EASTERN CONFERENCE

 WLPctGB
Chicago135.722
Connecticut136.684½
Washington129.571
Atlanta810.4445
New York810.4445
Indiana514.263

WESTERN CONFERENCE

 WLPctGB
Las Vegas134.765
Seattle117.611
Dallas910.4745
Los Angeles710.4126
Phoenix712.3687
Minnesota514.2639

Sunday's Games

Connecticut 72, Atlanta 61

Chicago 88, Minnesota 85

Monday's Games

Indiana at Phoenix, 9 p.m.

Las Vegas at Los Angeles, 9:30 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Atlanta at Washington, 6 p.m.

Dallas at Minnesota, 7 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Connecticut at Chicago, 11 a.m.

Indiana at Phoenix, 9 p.m.

Las Vegas at Seattle, 9 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Atlanta at New York, 6 p.m.

