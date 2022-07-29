EASTERN CONFERENCE

 WLPctGB
x-Chicago217.750
x-Connecticut209.690
Washington1811.621
Atlanta1217.414
New York1017.37010½
Indiana525.16717

WESTERN CONFERENCE

 WLPctGB
x-Las Vegas208.714
Seattle1811.621
Phoenix1316.448
Los Angeles1216.4298
Dallas1216.4298
Minnesota1119.36710

x-clinched playoff spot

___

Thursday's Games

Connecticut 88, Seattle 83

Minnesota 92, Atlanta 85

Washington 87, Dallas 77

Phoenix 90, Los Angeles 80

Friday's Games

Las Vegas at Indiana, 6 p.m.

New York at Chicago, 7 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Seattle at Washington, 11 a.m.

Dallas at Atlanta, 6:30 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Chicago at Connecticut, 12 p.m.

Phoenix at New York, 1 p.m.

Las Vegas at Indiana, 2 p.m.

Seattle at Washington, 2 p.m.

Minnesota at Los Angeles, 6 p.m.

Monday's Games

No games scheduled.

