.
Cayden Deardorff led the River Hawks with 21 points. Conor Gruver added 13.
The River Hawks (16-2) will have one of their tougher tests on Friday night at home, welcoming Lisbon to Miles. The Lions handed the River Hawks one of their two losses on the year earlier this season.
The River Hawks (5-11) welcome Lisbon on Friday night.
NORTHEAST BOYS UPSET NO. 4
MONTICELLO – The Northeast boys basketball team came away with a big Class 2A state upset on Tuesday night, taking down No. 4 Monticello 51-45 on the road.
It was Monticello’s first loss in the River Valley Conference, and Northeast’s first victory over a state-ranked team this season.
The Rebels (12-6) welcome Bellevue on Friday night.
The Rebel ladies managed to hold the Panthers back, but they weren’t able to match their points and lost 34-18.
The Rebels (5-14) return home this Friday, welcoming Bellevue to wrap up conference play.
No. 3 FULTON BOYS ROLL AMBOY
AMBOY, Ill. – The No. 3 ranked Fulton boys stayed perfect in the conference with a 60-16 stomping of Amboy on the road Tuesday night.
The Steamers were led by Ethan Price with 13. Both Baylen Damhoff and Ian Wiebenga put up 10.
The Steamers improve to 22-2 overall and 6-0 in the Northwest Upstate Illini South.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.