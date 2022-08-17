EASTERN CONFERENCE

 WLPctGB
x-Chicago2610.722
x-Connecticut2511.6941
x-Washington2214.6114
x-New York1620.44410
Atlanta1422.38912
Indiana531.13921

WESTERN CONFERENCE

 WLPctGB
x-Las Vegas2610.722
x-Seattle2214.6114
x-Dallas1818.5008
x-Phoenix1521.41711
Minnesota1422.38912
Los Angeles1323.36113

x-clinched playoff spot

___

Monday's Games

No games scheduled.

Tuesday's Games

No games scheduled.

Wednesday's Games

New York at Chicago, 7 p.m. (Playoffs, Game 1)

Phoenix at Las Vegas, 9 p.m. (Playoffs, Game 1)

Thursday's Games

Dallas at Connecticut, 7 p.m. (Playoffs, Game 1)

Washington at Seattle, 9 p.m. (Playoffs, Game 1)

Friday's Games

No games scheduled.

Trending Video