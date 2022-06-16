EASTERN CONFERENCE
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Connecticut
|11
|4
|.733
|—
|Chicago
|9
|4
|.692
|1
|Washington
|10
|6
|.625
|1½
|Atlanta
|7
|7
|.500
|3½
|New York
|5
|9
|.357
|5½
|Indiana
|4
|13
|.235
|8
WESTERN CONFERENCE
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Las Vegas
|12
|2
|.857
|—
|Seattle
|9
|5
|.643
|3
|Dallas
|6
|8
|.429
|6
|Phoenix
|6
|9
|.400
|6½
|Los Angeles
|5
|8
|.385
|6½
|Minnesota
|3
|12
|.200
|9½
___
Wednesday's Games
Las Vegas 92, Dallas 84
Phoenix 93, Indiana 80
Connecticut 105, Atlanta 92
Thursday's Games
Washington at New York, 6 p.m.
Friday's Games
Seattle at Connecticut, 6 p.m.
Atlanta at Chicago, 7 p.m.
Phoenix at Dallas, 7 p.m.
Saturday's Games
No games scheduled.
Sunday's Games
Seattle at New York, 11 a.m.
Connecticut at Washington, 1 p.m.
Chicago at Indiana, 2 p.m.
Los Angeles at Dallas, 3 p.m.
Minnesota at Las Vegas, 5 p.m.
