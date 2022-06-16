EASTERN CONFERENCE

 WLPctGB
Connecticut114.733
Chicago94.6921
Washington106.625
Atlanta77.500
New York59.357
Indiana413.2358

WESTERN CONFERENCE

 WLPctGB
Las Vegas122.857
Seattle95.6433
Dallas68.4296
Phoenix69.400
Los Angeles58.385
Minnesota312.200

___

Wednesday's Games

Las Vegas 92, Dallas 84

Phoenix 93, Indiana 80

Connecticut 105, Atlanta 92

Thursday's Games

Washington at New York, 6 p.m.

Friday's Games

Seattle at Connecticut, 6 p.m.

Atlanta at Chicago, 7 p.m.

Phoenix at Dallas, 7 p.m.

Saturday's Games

No games scheduled.

Sunday's Games

Seattle at New York, 11 a.m.

Connecticut at Washington, 1 p.m.

Chicago at Indiana, 2 p.m.

Los Angeles at Dallas, 3 p.m.

Minnesota at Las Vegas, 5 p.m.

